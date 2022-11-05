Police have arrested a 17-year-old in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III announced at a news conference Wednesday. Robinson was shot Aug. 28 in an attempted carjacking after two people approached him outside a storefront. The football player successfully wrangled one of the firearms away from the assailants before the other shot him, police said. Police are still searching for two other suspects and trying to determine who shot Robinson. The 17-year-old was not named and is being charged as a juvenile. “Enough is enough,” Contee said. “We have to keep guns out of the hands of the youth in our city.”Read it at The Washington Post

