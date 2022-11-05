Read full article on original website
Steve Carter
1d ago
So satire is making fun of an 82 year old getting hit in the head with a hammer? By an intruder in his own home in the middle of the night? I don't think so
Danko56.
2d ago
I think it's hilarious, the cult of the casually offended really need's to get over itself.
'I was shocked and speechless': Louisvillians criticize restaurant owner over social media posts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man behind one of Louisville’s fastest-growing restaurant groups is explaining his controversial Facebook posts as political satire, as outrage over them grows. Fernando Martinez, one of the owners of Ole Restaurant Group, and the creator of El Taco Luchador, Guacamole, and La Bodeguita, said...
Wave 3
Importance of voting in African American communities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 1868, the Fourteenth Amendment granted African Americans the rights of citizenship, but not the right to vote. It wasn’t until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that granted this right for the African American community. Black Lives Matter Louisville (BLM) is educating voters about...
Wave 3
Louisville Orchestra teams up with library for special family-oriented performances at every branch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You and your family can get up close with members of the Louisville Orchestra as they help bring stories to life throughout the rest of the year and into next February. The free program called Once Upon an Orchestra is in its second year. The goal...
Wave 3
Louisville Orchestra and children stories program
More than 250,000 Kentucky voters took advantage of early voting. In this East End district, a Democratic incumbent is challenged by a Republican and an independent. Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT. Compared to Election Day, many voters...
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart Owen
November 4, 2022 (Mt. Washington, KY) by Staff Reporter. Combative Mayor of Mt. Washington Barry Armstrong falsely attacked his opponent today in a bizarre social media post on his campaign Facebook page. Armstrong is responding to a mailer sent out by the KY America First local Political Action Committee based in Nelson County.
wdrb.com
Pro-life, pro-choice supporters seeing 'ugly behavior' days leading up to Amendment 2 vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passions are running high just days before the 2022 midterm elections as Kentucky voters are deciding on a constitutional amendment in the state centered on abortion. Political signs lining streets have become a hallmark of election season, and this year is no different. As Election Day...
Jefferson County Historical Society in Madison tries to keep the story of a nearly forgotten jewelry designer alive
Born in 1933, Bill Smith grew up in Madison, Ind. He created striking jewelry pieces often in gold and pearls.
Wave 3
Police looking for missing Newburg teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old. According to LMPD, Evan Fox was last seen Sunday around 5:30p.m. in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive in the Newburg neighborhood. Evan has not contacted his parents and they are in fear of...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/7
It's happening at the Louisville Free Public Library. Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Nov. 4. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT. Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Nov. 4. Decision...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7
Decision 2022: Paul, Booker face important issues in US Senate race. The race for Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seat has two opponents with drastically different viewpoints facing off. Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls. Updated: 7 hours ago. Compared to Election Day, many voters share shorter...
Wave 3
UPDATE: Missing Newburg teen found safely
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing teen, Evan Fox, has been located. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the request for assistance to locate has been cancelled. Around 8:45p.m. Sunday Evan Fox was located safely by officers and has been reunited with loved ones. No other details are available at...
LMPD: Shooting on Breckenridge Lane leaves 1 person dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after being shot Friday evening. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane near Taylorsville Road. When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot. LMPD...
wdrb.com
Brooks Houck briefly arrested over $353 fine in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brooks Houck, the only suspect ever named in the disappearance of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was briefly arrested Thursday morning over an unpaid fine. Houck was in the Nelson County Detention Center long enough to have his mugshot taken Thursday morning, before he bonded out. According...
Wave 3
Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Months after a video was shared of a parent who got on a bus to yell at kids, a video captured a bus driver losing her cool. A concerned parent sent WAVE three different videos of the incident, showing the bus driver screaming at kids to “put their phones up” and stop recording her.
fox56news.com
17-year-old Frankfort juvenile reported missing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 17-year-old juvenile from Frankfort has been reported missing. Jerry Lancaster is an autistic male last seen around West 4th Street. According to the Frankfort Police Department, he is known to be a frequent guest at the Access Men’s Shelter. He was last...
weisradio.com
Half of all classes have up to 40% of students home sick.
(NEW ALBANY, Ind.) — An Indiana school announced it is temporarily closing to stop the spread of flu and RSV. At Community Montessori in New Albany — located on the border of Indiana and Kentucky — 13 students are out with influenza, director Barbara Burke-Fonden told local ABC affiliate WHAS 11.
Wave 3
Jefferson County Board of Elections shares what you need to vote Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 250,000 Kentucky voters took advantage of early voting. The next chance for you to cast your ballot is on Election day this Tuesday. Voting can be a source of anxiety, especially if you aren’t sure what you have to show poll workers before you can cast your ballot.
Kentucky children’s agency is taking ‘additional action’ against foster care facility where 7-year-old boy suffocated
The Kentucky agency charged with overseeing state youth centers said it has taken new action against the nonprofit organization that operates a Louisville foster care facility where a 7-year-old boy suffocated to death in July. The action comes days after an NBC News investigation into Brooklawn, which is owned and...
