Troy, NY

Troy bar has liquor license suspended

By Courtney Ward
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2yUf_0izSuqNi00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The New York State Liquor Authority has immediately suspended the liquor license of The Empire Lounge in Troy. SLA officials said the suspension comes after several instances of police being called to deal with noise complaints and litter around the business.

Officials also said the business would stay open past the 2 a.m. city mandated closing time. There have also been meetings between the SLA and The Empire Lounge owners to remedy the situation, but incidents kept happening.

The SLA charged The Empire Lounge with multiple violations, and they must stop selling alcohol immediately.

Comments / 4

Anonymous!!
2d ago

trash is All over Troy can't control dirty people and what happens around it, it's the people that need to grow up

Reply
3
 

Comments / 0

