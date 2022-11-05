Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
See Saginaw-area football playoff brackets, schedule for third round of playoffs
Five Saginaw-area teams remain alive in the Michigan high school football playoffs, as teams head into the regional finals/quarterfinals. One Saginaw-area team, Merrill, will travel to Munising for an 8-Player Division 1 semifinal game. If the Vandals win, they advance to the state championship game at Northern Michigan University. Check...
HometownLife.com
This controversial play call had Birmingham Groves' football coaches fighting in Round 2
Elias Kendra has no interest in going out for the Birmingham Groves track and field team again. He gave it a shot as a junior, and he admittedly didn't do too well. But maybe the senior should reconsider being one-and-done with the sport. Why?. Because he looked like former Falcons...
Marion Wins Regional Championship in Shutout Fashion
MARION – The Marion Eagles took a 14-0 win over the Gaylord St. Mary Snowbirds in their third straight regional championship win. The game consisted of slipping and sliding, numerous fumbles recovered by the Eagles, and big stops. The scoring did not start until minutes from halftime, when Gavin...
See 56 photos as Davison hosts Clarkston for district finals
Davison, MI -- Davison High School hosted Clarkston High School for the district finals football game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Clarkston won the game with a final score of 49-40. Clarkston running back Ethan Clark ended the game with six touchdowns. MLive was there to document the action, both...
Ithaca puts up 63 points in district final win over Ravenna
The offense put up a season-high 63 points. But it was the Ithaca defense that took over in the second half, lifting the Yellowjackets to a Division 7 district championship win Saturday at Ithaca.
Gladwin, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Saginaw-area football highlights: Improbable, gut-wrenching loss ends Freeland’s season
Freeland will not make a return to the Division 4 semifinals this season, which is disappointing enough. But a gut-wrenching 10-9 loss Friday to Goodrich will add even more to the disappointment for a Freeland team that finishes the season with an 8-3 record.
Even with ‘what ifs,’ Charles Rogers leads Saginaw Hall of Fame Class of 2022
SAGINAW, MI – All of Charles Rogers’ accomplishments, accolades and attributes were paraded and lauded Sunday at the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Banquet. But just about every plaudit seemed to have an asterisk or a question mark, with those closest to the former Saginaw...
MLive.com
Millington adds bit of trickery to tradition, stuns Standish for district title
MILLINGTON, MI – Nothing is more important to the Millington football team than being true to their colors. Throughout the lives of every player on the team, Millington has put the “smash” in smashing success.
Flint-area football playoff highlights: Goodrich, Linden among winners on wild night
FLINT – The second round of the Michigan high school football playoffs was certainly a wide one for some of the eight Flint-area teams who were still alive. There was the 89-point game between Division 1 top 10 teams Clarkston and Davison.
MLive.com
Gladwin looks unstoppable in claiming first district title since 2000
Gladwin kept its feet on the ground. But kept shooting for the stars. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Diving guru Janet Beattie draws special Bay County Sports Hall of Fame honor
BAY CITY, MI -- In the world of diving – where athletes jump, flip, tuck and spin – there’s a great appreciation for someone who is willing bend over backward for you. In the Bay City area and beyond, divers have long had a friend in Janet Beattie.
MLive.com
With keen ability to take a punch, Art Dore was toughest Toughman of all
BAY CITY, MI – Art Dore got socked in the teeth a time or two. But if he couldn’t take punch, he never would have stuck his nose in the game. And while Dore never donned a pair of gloves the final 65 years of his life, he lived it with a boxer’s mentality. He was always willing to fight, always willing to sweat and toil, always willing to push his limits.
WNEM
Huron Co. man wins $1M Powerball prize
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Norman Doerr, of Ubly, found out he won a $1 million Powerball prize while watching the morning news. The 62-year-old matched the five white balls in the Oct. 19 drawing and won the big prize. He bought his winning ticket at Fast Freddie’s, located at 2245 Main St. in Ubly.
SVSU recognized among best colleges for student voting, civic engagement
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI—According to a recent ranking by Washington Monthly, Saginaw Valley State University has been named to this year’s “best colleges for student voting” honor roll. In a release shared by SVSU, student voter registration rates exceeded 90% in 2020- the last year considered for...
Halo burger creates the ultimate Midwest sandwich
Flint-based Halo Burger has teamed up with social media influencer Taylor Dustin, known as the Wandering Michigander, to create "the ultimate Midwest sandwich. It features Wisconsin cheese curds, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles and ranch on top of a 100% fresh quarter-pound patty. Called the Wandering Michigander Burger, it’s available now through year-end at all Halo Burger restaurants. Dustin travels the state and posts on social media about her travels. ...
Detroit News
WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser
Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
Haunting Photos Show Inside Abandoned Elementary School in Flint, Michigan
Photographer William Johns told Newsweek what he saw was the "biggest waste of resources that could benefit a community."
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
In past decade, Flint schools have lost 66% of their students
FLINT, MI – Flint Community Schools is a third of what it used to be. Just a decade ago, the district reported 8,599 students in the 2012-13 academic year. This year, the preliminary count was 2,870 students. That’s a 66% decrease. The district went from rivaling Grand Blanc...
