Millington, MI

MISportsNow

Marion Wins Regional Championship in Shutout Fashion

MARION – The Marion Eagles took a 14-0 win over the Gaylord St. Mary Snowbirds in their third straight regional championship win. The game consisted of slipping and sliding, numerous fumbles recovered by the Eagles, and big stops. The scoring did not start until minutes from halftime, when Gavin...
MARION, MI
High School Football PRO

Gladwin, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GLADWIN, MI
MLive.com

With keen ability to take a punch, Art Dore was toughest Toughman of all

BAY CITY, MI – Art Dore got socked in the teeth a time or two. But if he couldn’t take punch, he never would have stuck his nose in the game. And while Dore never donned a pair of gloves the final 65 years of his life, he lived it with a boxer’s mentality. He was always willing to fight, always willing to sweat and toil, always willing to push his limits.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Huron Co. man wins $1M Powerball prize

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Norman Doerr, of Ubly, found out he won a $1 million Powerball prize while watching the morning news. The 62-year-old matched the five white balls in the Oct. 19 drawing and won the big prize. He bought his winning ticket at Fast Freddie’s, located at 2245 Main St. in Ubly.
UBLY, MI
MLive

SVSU recognized among best colleges for student voting, civic engagement

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI—According to a recent ranking by Washington Monthly, Saginaw Valley State University has been named to this year’s “best colleges for student voting” honor roll. In a release shared by SVSU, student voter registration rates exceeded 90% in 2020- the last year considered for...
The Detroit Free Press

Halo burger creates the ultimate Midwest sandwich

Flint-based Halo Burger has teamed up with social media influencer Taylor Dustin, known as the Wandering Michigander, to create "the ultimate Midwest sandwich. It features Wisconsin cheese curds, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles and ranch on top of a 100% fresh quarter-pound patty. Called the Wandering Michigander Burger, it’s available now through year-end at all Halo Burger restaurants. Dustin travels the state and posts on social media about her travels. ...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser

Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

In past decade, Flint schools have lost 66% of their students

FLINT, MI – Flint Community Schools is a third of what it used to be. Just a decade ago, the district reported 8,599 students in the 2012-13 academic year. This year, the preliminary count was 2,870 students. That’s a 66% decrease. The district went from rivaling Grand Blanc...
FLINT, MI
MLive

MLive

