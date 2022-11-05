BAY CITY, MI – Art Dore got socked in the teeth a time or two. But if he couldn’t take punch, he never would have stuck his nose in the game. And while Dore never donned a pair of gloves the final 65 years of his life, he lived it with a boxer’s mentality. He was always willing to fight, always willing to sweat and toil, always willing to push his limits.

