FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Canfield’s tournament run ends at regionals
Canfield's tournament run came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Bay in the Division II Girls Soccer Regional Final on Saturday at Twinsburg High School.
Lowry explodes for 4 TD as Canfield cruises
#2 Canfield (10-1) will take on the winner of #6 Tallmadge (9-2) and #3 Ursuline (9-2) in round three.
South Range only needs 26 seconds to score on opening drive
After the G-Men used eight minutes of clock on their opening possession to put three points on the board, the Raiders only needed 26 seconds to put up seven! Watch the video above to see how they did it.
Davidson & Oliver keep YSU playoff hopes alive as Penguins stun ISU
With less than 10 seconds left in the game, Youngstown State's Mitch Davidson found Bryce Oliver in the end zone.
Highlights: Tallmadge vs. Ursuline
#3 Ursuline (10-2) will take on #2 Canfield (10-1) in round three.
WFMJ.com
Penguins win again in dramatic fashion
NORMAL, ILLINOIS -- For the second time in three weeks the Youngstown State football team pulled victory out of the hands of defeat. Mitch Davidson hit Bryce Oliver from 12 yards out with :5 seconds remaining for a 19-17 win. The victory gives the Penguins a 6-3 record and 4-2 in the conference.
whbc.com
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
Warren Harding High School girls’ basketball preview
The Harding girls' program returns three starters from last year's team.
Highlights: Jefferson vs. Girard
#6 Jefferson (9-3) will take on #7 Canton South (9-3) in round three next week.
Fitch’s season ends to St. Vincent-St. Mary
The winner of #5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) and #4 Austintown Fitch (10-1) will take on the winner of #8 Barberton (7-4) and #1 Akron Hoban (10-1) in round three.
Highlights: Canton South vs. Beaver Local
#7 Canton South (9-3) will take on #6 Jefferson (9-3) in round three next week.
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from quarterfinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs quarterfinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through the...
Lowellville’s perfect season comes to an end
#10 Lucas (6-6) will take on #3 Danville (10-2) in round three next week.
Isaac Friday lifts Sharon by Fort LeBoeuf
Isaac Friday dashed 8 yards to score the game-winning touchdown with 2:09 left.
Hunter Hohman leads Grove City in playoff opener
Hunter Hohman accounted for all of the Grove City scoring in the contest (3 TD runs, 2 TD passes).
WFMJ.com
Grove City boys win Cross Country State Championship
The Grove City boys cross country team was crowned state champions. The Eagles became only the second cross country team in Mercer County to win the PIAA state championship. MJ Pottinger came in fourth place with a time of 16:33.9, while senior Josh Jones finished in 6th place with a time of 16:50.2.
27 First News
Highlights: Springfield vs. Warren JFK
Warren JFK slipped by Springfield Friday night with a 13-6 victory in their Division VII high school football playoff matchup. Warren JFK slipped by Springfield Friday night with a 13-6 victory in their Division VII high school football playoff matchup. Brotherly love outweighs sibling rivalry for Pappagallo’s. Before his...
New tire shop hosts opening, offers winter prep advice
A national tire franchise hosted a grand opening celebration at its new location in Boardman on Saturday, offering some tips for preparing one's tires for winter.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried fish?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. Located on the westside, this restaurant offers fantastic fish fry on Fridays, when they offer perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. But if you don't come here on a Friday, you can always get their beer-battered cod sandwich. The batter is made with Corona beer, and the sandwich comes on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
Neighbors in retirement community blast new owners for doubling HOA fee
Navarre Village residents told News 5 they weren’t given notice the neighborhood’s homeowners association fees would more than double under new ownership.
