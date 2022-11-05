ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Woman shot, killed in north Houston, HPD says; Investigation underway

HOUSTON – A woman has been pronounced dead after she was shot and killed in northwest Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Northborough at a gas station. HPD says a man reportedly approached the victim and...
HOUSTON, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Head-on collision in Lacassine claims life of Texas woman

A Texas woman was killed Friday and a 3-year-old seriously injured Friday as the result of a head-on crash on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish. The fatal crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit, according to State Police. The crash claimed the life of...
ORANGE, TX
East Texas News

Narcotics division stops gambling establishment in Leggett

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, 29, of Beaumont, Monday. Chalamalasetty was charged with multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room on Aug. 30. Through a lengthy investigation, Chalamalasetty, was identified as owner and manager of the establishment and found to be funding the illegal game room in Leggett. Warrants were obtained on Chalamalasetty for possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia; gambling promotion; and keeping a gambling place.
LEGGETT, TX
KPLC TV

CPSO investigating incident on August Drive, suspect arrested

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish detectives are investigating an incident that occurred Saturday afternoon on August Drive. CPSO said the suspect identified as Donell Stephens was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Stephens was booked into the correctional center for aggravated assault with a fire arm, illegal...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
East Texas News

Wagner arraigned for teen's death

Roy Grant Wagner, 41 of The Woodlands, was arraigned Tuesday in the 258th District Court before visiting Judge Larry Standley of Harris County. Wagner was indicted by a Polk County grand jury in September for the felony charges of murder, manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid (fatality collision) stemming from the Sept. 24, 2021 crash on FM 350 South which took the life of 18-year-old Livingston High School Senior Cole Overstreet.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
springhappenings.com

One Dead in Shooting at Gas Station Near Louetta & Holzwarth

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales says one person is confirmed deceased at a gas station in the 2000 block of Louetta Road. It is unknown the details surrounding the shooting. This is an active and developing scene. Homicide investigators are responding. —————— Incident Type: Shooting. Incident...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

1 killed during deadly crash in north Harris Co., officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A person has been pronounced dead after a major crash took place in north Harris County on Saturday. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash took place on the Eastex Freeway at West Mount Houston. Authorities say multiple lanes on the highway were blocked following...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
wbrz.com

I-10 west closed in Lake Charles for major crash

LAKE CHARLES - Two semi-trucks crashed and one is on fire, blocking westbound lanes of I-10 near US-90 in Lake Charles. Lake Charles Police are asking motorists to avoid I-10 between mile markers 31 & 32 (both directions) while they respond to a vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/zAOfyVfLAR. — KPLC (@KPLC7News) November...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

11/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jesse Wayne Majors, 28, 7258 Choupique Road, Sulphur — sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; three counts drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; criminal conspiracy; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000l direct contempt of court. Bond: $257,500.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Alleged owner of illegal gambling room incarcerated in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Back on Oct. 31, detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old, Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, of Beaumont, for multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room. On Nov. 2, Chalamalasetty, turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on his outstanding […]
POLK COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy