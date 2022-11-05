Read full article on original website
Four area golfers receive all-state honors
The Kansas Golf Coaches Association released its all-state teams Monday morning. Emporia High had three golfers represented in Class 5A. Avary Eckert is a first-team selection after finishing fourth at state. Olivia Eckert is a second-team selection. She finished eighth at state. Elise Eckert is an honorable mention selection. She...
Emporia State football extends winning streak to 6 in a row
The Emporia State football team extended their winning streak to 6 games in a row with a 35-24 win over Lincoln Saturday. For Coach Garin Higgins it was a win that did not meet expectations. Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason threw for 317 yards and 4 touchdowns but also threw...
Emporia State soccer outscored 4-3 by Central Missouri in MIAA Championship match
A second-half rally came up short for the Emporia State soccer team in a 4-3 loss to Central Missouri in the MIAA Tournament championship match Sunday. Central had built a 3-0 lead before the Lady Hornets began their rally. Mackenzie Dimarco scored the first goal in the 63rd minute of play.
Emporia State volleyball team wraps up season
The Emporia State volleyball team wrapped up their season Saturday. The Lady Hornets were swept by Central Missouri. Central won the match 25-17, 25-16, 25-13. Emporia State finishes its season with a 4-25 record. They were 1-19 in MIAA play.
Emporia State volleyball team to close out season at Central Missouri
The Emporia State volleyball team will close out its season Saturday at Central Missouri. Last night the Lady Hornets were defeated by Missouri Western in 4 sets. Emporia State won the first set 25-21. Western won the next 3 sets 25-16, 25-19, 25-17. Leah Mach led the offense with 17 kills. Gracie Xu finished with 17 assists and Shelby Ebert had a team-high 20 digs.
Big attendance from the community at the Emporia Christian School 28th Annual pancake feed post-COVID-19
Back to normal and with a new pancake sale format, the Emporia Christian School 28th Annual pancake feed had a great turnout Saturday morning. The low temperatures did not stop members of the community to go and enjoy the new format ECS implement this year of all-you-can-eat-pancakes for $5 additionally to participate in a silent auction of over 100 items.
USD 253 Emporia board to mull use of proceeds from Maynard Center sale, budget projections
Budgetary matters, construction and education improvements are all ahead for the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education’s meeting this week. Board members will discuss how to use the proceeds from property at 19 Constitution, long the home of Maynard Early Childhood Center and now the tentative home of a 24-7 childcare facility for Simmons after the district sold the building this past springtime. Energy-saving projects are the primary focus at this time.
CareArc announces hiring of new providers for Emporia and Eureka locations
CareArc is introducing two new advanced practice providers. Peggy Fell joins the staff of CareArc’s Emporia location and previously worked at Cotton O’Neil Internal Medicine where her responsibilities included providing in-house care to nursing home residents. Fell also has primary care experience through working at the Student Health Center at Emporia State University.
WEATHER: KVOE studios report heaviest one-day rain total of 2022 and first snow of season; emergency crews busy responding to reported injury wrecks
Friday’s rainfall may well have put the drought on pause for the short term. Saturday, meanwhile, started with a mix of rain and the area’s first snowfall of the season. The KVOE studios received 2.5 inches between 7 am Friday and 3 am Saturday, reaching 2.8 inches total after additional rainfall. KVOE records indicate it’s the heaviest rainfall for a 24-hour period so far this year.
Final preparations in place for Election Day on Tuesday
Election Office workers are busy across Kansas with the midterm elections officially taking place Tuesday. In-office advance voting ended at noon, and mail ballots can still be accepted if they are postmarked by Tuesday. On KVOE’s Morning Show on Monday, Lyon County Election Officer Tammy Vopat thanked her staff and election workers for their diligence leading up to and through a long day Tuesday.
Gunshots, smoke coming to Emporia with WWII reenactors
EMPORIA (KSNT) – U.S. Airborne troopers will face off against Nazi German soldiers on Friday for the “Cottonwood River Bridge Assault” in Emporia. Visit Emporia says event will consist of experienced WWII reenactors who will recreate the clearing of a European bridge by 101st Airborne Dog Company troopers against German soldiers. The mock battle will […]
WEATHER: Trio of injury crashes reported with around 1 inch of rainfall reported
Rainfall continues across the KVOE listening area Friday afternoon. Three injury crashes have been reported. Emporia EMS and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 109, near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. Emporia Fire says an ambulance took one person to Newman Regional Health from that wreck. A second reported injury crash at that location yielded no hospital transports.
Special meeting on Election Day for Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission has slated a special work-and-study session for Election Day. Board members are meeting to discuss new zoning regulations for the city. Further details about discussion topics have not been announced, but Planning Commission members have been looking to review and refine the city regulations after Emporia city commissioners halted an ongoing study process from Jim Kaup to essentially start a review of Kaup’s review.
Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
Man suffers apparently significant burns after grease fire in Emporia
One man suffered apparently significant burns after a small fire at an Emporia house Thursday night. Emporia firefighters responded to 1523 West 15th after the fire was reported. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the resident was frying food when the pan caught fire, so the man put a lid on the pan and tried to carry it outside. The fire caused burns to unspecified areas of the man’s body.
Fanestil Meats celebrates new processing plant, announces new scholarship and estate gift to FHTC
Celebration ruled the day at Fanestil Meats’ new facility in the 4700 block of US Highway 50 on Friday. The capstone was a ribbon-cutting event to mark the end of construction for a brand-new 40,000-square-foot processing facility, which essentially finishes the long-sought move for the business out of the Cottonwood River floodplain with its original space on Kansas Highway 99 just south of Emporia. Whenever there was moderate or major flooding along the Cottonwood, Fanestil would have to close until the waters subsided — which sometimes could take several days. US Senator Jerry Moran says the new processing plant is the reward for a lot of hard work by a lot of people.
Man charged after alleged arson in Eureka
Court processes are underway for a man accused of arson in Greenwood County. Tyler Brockett has been charged after a reported structure fire at 1002 Vermont Apartment D in Eureka on Halloween. Brockett faces one arson count in the case. A status conference is planned for Dec. 16 in Eureka.
WIBW
One killed in two-vehicle crash in SE Kansas
ELK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 69-year-old Kansas man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Elk County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, a 2006 Hummer was driving southbound on Kansas Highway 99 when it crossed the centerline for an unknown reason. A 2019 Ford F350 that was driving northbound applied its brakes and steered right in an attempt to avoid a collision. The front end of the Hummer hit the drivers side of the Ford pickup truck and both vehicles came to rest on the northbound shoulder of the highway.
WIBW
Franklin Co. officials search for missing woman with Topeka ties
POMONA, Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin County officials are searching for a missing woman with ties to the Topeka area. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 2, that deputies were called to the 500 block of K-68 Highway on the west side of Pomona with reports of a missing person.
