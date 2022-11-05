Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Whitney Point Field Hockey Remains Undefeated With NYS Class C Regional Win, Advances to State Final Four
The wins keep coming for the Whitney Point field hockey team as the Eagles shut out Canastota 9-0 to advance to the NYS Class C final four. Brenna Bough scored four goals, Genevieve Huston added two while Sadee Short, Huston, and Delana James each added a pair of assists. The...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Field Hockey Moves on to State Final Four with Win in Regional Final
The Vestal Golden Bears defeated the Holland Patent Golden Knights from Section III in the Regional Final to advance to the State Semi-finals on Long Island next weekend.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BU Men's Basketball Tips Off Against Cazenovia to Begin 2022-23 Season
Binghamton University's Men's Basketball season kicks off tomorrow, Monday, November 7th, with its first game at home against Cazenovia College. Its the first of a 29 game slate this season. The Bearcats boast one of the oldest rosters in all of Division I, with their average age on the team being 22 years old.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Moravia & Groton Win Semi-Finals, Will Battle for Section IV Championship
Both the Moravia Blue Devils and Groton Indians handled their competition on Saturday afternoon, to advance to the Section IV Championship for 8-Man football. Check out the highlights from both teams win's above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell Rolls by Johnson City, Faces Norwich in Class B Final
The Maine-Endwell Spartans handled the visiting Wildcats in the Section IV Semi-final to advance to the Section Championship game, which will be against Norwich next weekend. Check out the highlights from M-E's 51-26 win at home above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delhi Runs Away in 2nd Half Win over Walton, Advances to Class D Championship
The Delhi Bulldogs took down the Walton Warriors in a Class D battle to see who would face Tioga in the Section IV Championship game next week. The Bulldogs led 21-12 at halftime, and didn't look back, riding their momentum and taking a 42-20 victory. Check out the highlights from...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Falls to Elmira in Section IV Class AA Semifinal Game
The Binghamton Patriots' season ends in the Section IV Class AA Semifinals as Elmira doubles up Bingo 44-22. Elmira will take on Corning in the Championship game.
LECOM Students hold winter coat giveaway in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As winter draws closer and temperatures begin to drop, it’s important to remember a coat when going out into the cold. Unfortunately, a winter coat is something not everyone can obtain, but thanks to students at LECOM, those unable to get a coat otherwise, had the chance to get one Saturday, […]
Best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp
This list includes the top 10 wing places in the Binghamton area strictly according to Yelp...so please forward them your complaints.
WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Little Blue Foot
November 6th – Meet Little Blue Foot! Little Blue Foot is an 13 week-old male kitten. He is a sweet kitten who loves to be held and get his belly rubbed. Little Blue Foot has a lot of energy since he is a kitten and still growing. If you’re interested in Little Blue Foot, you […]
Latest numbers, November 4th
The number of COVID-related hopitalizations in Broome County has increased by 7 since yesterday.
NewsChannel 36
United With Voices at Tioga Downs Casino Resort
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Tioga United Way is hosted a singing competition, Friday evening, at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Tioga United Way's Executive Director, Meredith Sagor, helped organize “United with Voices.” Sagor said this event raises money for 32 agencies in Tioga County. “We support anybody from...
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
With mounting debt, a CNY brewery loses its founder and faces an uncertain future
Hamilton, N.Y. — The owner and co-founder of Good Nature Farm Brewery near Hamilton has turned the operation over to a court-appointed receiver after finding herself unable to pay a mortgage debt. The future of the brewery and tasting room at 1727 State Route 12B south of Hamilton is...
Strong wind gusts in CNY could reach up to 50 mph, advisory issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service warns strong winds could cause power outages in Central New York Saturday night into Sunday morning. The weather service issued a wind advisory for Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties. The advisory will go into effect at 8 p.m. and last until 3 a.m. Sunday.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
German Club Holds Harvest Festival
Binghamton's German Club is ending its year of events with a Harvest Festival. After a year of festivities, the German Club held a small sit-down dinner for the community. The night featured a range of German cuisine, including porkloin and sauerbraten. A live band also added to the fun. Most...
Louisville Artists Add Color to Endicott Bank Building with Mural
A team of mural-makers made a 12-hour trip from Kentucky to help beautify the exterior of a bank in Endicott's business district. The artists from Often seen Rarely Spoken traveled to Broome County from Louisville for the mural project. The new work is the latest in a series of murals...
Work Begins at Site of Future Johnson City Village Hall
Construction crews have started work at the site of the future Johnson City village hall. The village acquired buildings at 60 Lester Avenue that for many years were used by Country Valley Industries. The property was obtained from Great Eastern Hemp through the eminent domain process. Great Eastern’s plans to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Work on Old IBM Campus Leads to Road Closures in Endicott
On your drive to work Thursday morning you may have noticed some road closures in the Village of Endicott. The northbound lane of Oak Hill Avenue between Clark Street and Watson Boulevard was closed for facade work at the Huron campus. The next step for crews is removing the elevated...
