OBETZ, Ohio — Last week at the regional cross country meet, West Geauga senior Daniel Kearns went out very aggressively and struggled in the latter stages of the race. So, according to coach John Boylan, Kearns was going to be a little less aggressive in the Division II state meet Saturday at Fortress Obetz, hopefully resulting in a high finish. Just as Boylan was explaining the new strategy, he looked up to see Kearns ahead by 20 meters after running the first mile in a very aggressive 4 minutes, 45 seconds.

CHESTERLAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO