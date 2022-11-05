ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sites announced for OHSAA & PIAA football playoffs

High school football playoff teams have their locations for the next round of the playoffs. Canfield vs Ursuline @ Bo Rein Stadium , Niles , Friday 7:00 pm. West Branch vs Akron Buchtel @ Ravenna Stadium, Saturday 7:00 pm. DIVISION V. Mooney vs South Range, @ Arrowhead Stadium, Girard, 7:00...
St. Edward steamrolls past Massillon Jackson, 42-0, to reach Division I regional semifinal

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — It didn’t take long once again for the St. Edward Eagles to establish their superiority on the football field. Quarterback Casey Bullock completed 10 of 12 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the first half Friday, as top-seeded St. Edward powered its way to a 35-0 halftime lead that eventually turned into 42-0 whitewashing of visiting Massillon Jackson in a Division I, Region 1 regional quarterfinal matchup at Lakewood High School.
OHSAA releases high school volleyball, soccer state tournament pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced pairings for this week’s soccer and volleyball state tournaments on Sunday. The soccer state semifinals are at neutral sites around Ohio. The girls will be playing Tuesday night and the boys play Wednesday night. The soccer state championship games are at Lower.com Field, with the girls playing Friday and the boys playing Saturday, according to OHSAA.
Woodridge boys third, West Geauga’s Daniel Kearns sixth at OHSAA Division II state cross country

OBETZ, Ohio — Last week at the regional cross country meet, West Geauga senior Daniel Kearns went out very aggressively and struggled in the latter stages of the race. So, according to coach John Boylan, Kearns was going to be a little less aggressive in the Division II state meet Saturday at Fortress Obetz, hopefully resulting in a high finish. Just as Boylan was explaining the new strategy, he looked up to see Kearns ahead by 20 meters after running the first mile in a very aggressive 4 minutes, 45 seconds.
