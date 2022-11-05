Read full article on original website
OHSAA second-round football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the first-round scores in the OHSAA state football playoff for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 21. Chagrin Falls Kenston 31, Youngs. Chaney High School 7. Chardon 35, Geneva 7. Youngs. Ursuline 45, Tallmadge 28. Region 10=. Regional Quarterfinal=. Mansfield...
Here are the 2022 Ohio high school football regional semifinal playoff pairings
The Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs are continuing on into the regional semifinals.
Who advanced to the third round? Central Ohio high school football playoff scores
The Ohio high school football playoffs roll on as teams who survived the first round moved to the regional quarterfinals this week. Now the question is: Who will advanced to the regional semifinals and more one step closer to Canton , where the state championship games are played? Your subscription to...
Fitch’s season ends to St. Vincent-St. Mary
The winner of #5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) and #4 Austintown Fitch (10-1) will take on the winner of #8 Barberton (7-4) and #1 Akron Hoban (10-1) in round three.
Sites announced for OHSAA & PIAA football playoffs
High school football playoff teams have their locations for the next round of the playoffs. Canfield vs Ursuline @ Bo Rein Stadium , Niles , Friday 7:00 pm. West Branch vs Akron Buchtel @ Ravenna Stadium, Saturday 7:00 pm. DIVISION V. Mooney vs South Range, @ Arrowhead Stadium, Girard, 7:00...
OHSAA football Division I regional semifinal preview: Can St. Ignatius ride momentum into St. Edward rematch?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Illness could not keep Cody Haddad off the field. Haddad said he puked in the first quarter Friday night at Cleveland Heights’ Crawford Field. He also ran back a squib kick for a touchdown, when St. Ignatius struggled to answer every big play delivered by Cleveland Heights.
St. Edward steamrolls past Massillon Jackson, 42-0, to reach Division I regional semifinal
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — It didn’t take long once again for the St. Edward Eagles to establish their superiority on the football field. Quarterback Casey Bullock completed 10 of 12 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the first half Friday, as top-seeded St. Edward powered its way to a 35-0 halftime lead that eventually turned into 42-0 whitewashing of visiting Massillon Jackson in a Division I, Region 1 regional quarterfinal matchup at Lakewood High School.
Canfield’s tournament run ends at regionals
Canfield's tournament run came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Bay in the Division II Girls Soccer Regional Final on Saturday at Twinsburg High School.
Strongsville seeks its second state title in three seasons: OHSAA girls state soccer preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It seems Strongsville’s Mustangs found their stride just in time for the OHSAA girls occer playoffs. Winners of the 2020 state title, the Mustangs, who have made every regional final since 2018, have an opportunity to make it three championships in four seasons, but first must go through Magnificat.
WVU Women's Soccer To Host NCAA Tournament First Round Game
Women's Soccer will host the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Virginia Tech.
Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Saturday, November 5
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS AT FORTRESS OBETZ ...
Lake comes up big down the stretch for 13-7 win over St. Francis DeSales in OHSAA playoffs
A late fourth quarter score and a turnover led to the Blue Streaks' win
Ursuline High School girls’ basketball preview
Lily Scott and Alayna Smith look to lead Ursuline into the new season.
OHSAA releases high school volleyball, soccer state tournament pairings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced pairings for this week’s soccer and volleyball state tournaments on Sunday. The soccer state semifinals are at neutral sites around Ohio. The girls will be playing Tuesday night and the boys play Wednesday night. The soccer state championship games are at Lower.com Field, with the girls playing Friday and the boys playing Saturday, according to OHSAA.
Watterson beats Olentangy Liberty for OHSAA Division I girls volleyball regional title
Ava Hoying wasn’t ready for the season to end. The senior outside hitter had 19 kills and Watterson held off multiple comeback bids for a 25-14, 24-26, 25-19, 26-24 victory over Liberty on Nov. 5 at Hilliard Darby, capturing its second Division I regional championship. The Eagles, who also...
How area runners and teams fared at Saturday's OHSAA State Cross Country Championships
How Stark County-area runners fared at Saturday's OHSAA State Cross Country Championships with total points for team finishers. The top 30 individuals in each race earned All-Ohio honors. Division I ...
Woodridge boys third, West Geauga’s Daniel Kearns sixth at OHSAA Division II state cross country
OBETZ, Ohio — Last week at the regional cross country meet, West Geauga senior Daniel Kearns went out very aggressively and struggled in the latter stages of the race. So, according to coach John Boylan, Kearns was going to be a little less aggressive in the Division II state meet Saturday at Fortress Obetz, hopefully resulting in a high finish. Just as Boylan was explaining the new strategy, he looked up to see Kearns ahead by 20 meters after running the first mile in a very aggressive 4 minutes, 45 seconds.
