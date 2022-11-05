Read full article on original website
Related
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
Lakers fans were pissed as they saw their 2-game winning run come to an end against the Utah Jazz.
Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving
Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
Anthony Davis Says He Will Demand That The Lakers Make Him The Focal Point Of Their Offense
Anthony Davis says he plans to start demanding the ball a lot more as he looks to be more aggressive on the court.
Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Ime Udoka 'Used Crude Language' with Female Celtics Staffer Before Their Alleged Affair: Report
An independent law firm completed their investigation into Udoka's relationship with a staff member early last week, according to ESPN New details have emerged about what led to Ime Udoka's one-year suspension from the Boston Celtics. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, an independent law firm hired by the Celtics to investigate the alleged affair between former head coach Udoka, 45, and a staff member was completed early last week. The firm found that Udoka "used crude language in his dialogue" with the female subordinate "prior to the...
iheart.com
Chris Broussard on Kyrie Irving: 'This Could Be His Last Season in the NBA'
Chris Broussard: “I think his career, not this season, but is in jeopardy going forward because if he doesn’t come off this stance I think this could be his last season in the NBA.”. Rob Parker: “I don’t think you’re crazy by making that statement. After a while,...
Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Crushes On Courtside Jeanie Buss
L.A. fans were apparently picking up what the Lakers owner was putting down.
Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team
Nicolas Claxton has had enough of the drama and wants out of the Brooklyn Nets.
Jayson Tatum on how a friend helped save the Boston Celtics star from eviction
You might not think that Jayson Tatum’s background involved life on the edge of a precarious stability at times in his youth that even nearly saw the St. Louis native evicted from a house they lived in that was under threat fo foreclosure based on the stylish fashion he often wears postgame.
NBA Fans Think LeBron James Is Declining After Poor Performance Against Jazz: "It's Over Man, He Had A Great Run."
Fans think LeBron James has lost a step.
Jalen Rose apologizes for comment about Ime Udoka affair
Jalen Rose delivered a forced apology on Friday night after asking a question regarding the Ime Udoka situation. Rose was speaking on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” show prior to the start of the Chicago Bulls-Boston Celtics game. The hosts were talking about Udoka being a leading candidate to get the Brooklyn Nets head coach job despite his suspension from the Celtics for having an improper relationship with a woman within Boston’s organization.
The Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Have Significant Concerns About Adding Kyrie Irving
The Lakers aren't sure about bringing Kyrie Irving to the team.
Kyrie Irving May Not Play In The NBA Again, Says NBA GM
An NBA GM suggested Kyrie Irving's NBA career might be over.
‘We have to help him’: Steve Kerr opens up on James Wiseman’s status with struggling Warriors
Steve Kerr peeled back the curtain on Sunday, just over 24 hours before the struggling Golden State Warriors take the floor at Chase Center following a winless five-game road trip. Breaking their stunning early-season losing streak is obviously of greatest importance when the Warriors face the Sacramento Kings. But Monday’s...
Comments / 0