Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving

Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension

As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
People

Ime Udoka 'Used Crude Language' with Female Celtics Staffer Before Their Alleged Affair: Report

An independent law firm completed their investigation into Udoka's relationship with a staff member early last week, according to ESPN New details have emerged about what led to Ime Udoka's one-year suspension from the Boston Celtics. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, an independent law firm hired by the Celtics to investigate the alleged affair between former head coach Udoka, 45, and a staff member was completed early last week. The firm found that Udoka "used crude language in his dialogue" with the female subordinate "prior to the...
iheart.com

Chris Broussard on Kyrie Irving: 'This Could Be His Last Season in the NBA'

Chris Broussard: “I think his career, not this season, but is in jeopardy going forward because if he doesn’t come off this stance I think this could be his last season in the NBA.”. Rob Parker: “I don’t think you’re crazy by making that statement. After a while,...
Larry Brown Sports

Jalen Rose apologizes for comment about Ime Udoka affair

Jalen Rose delivered a forced apology on Friday night after asking a question regarding the Ime Udoka situation. Rose was speaking on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” show prior to the start of the Chicago Bulls-Boston Celtics game. The hosts were talking about Udoka being a leading candidate to get the Brooklyn Nets head coach job despite his suspension from the Celtics for having an improper relationship with a woman within Boston’s organization.
