Jah'Mek Manifest
2d ago

Helping is costly. And for Mr. Irving, please keep a list of your so called peers who abandoned you. The greatest support is never financial and it is about time the capitalist system be reminded of such. Respect ✊🏾 and Salute 🫡 Kyrie.

Truth
1d ago

I’m sure that he won’t miss it. A small price to pay for peace of mind. The man has other investments so he’ll be okay. He used the NBA just like the NBA used him. Thumb your nose at them, Kyrie, and keep it moving.

