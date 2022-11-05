ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Boxes of Cookies Recalled

A Denver company is recalling boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is no warning on the packaging. People with an allergy to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to the cookies.
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

Ground Beef Health Alert Issued for Meat You May Have Already Bought

Health officials are once again urging consumers to check their freezers for certain ground beef products. Following a string of similar recalls in recent months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Oct. 13 issued a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.
HUDSON, WY
BGR.com

Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away

When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Costco Recalls a Key Grocery Product After Consumer Complaints

Poultry company Foster Farms is recalling roughly 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken-breast patty products that were shipped to warehouse club chain Costco (COST) . The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said on Oct. 29 that the items may be contaminated with hard clear pieces of plastic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Parade

Over 7 Thousand Pounds of Sausage Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

Bob Evans has announced a recall of a hefty quantity of sausage products: over seven thousand pounds, to be more specific, so it's time to take another look at your frozen foods. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced late last week that the brand's Italian...
WAVY News 10

Lettuce recalled in Florida over possible salmonella contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) – Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling over 600 cases of lettuce due to concerns that the product could be contaminated with salmonella. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 633 cases of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole-head variety lettuces are included in the voluntary recall. Affected lot codes include 001293 and 001294, and can be found on the label.
FLORIDA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test

Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Chicken Salad Recall Issued

Shoppers in multiple states are being advised to look over their recent purchases after a concerning recall was issued. On Oct. 18, Albertsons Companies voluntarily recalled multiple chicken salad products that were determined to possibly contain cashews. A tree nut that may cause a life-threatening allergic reaction in some people, the cashews were not listed on the product label.
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Boston

Bob Evans recalling 7,560 pounds of sausage in fear of contamination

Bob Evans Farms has recalled approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage in fear of their products being contaminated with extraneous materials, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The item was recalled after Bob Evans informed FSIS that some consumers reported finding small pieces of thin blue...
shefinds

Yikes! This Frozen Chicken Is Being Recalled From Costco Because Of 'Sharp Hard Plastic Pieces’

Poultry company Foster Farms is currently recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken-breast patty products, The Street reports, that were recently shipped to Costco stores. On October 29th, The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service explained that these frozen items may possibly be contaminated, and customers have reported finding hard, clear pieces of plastic within them. Here’s what you need to know:
WASHINGTON STATE
WFLA

Edible cookie dough recalled over possible ‘plastic film’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — A “limited quantity” of Nestle Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is being voluntarily recalled over the possibility of soft plastic film, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). On Thursday, health officials said that the voluntary recall is isolated...
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough Could Contain Plastic, FDA Says

Nestlé USA issued a recall on Nestlé Toll House cookie dough snacks because the packages could contain soft plastic film. While the snacks themselves have "edible" in the name, this plastic is not. The voluntary recall, published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website, only covers three specific batches of Nestlé Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

Comments / 0

Community Policy