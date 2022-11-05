Poultry company Foster Farms is currently recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken-breast patty products, The Street reports, that were recently shipped to Costco stores. On October 29th, The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service explained that these frozen items may possibly be contaminated, and customers have reported finding hard, clear pieces of plastic within them. Here’s what you need to know:

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO