New Smyrna Beach, FL

fox35orlando.com

Tracking Subtropical Storm Nicole: Where to get sandbags in Central Florida

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - With the National Hurricane Center monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole, many uncertainties remain as to how hard the storm will hit Florida later this week. In preparation for the storm, officials are opening sandbag locations across Central Florida for residents. We will update this article as counties...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

AdventHealth Orlando: Common signs of joint issues

Over one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed each year. Do you know the signs that you should see an orthopedic specialist? Dr. Jeff Petrie joined Good Day Orlando to answer this question, and provide more information. Visit TransformingOrtho.com for additional resources.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman shot while running away from man in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man who reportedly shot a woman during an argument early Monday in Orlando, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they received a call regarding the shooting on Pine Hills Road off Silver Star Road shortly after midnight. The victim, who is in her 20s, told authorities she was arguing with the suspect when he pulled out a gun and shot her as she ran away from him.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New Smyrna Beach man killed in rollover crash in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 12:33 p.m. in Volusia County when troopers said the driver of a Jeep Wrangler driving northbound on State Road 415 north of South Rasley Road failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Trail of blood leads neighbor, dog to Brevard County burglary suspect

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and his dog were taking their morning walk when they discovered a man had broken into their neighbor's home — leaving a bloody trail behind. The man told Brevard County Deputies that he noticed a smashed window and what appeared to be blood on the front door of his neighbor's house on Tuesday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sheriff: Kids hid under blankets as man shot 4 family members dead in Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children, ages 4 and 6, survived a deadly shooting rampage in an Orlando home by hiding under their blankets, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said Shavell Jones, 23, killed his girlfriend, her sister, her mother, and a four-year-old girl. They said after shooting the four family members in the head, Jones shot himself in the head. Jones survived and was taken to the hospital, where according to his family, he had surgery to remove gun fragments from his skull and is expected to live.
ORLANDO, FL

