Mclennan County, TX

fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
WacoTrib.com

Experts weigh in on predicted recession, housing dynamics in Waco

The three-bed two-bath midcentury home at 2300 Skyline Drive ticks every box on a familiar list: gray exterior, white interior, subway tile patterned linoleum, two ovens, marble countertops, pull-down faucet, walk-in shower, induction cooktop, crown molding and a past career as a vacation rental. Listed at $335,000, the house has...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: United Way grant eligibility Zoom conference is Monday

United Way of McLennan County will have its 2022-23 Grant Eligibility information session at 2 p.m. Monday. It will be a Zoom event. To get the meeting link, call 254-752-2753. The 2022-23 session will cover eligibility criteria, United Way’s Impact Framework priority areas for funding and the steps in the...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Lecture explores failure of peace talks in Russia-Ukraine war

The Salvation Army of Waco is looking for volunteers — individuals, groups and businesses — to ring the bells at the Red Kettles this Christmas season. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of The Salvation Army’s primary fundraising efforts. Money collected supports the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year in McLennan County.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Greg Abbott rounds up McLennan County to vote conservative

Gov. Greg Abbott held an event at 9 a.m. Thursday at George’s Restaurant in Waco to talk directly to voters in McLennan County, urging them to vote conservative on Election Day. Abbott spoke to a crowd of about 350 people. There were no protesters present, and there were only...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Construction of future Waco High tears down past trees

As work on the future Waco High School is proceeding, some of its history — in the form of many trees on the campus — is receding. Several of the live oaks, elms and sycamores fronting the school were removed this week as construction crews continued ground work preparing the site for the new $157 million school being built across the now-closed 42nd Street.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Bomb Threat Cleared at Ascension Providence Hospital

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Waco Police Department and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat at the Ascension Providence Hospital. Bystanders at the scene told FOX 44 News that officers evacuated part of the building and went in...
WACO, TX
myfoxzone.com

Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Waco local bar

WACO, Texas — Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to supporters in Waco at the local George's Bar on Speight Avenue. After visiting Beaumont Wednesday, the governor is hoping to get more voter turnout just in time for Election Day Nov. 8. According to the Texas Secretary of State,...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Incident with gun at Killeen store brings arrest

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A strange incident involving a handgun at a Killeen convenience store has led to the arrest of of a 31-year-old Temple man on multiple charges. On Tuesday night about 10:37 p.m., Killeen Police officers were called to the Speed Pac convenience store at 418 North 10th Street on a report of a man with a gun in the store.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Prize winners announced in Dia de los Muertos parade contest

The public has spoken in the contest for the best entries from the Oct. 29 Dia de los Muertos parade in downtown Waco. A coalition of local groups organized the second annual parade in partnership with Creative Waco. Organizers offered parade entries $1,000 in prizes in each of three categories: best nonprofit, best school club/organization and best individual/business.
WACO, TX

