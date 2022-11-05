ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Alleged Torture Case of 5-Year-Old Oregon Girl Results in Arrest of Her Legal Guardian

By Maxine Bernstein / oregonlive.com (TNS)
Chronicle
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 29

micORourke
2d ago

They are not human, anyone doing this to a person, let alone a toddler, deserves the hole for life, with no interaction with any other person except a CO.

Reply(10)
35
Alyssa
2d ago

at least the judge listened but I feel so bad for her. sweet baby girl will need lots of love and therapy. I just wanna hug her and all kiddos that endure this.

Reply
25
HBICheryl
2d ago

This is downright horrific. I'm crying as I read this nightmare of a story. That poor baby girl. She had a long hard road ahead of her. Is there anyway to be able to purchase this little girl gifts? I have a feeling she is going to need all the TLC she can get.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Oregon man arrested in 1974 cold case murders of 2 teens

An Oregon man was arrested this week after being linked to the 1974 cold case homicides of two teenagers, authorities said. Steven Paul Criss, 65, of Aloha, was a teenager himself when he allegedly used a .22 caliber gun to fatally shoot teens Donald Bartron and Peter Zito Jr. in the parking lot of a recreation center on Oct. 3, 1974, according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Man arrested in 1974 Portland killing of 2 high school students

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been arrested nearly five decades after two high school students were found shot to death outside a recreation center in suburban Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Washington County detectives this week arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss of Aloha in the 1974 deaths of...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man injured in stabbing on Gresham MAX platform

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a stabbing on a MAX platform in Gresham late Saturday night. The Gresham Police Department said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Rockwood MAX station at East Burnside Street and Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Driver arrested for manslaughter, DUII after passenger dies in Salem crash

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man has been arrested for manslaughter and driving under the influence after a deadly crash in Salem Thursday night. Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Winema Place Northeast. Police said a man had been involved in a crash and was looking for his vehicle. Officers were able to locate the crash scene at the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and Silverton Road Northeast.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver police seek help finding missing, endangered teen

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old boy. Tiger W. Shu was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Northeast 144th Court on Thursday at about 5 a.m. Police said Shu is considered endangered.
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Portland business owner's truck stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors and community members have been helping spread awareness on social media around a stolen truck. It's not just any stolen truck. The truck is home to Red Sauce Pizza in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood owned by Shardell Dues. "This truck has a lot of sentimental value...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Oregon Mayor Charged With Attempted Murder

RUFUS, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of a rural Oregon town is facing accusations of attempted murder following a road rage incident Monday night. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said Rufus Mayor Dowen Jones was arrested Tuesday for allegedly firing multiple rounds from a handgun at a passing vehicle near Parkdale.
RUFUS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy