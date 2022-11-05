Alleged Torture Case of 5-Year-Old Oregon Girl Results in Arrest of Her Legal Guardian

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man has been arrested for manslaughter and driving under the influence after a deadly crash in Salem Thursday night. Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Winema Place Northeast. Police said a man had been involved in a crash and was looking for his vehicle. Officers were able to locate the crash scene at the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and Silverton Road Northeast.

SALEM, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO