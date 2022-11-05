Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
milfordmirror.com
UConn women's basketball defeats Kutztown in exhibition: Key takeaways
HARTFORD — Despite only having nine available players to unofficially open the season, the No. 6 UConn women’s basketball team defeated Division II Kutztown 115-42 Sunday afternoon at the XL Center in an exhibition game. The Huskies, who have lost both Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady to season-ending...
University of Connecticut
Huskies Beat Kutztown in Final Preseason Tuneup
HARTFORD, Conn. – Five Huskies scored in double digits as the UConn women's basketball team beat Kutztown, 115-42, in an exhibition on Sunday afternoon in the XL Center. Sophomore Azzi Fudd led the game with 29 points and made nine three pointers. Fudd scored 23 of her points in the second half.
sheltonherald.com
Yale football overwhelms Brown in Ivy League blowout win, scores most points since 1929
NEW HAVEN — The Yale football team quickly silenced any doubters with a historic 69-17 win over Brown on Saturday at Yale Bowl to keep itself in the hunt for an Ivy League football title. This was Yale’s highest-scoring game since an 89-0 romp over Vermont in 1929.
sheltonherald.com
Caroline Ducharme unavailable for UConn women's basketball's exhibition
HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme is unavailable for the team's exhibition game against Kutztown, the program confirmed Sunday morning. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said on Friday that Ducharme was a "maybe" after dealing with neck stiffness earlier in the week. The Huskies will have just nine available players against the Golden Bears for Sunday's game.
sheltonherald.com
UConn men's basketball vs. Stonehill: Time, TV and what you need to know
2021-22 Records: Stonehill 15-12 (Division 2), UConn 23-10 Radio: UConn/IMG Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WICC-Brideport (600 AM), WINE-Danbury (940 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford. KEEP AN EYE ON. WHO'S STARTING?: Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins are givens. Andre Jackson Jr. is a...
darientimes.com
An inside look at Week 9 of CIAC football: 8-ball performs magic again
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. We don’t talk of gambling in high school football games, for reasons that should be blatantly obvious. Therefore there are no Jimmy ‘The Greek’ or – much more contemporary – Ansonia’s own Stanford Steve-types out there handicapping high school football games. And that's good.
zip06.com
East Haven Fall Ball Team Goes Undefeated at 11-0
The East Haven Little League fall ball coach-pitch baseball team posted an undefeated record of 11-0 for the 2022 season. East Haven competed against teams from surrounding towns such as Branford, North Branford, and North Haven throughout the fall campaign. The players on the club range in age from ages 5 to 9.
1 shot in East Hartford apartment building
A man was shot inside an apartment building in East Hartford, police said.
milfordmirror.com
University of St. Joseph victim was shot multiple times, rammed, then shot again, police say
WEST HARTFORD—A shooting victim seriously injured early Friday, possibly on the campus of the University of St. Joseph, was shot multiple times, had their car rammed, then was shot again by accused suspect Darnell Barnes in an "exceptionally violent" attack, police said Saturday. "Thankfully the victim's injuries are not...
sheltonherald.com
Glastonbury among two new Trader Joe's locations in New England
Trader Joe's recently announced that it is adding a Glastonbury location to its roster of grocery stores. On Oct. 28, The grocery chain announced on its website that the Glastonbury location would be at 400 Hebron Ave. The site said that the Trade Joe's would open some time in 2023, and a contact for the chain said there were no formal estimates on exactly when in the year it will open.
Bear attack highlights the need for controlling this population
In several years, the bear population will exceed 5,000 meaning they will be common sights on our roads and in our backyards.
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
therealdeal.com
Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M
Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
My Futile Quest For a Small Amount of Dry Ice in Connecticut
If you don't show up on the first page of search engine results, I don't have the energy to chase you. I recently found it very tough to find a couple of pounds of dry ice, have you run into that?. We just moved to our new place in Torrington,...
Bloomfield man killed in Mansfield motorcycle crash
MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Bloomfield man was killed in a crash near the Depot Campus of the University of Connecticut in Mansfield on Saturday afternoon. Roy Herzlich, 60, of Bloomfield, was operating his motorcycle in the west bound lane of Route 44, when an Audi crossed the center line of the road and hit Herzlich head on according to State Police.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Old Saybrook (CT)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Old Saybrook, CT?. Old Saybrook is a Middlesex County town in Connecticut state, United States. The town’s population in 2020 was 10,481. It is the oldest town on the Shoreline and the state’s oldest English town name.
Yale Daily News
Paul Bass ’82, a giant in local life, steps down as New Haven Independent editor
After 17 years, Paul Bass ’82 will step down from his role as editor of the New Haven Independent and return to full-time reporting. A lifelong reporter, Bass launched the Independent in 2005 after stints at various area papers. The paper’s online-only format and Bass’ strong community ties gave his scrappy newsroom a competitive edge against legacy papers in decline. Produced with a small budget and tight team of reporters, the Independent’s production of daily stories and deep-dive investigations have received national recognition from media experts and organizations as a uniquely successful and hyperlocal form of journalism.
Police end search for shooting suspect in Russell, Blandford
The Massachusetts State Police is searching in Russell for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting near the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford.
