Lebanon, PA

abc27.com

We Salute You: John F. Arnold

(WHTM) — On Sunday, abc27 salutes John F. Arnold. Arnold served in Army National Guard from 1971to 1977. He was stationed at bases and worked in data processing. Currently, Arnold lives in Lebanon with his wife barbara; He will turn 73 on Nov. 8. We salute you and thank...
LEBANON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Local NAACP members hold another protest over firing of ASD John Stanford

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Allentown School District has a new leader, but some people still want to know why the school board parted ways with the last superintendent. Members of the Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton branches of the NAACP were protesting in Allentown again Saturday over the recent departure of John Stanford.
ALLENTOWN, PA
susquehannastyle.com

A Concrete Rose Blooms in Lancaster City

Between 1989–1991, the late Tupak Shakur wrote a collection of poetry that went on to be published posthumously at the end of the millenium. Evita Colon and Solise White are the co-owners of A Concrete Rose Bookbar, one of Lancaster’s newest hangouts. The name is an homage to Shakur, whose poem, “The Rose That grew from Concrete”, encapsulates strength, growth, and beauty despite all obstacles.
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Threats prompt Reading High, RKAA to go virtual Monday

READING, Pa. — Students and staff at Reading High School and the Red Knight Accelerated Academy are learning from home Monday as the police investigate threats of violence. The district said the city police department recommended RHS and the RKAA campuses move to virtual learning for the day. The...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Decisions await voters heading to polls in Schuylkill County

On Tuesday, Schuylkill County voters who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representative in the redrawn 9th Congressional District, they will choose representatives in the four state legislative districts in the county, which also were redrawn.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Service for Pottstown house explosion victims

POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- A community shaken by a house explosion back in May comes together in November to continue remembering those they lost, as officials still try to figure out what exactly caused the blast. The tragedy, which took place in Pottstown at Hale Street and Butler Avenue, claimed the...
POTTSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Local retirement community announces $27 million expansion

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — United Zion Retirement Community is one of the oldest continuing care communities in Lancaster County. “I don’t know if anyone in 1905 knew what a retirement community was going to be, but clearly the mission of the church was for seniors,” said Sue Verdegem, president and CEO of United Zion Retirement Community.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Diamond, Quick give voters a choice in the race for a Lebanon County House seat

Lebanon County voters in the 102nd state House district face a decision when they go to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election. They can vote for Republican incumbent Russ Diamond, who has held the seat for eight years and hopes voters see the advantage that comes with his institutional knowledge of the law-making process and seniority that could win him a committee chairmanship in the next legislative session.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Pennsylvania's Best Burger is at the Jackson House in Harrisburg

The casual atmosphere and homemade, no-frills sandwiches are what keeps customers coming back. The burgers at The Jackson House are made with 1/2 pound of lean beef and are topped with Philadelphia-style sharp Provolone and roasted red peppers. The restaurant serves American-style classics, combining the nostalgic ambiance of a long-lost...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

New UPMC Child Advocacy Center opens in Carlisle

A new UPMC Child Advocacy Center is opening in Carlisle in an effort to give children suspected of having been abused easy access to Programs that can help reduce that trauma. The office is four years in the making and the staff says it is a necessity for families who may have a difficult time traveling to their Harrisburg office.
CARLISLE, PA
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Celebrates $22.5M in Conservation Funding for Farmers

Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and conservation partners visited a no-till, rotational grazing farm Monday in Lancaster County to highlight the $22.5 million in state conservation funding provided since the 2019 creation of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill. The 28-acre host farm received a Conservation Excellence Grant, part of the Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebtown.com

Lebanon County Job Listings: November 4, 2022

Bilingual Receptionist (Lebanon Transit) Full/Part Time Fixed Route Drivers (Lebanon Transit) Full/Part Time Shared Route Drivers (Lebanon Transit) Vehicle Mechanic (Lebanon Transit) Bus Detailer (Lebanon Transit) Building and Grounds Maintenance Person Lebanon Transit) Bilingual Receptionist. Provide customer service, complete administrative duties, and assist in proper translation between English and Spanish...
LEBANON, PA
Daily Voice

Deer Wanders Into Mall In Central Pennsylvania

A buck wandered into the dress room at the JCPenney at Park City Center on Thursday, Nov. 3. Daily Voice spoke with a shopper who witnessed the whole situation. Janelle Kiscaddin couldn't believe her eyes when she and her friend Brittany Kreiser were walking up to the mall and the deer was strolling up the sidewalk.
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP fire marshal investigating fire in Exeter

EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner and a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating a house fire in Berks County. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Church Lane Road in Exeter Township for the reports of smoke and flames coming from a home.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks commissioners support closing Wernersville center

READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday voted to support sending a letter in support of closing the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in South Heidelberg Township. Earlier this month, Berks County District Attorney John Adams held a news conference along with state Rep. Barry Jozwiak to make...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

