4 Fun Activities to Do with Kids in Lancaster, PA, This MonthMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
abc27.com
We Salute You: John F. Arnold
(WHTM) — On Sunday, abc27 salutes John F. Arnold. Arnold served in Army National Guard from 1971to 1977. He was stationed at bases and worked in data processing. Currently, Arnold lives in Lebanon with his wife barbara; He will turn 73 on Nov. 8. We salute you and thank...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local NAACP members hold another protest over firing of ASD John Stanford
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Allentown School District has a new leader, but some people still want to know why the school board parted ways with the last superintendent. Members of the Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton branches of the NAACP were protesting in Allentown again Saturday over the recent departure of John Stanford.
susquehannastyle.com
A Concrete Rose Blooms in Lancaster City
Between 1989–1991, the late Tupak Shakur wrote a collection of poetry that went on to be published posthumously at the end of the millenium. Evita Colon and Solise White are the co-owners of A Concrete Rose Bookbar, one of Lancaster’s newest hangouts. The name is an homage to Shakur, whose poem, “The Rose That grew from Concrete”, encapsulates strength, growth, and beauty despite all obstacles.
WFMZ-TV Online
Threats prompt Reading High, RKAA to go virtual Monday
READING, Pa. — Students and staff at Reading High School and the Red Knight Accelerated Academy are learning from home Monday as the police investigate threats of violence. The district said the city police department recommended RHS and the RKAA campuses move to virtual learning for the day. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Decisions await voters heading to polls in Schuylkill County
On Tuesday, Schuylkill County voters who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representative in the redrawn 9th Congressional District, they will choose representatives in the four state legislative districts in the county, which also were redrawn.
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
WFMZ-TV Online
Service for Pottstown house explosion victims
POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- A community shaken by a house explosion back in May comes together in November to continue remembering those they lost, as officials still try to figure out what exactly caused the blast. The tragedy, which took place in Pottstown at Hale Street and Butler Avenue, claimed the...
Members of Duncannon sportsmen’s group strive to preserve outdoor opportunities
Duncannon Sportsmen’s Association celebrated its 75th anniversary on July 15. More than 180 came out for the celebration and a catered picnic in Wheatfield Twp.’s Wagner Park. The event was intended to “give back to some of those members who have supported us over the years,” according to a statement from the association’s president of 50 years, Carl Fox.
abc27.com
Local retirement community announces $27 million expansion
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — United Zion Retirement Community is one of the oldest continuing care communities in Lancaster County. “I don’t know if anyone in 1905 knew what a retirement community was going to be, but clearly the mission of the church was for seniors,” said Sue Verdegem, president and CEO of United Zion Retirement Community.
Diamond, Quick give voters a choice in the race for a Lebanon County House seat
Lebanon County voters in the 102nd state House district face a decision when they go to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election. They can vote for Republican incumbent Russ Diamond, who has held the seat for eight years and hopes voters see the advantage that comes with his institutional knowledge of the law-making process and seniority that could win him a committee chairmanship in the next legislative session.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Pennsylvania's Best Burger is at the Jackson House in Harrisburg
The casual atmosphere and homemade, no-frills sandwiches are what keeps customers coming back. The burgers at The Jackson House are made with 1/2 pound of lean beef and are topped with Philadelphia-style sharp Provolone and roasted red peppers. The restaurant serves American-style classics, combining the nostalgic ambiance of a long-lost...
local21news.com
New UPMC Child Advocacy Center opens in Carlisle
A new UPMC Child Advocacy Center is opening in Carlisle in an effort to give children suspected of having been abused easy access to Programs that can help reduce that trauma. The office is four years in the making and the staff says it is a necessity for families who may have a difficult time traveling to their Harrisburg office.
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Celebrates $22.5M in Conservation Funding for Farmers
Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and conservation partners visited a no-till, rotational grazing farm Monday in Lancaster County to highlight the $22.5 million in state conservation funding provided since the 2019 creation of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill. The 28-acre host farm received a Conservation Excellence Grant, part of the Pennsylvania...
lebtown.com
Lebanon County Job Listings: November 4, 2022
Bilingual Receptionist (Lebanon Transit) Full/Part Time Fixed Route Drivers (Lebanon Transit) Full/Part Time Shared Route Drivers (Lebanon Transit) Vehicle Mechanic (Lebanon Transit) Bus Detailer (Lebanon Transit) Building and Grounds Maintenance Person Lebanon Transit) Bilingual Receptionist. Provide customer service, complete administrative duties, and assist in proper translation between English and Spanish...
Deer Wanders Into Mall In Central Pennsylvania
A buck wandered into the dress room at the JCPenney at Park City Center on Thursday, Nov. 3. Daily Voice spoke with a shopper who witnessed the whole situation. Janelle Kiscaddin couldn't believe her eyes when she and her friend Brittany Kreiser were walking up to the mall and the deer was strolling up the sidewalk.
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP fire marshal investigating fire in Exeter
EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner and a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating a house fire in Berks County. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Church Lane Road in Exeter Township for the reports of smoke and flames coming from a home.
abc27.com
Historic ‘rail-trail’ site in Lebanon County is bringing ice cream back
COLEBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) — The historic site on 1550 Mt. Wilson Road, which was home to the long time Twin Kiss ice cream in Colebrook, is officially being turned into a new ice cream shop called Colebrook Crossing. The owners of the soon-to-be 1,500 square foot Colebrook Crossing is...
Thanks to Dr. Oz for debate comments on abortion. I’ll be voting for Fetterman. | Letter
Thanks to Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, for clarification of his stance on abortion issues during his debate with Democratic candidate John Fetterman. He thinks women must now include involvement of local politicians in addition to conferring with their physicians on personal health issues connected with abortion.
theburgnews.com
Get Hooked: Hookers Seafood Joint opens in downtown Harrisburg with fried favorites
According to the owners of downtown Harrisburg’s newest seafood restaurant, it hasn’t taken long for people to get hooked on their food. Within a week from last Thursday’s soft opening of Hookers Seafood Joint on Walnut Street, first-time customers have already returned for more. Owners Robert Bryant...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks commissioners support closing Wernersville center
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday voted to support sending a letter in support of closing the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in South Heidelberg Township. Earlier this month, Berks County District Attorney John Adams held a news conference along with state Rep. Barry Jozwiak to make...
