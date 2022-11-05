Gov. Bill Lee visits Northeast Tennessee ahead of election night

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s the final stretch of the campaign trail ahead of next Tuesday’s midterm election and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee made two stops in Northeast Tennessee.

Lee campaigned in Jonesborough and Greeneville Friday evening. He said he was hoping to motivate voters, as getting to the polls is just as important as ever this year.

“This is the most exceptional country in the world and it is because we have the system of democracy that we do and it depends on people getting out there and exercising their right to vote, so we’re encouraging people,” Lee said.

Lee faces Democrat Jason Martin and several independent candidates.

