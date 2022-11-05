Read full article on original website
Why Is Steve Letarte Missing From the NASCAR Championship 4 on NBC?
An appendectomy is keeping NBC's Steve Letarte off the air for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4. The post Why Is Steve Letarte Missing From the NASCAR Championship 4 on NBC? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Did Hendrick Motorsports cost themselves a title?
Hendrick Motorsports’ decision to appeal William Byron’s penalty could still pay off in a roundabout way. But it could also cost them a NASCAR Cup Series championship. Had it not been for Hendrick Motorsports’ appeal of the 25-point penalty issued to William Byron for exacting revenge on Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin in the round of 12 opener at Texas Motor Speedway, Byron would not have advanced to the round of 8 of the playoffs for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.
NASCAR: 5 drivers, not 4, can still win a championship
Five drivers, not just four, are battling for a NASCAR Cup Series championship in this Sunday afternoon’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 is set following Sunday afternoon’s round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell won the race to lock up his spot, and both Trackhouse Racing Team’s Ross Chastain and Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott locked up their spots on points.
NASCAR World Reacts To Joey Logano's Win Sunday
What a year for Joey Logano. The veteran NASCAR driver took home the win on Sunday, taking home the Cup Series championship with it. "22 in '22! JOEY LOGANO IS A TWO-TIME NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION," FOX: NASCAR tweeted on Sunday. NASCAR fans are praising Logano for his deserved win...
34th Annual Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Plans 2023 Season at Grandview Speedway
It’s full speed ahead for the Grandview Speedway and the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series in 2023. The wildly popular Grandview High Banks will again be home to the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series that will launch its’ thirty-fourth season at the one third mile track on the Hill.
Joey Logano wins 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship
(CNN) -- Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday, claiming the trophy after 312 laps at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. The win gives Logano his second career championship, the first coming in 2018 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Las Vegas. Before his first win, Logano had been widely seen as an underdog. The 32-year-old Logano started Sunday on the pole in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. Although 36 drivers started, just four -- Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell and Logano -- were eligible for the series title after a playoff whittled the field down from...
Transcript: Roger Penske - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by our 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion owner, and that is Roger Penske. Q. Roger, your first time winning the INDYCAR and the NASCAR championship in the same season. After 56 years as a team owner, how does it feel to do something new?
Hailie Deegan Has Telling Comment About Xfinity Series Amid Uncertain Future
On Oct. 15, Hailie Deegan made her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut. She finished 13th in her No. 7 Ford. Ever since Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut in October, NASCAR fans have been wondering what's next for her career. It has been announced that Deegan will remain with Ford next...
Transcript: Josh Berry Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We're now joined by Josh Berry. We'll go straight to questions. Q. Josh, can you kind of explained what happened where you went wide and hit the wall? What happened there?. JOSH BERRY: Yeah, just a tough situation right there. I think the restart before, AJ got to...
Burton Qualifies a Season-Best Sixth at Phoenix
As the 2022 Cup Series season comes to a close this weekend at Phoenix Raceway Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team turned in their best qualifying performance of the season, earning the sixth starting spot for Sunday’s season finale. It was the second-straight week – and...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Zane Smith Drives F-150 to NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship
Zane Smith won his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship behind the wheel of his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports F-150. The championship is the first for Front Row Motorsports in any NASCAR series. Smith has now finished 2nd, 2nd and 1st in the last three seasons. Smith is...
Transcripts: Noah Gragson & Justin Allgaier Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We'll start our post-championship press conference, and we're now joined by Noah. We will go right to questions. Q. We'll start with the handshake. How important or why was that important for you to go over there and offer him that?. NOAH GRAGSON: Because they did a good...
Transcript: Christopher Bell - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We're now joined in the media center by Christopher Bell. Q. Christopher, I'm just curious what your emotions have been throughout the course of today. Obviously a terrible day for the organization. Just what were your emotions throughout the course?. CHRISTOPHER BELL: Yeah, about the same as what...
NASCAR: 2022 Phoenix playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship is set to be decided in this Sunday afternoon’s Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. There are four drivers eligible to win the...
Transcript: Joey Logano - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by our third championship 4 contender and today's Busch Light pole award, Joey Logano. Q. Obviously it gives you a boost, but how much of a big deal is it for you to go for the qualify when you out-qualify everyone and are starting on pole?
Transcript: Crew Chief Paul Wolfe - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We've been joined by Paul Wolfe, the crew chief for Joey Logano. Paul, just give us a quick recap of the 22 team's practice. PAUL WOLFE: Yeah, I thought overall it went pretty well. We had a fairly extensive practice plan for 50 minutes. Was encouraged we were able to get through the items we wanted to do.
Transcript: Ross Chastain - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by Ross Chastain. Q. Ross, I was wondering if first you could describe what happened there with the 9 car on that one restart, but also just the emotions of going through this championship race and coming so close. ROSS CHASTAIN: Yeah, the emotions...
Transcript: Chase Elliott - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by Chase Elliott. Q. Can you just kind of explain or walk us through the situation with the 1 car and what happened there?. CHASE ELLIOTT: Yeah, I'm not sure. I'm not sure. Looking forward to the off-season, and really proud of our team for the fight that we put in today. I felt like we just kind of peaked right there before we crashed, and I felt like we got our car driving pretty good, we just had our best pit stop of the day, so that was all really solid. And heck, we were right there next to the 22.
Petty GMS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway II
Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “We rebounded there at the end, our Petty GMS team was able to get the car a little bit better towards the end of the race. I’d say it was a decent end to the year. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to drive the No. 42 Chevy this season, we had a lot of memories made this season and I had a lot of fun behind the wheel. Thank you to Maury Gallagher, Richard Petty, the fans, and all of our partners. Onto what’s next for me.”
Bell Finishes Third in Final Point Standings
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. What are your emotions today after everything you went through?. “Wow, wow, wow. Just from being out and then the wins at Charlotte and Martinsville and all of a sudden you wake up this morning and you are racing for a championship, and you are happy, you are elated and then your world comes crashing down. Whenever you get news like that, it puts it in perspective that there is more to this than racing. The whole Gibbs family is in all of our prayers. I’m thinking of them. Ultimately today, the best car won the championship. He was really strong. Proud of our 20 group though. We fought hard, and at the end of the race – the last pit stop, or what we thought was going to be the last pit stop, we were right there battling for it. I’m just proud to be in this position, proud to be at Joe Gibbs Racing and race this no. 20 car. The DeWalt Camry was – we were there, and hopefully, we can come back here next year.”
