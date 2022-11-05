ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

FanSided

NASCAR: Did Hendrick Motorsports cost themselves a title?

Hendrick Motorsports’ decision to appeal William Byron’s penalty could still pay off in a roundabout way. But it could also cost them a NASCAR Cup Series championship. Had it not been for Hendrick Motorsports’ appeal of the 25-point penalty issued to William Byron for exacting revenge on Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin in the round of 12 opener at Texas Motor Speedway, Byron would not have advanced to the round of 8 of the playoffs for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.
FanSided

NASCAR: 5 drivers, not 4, can still win a championship

Five drivers, not just four, are battling for a NASCAR Cup Series championship in this Sunday afternoon’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 is set following Sunday afternoon’s round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell won the race to lock up his spot, and both Trackhouse Racing Team’s Ross Chastain and Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott locked up their spots on points.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Joey Logano's Win Sunday

What a year for Joey Logano. The veteran NASCAR driver took home the win on Sunday, taking home the Cup Series championship with it. "22 in '22! JOEY LOGANO IS A TWO-TIME NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION," FOX: NASCAR tweeted on Sunday. NASCAR fans are praising Logano for his deserved win...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sacramento

Joey Logano wins 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship

(CNN) -- Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday, claiming the trophy after 312 laps at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. The win gives Logano his second career championship, the first coming in 2018 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Las Vegas. Before his first win, Logano had been widely seen as an underdog. The 32-year-old Logano started Sunday on the pole in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. Although 36 drivers started, just four -- Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell and Logano -- were eligible for the series title after a playoff whittled the field down from...
AVONDALE, AZ
Speedway Digest

Burton Qualifies a Season-Best Sixth at Phoenix

As the 2022 Cup Series season comes to a close this weekend at Phoenix Raceway Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team turned in their best qualifying performance of the season, earning the sixth starting spot for Sunday’s season finale. It was the second-straight week – and...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Phoenix playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship is set to be decided in this Sunday afternoon’s Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. There are four drivers eligible to win the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Joey Logano - Phoenix Raceway

THE MODERATOR: We are joined by our third championship 4 contender and today's Busch Light pole award, Joey Logano. Q. Obviously it gives you a boost, but how much of a big deal is it for you to go for the qualify when you out-qualify everyone and are starting on pole?
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Chase Elliott - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway

THE MODERATOR: We are joined by Chase Elliott. Q. Can you just kind of explain or walk us through the situation with the 1 car and what happened there?. CHASE ELLIOTT: Yeah, I'm not sure. I'm not sure. Looking forward to the off-season, and really proud of our team for the fight that we put in today. I felt like we just kind of peaked right there before we crashed, and I felt like we got our car driving pretty good, we just had our best pit stop of the day, so that was all really solid. And heck, we were right there next to the 22.
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway II

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “We rebounded there at the end, our Petty GMS team was able to get the car a little bit better towards the end of the race. I’d say it was a decent end to the year. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to drive the No. 42 Chevy this season, we had a lot of memories made this season and I had a lot of fun behind the wheel. Thank you to Maury Gallagher, Richard Petty, the fans, and all of our partners. Onto what’s next for me.”
Speedway Digest

Bell Finishes Third in Final Point Standings

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. What are your emotions today after everything you went through?. “Wow, wow, wow. Just from being out and then the wins at Charlotte and Martinsville and all of a sudden you wake up this morning and you are racing for a championship, and you are happy, you are elated and then your world comes crashing down. Whenever you get news like that, it puts it in perspective that there is more to this than racing. The whole Gibbs family is in all of our prayers. I’m thinking of them. Ultimately today, the best car won the championship. He was really strong. Proud of our 20 group though. We fought hard, and at the end of the race – the last pit stop, or what we thought was going to be the last pit stop, we were right there battling for it. I’m just proud to be in this position, proud to be at Joe Gibbs Racing and race this no. 20 car. The DeWalt Camry was – we were there, and hopefully, we can come back here next year.”
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

