‘Punished already’: Father of boy accidentally shot to death apologizes to judge in court

By Glenn Counts, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The father of a 4-year-old boy who was killed in an accidental shooting this week apologized Friday in court during his first appearance.

“I’m truly sorry,” Dayshawn Warren said. “I’m being punished already.”

Warren was charged with involuntary manslaughter and improper storage of a firearm.

Warren could serve up to 20 years in prison for the charges.

“Sir, it was a complete accident,” Warren told the judge. “My firearm was laying on the bed. I didn’t mean to I fell asleep.”

The accidental shooting happened Wednesday night at an apartment on Charleston Place Lane off Monroe Road in southeast Charlotte. Four-year-old Demario Warren was found shot. The child died at a hospital.

Demario’s grandmother, Jeraline Golanski, said the accident has been devastating to the family.

“At this point, we’re all leaning on each other for support,” Golanski said. “It’s rough.”

Warren shared three children with Golanski’s daughter.

Golanski is willing to forgive Warren, even though the couple had bouts of domestic violence.

“He had to step up and be a father to his three children,” Golanski said. “He has grown over the past six months and this is a tragedy. I’m hurt that my grandson is gone. He lost his son, but I will say, it was just unfortunate due to his negligence that his son and my grandson are gone.”

Warren’s bond was set at $100,000. He begged the judge to let him out.

Warren told the judge he works as a janitor and makes $24 an hour.

“I still have two kids to take care of,” Warren said. “I’m still trying to be there for their life. I really apologize. I’m already suffering. I’m already being punished for my son being dead.”

The judge reduced Warren’s bond to $25,000 secured, which means it could be easier to find a bondsman to help him get out of jail.

VIDEO: 4-year-old boy shot, killed; dad arrested, CMPD says

LoveTrump
2d ago

How sad!! Wow, just heart breaking!!! Let this man find peace in his heart!!! Jeez, he will punish himself more than any prison possibly could. My prayers for him, may his heart heal and may he know Jesus has this little boy in his arms!!

Reply
33
CarolinaCarolina
2d ago

He should be punished for not securing his firearm, however, to take him out of the rest of his family’s life, when they depend on his income, is not the answer. I don’t think a lengthy jail sentence would be the correct punishment.

Reply(1)
21
BOSSYCHIC
2d ago

Let him answer to God in this case. & let him father his other kids. It was a senseless mistake & he will forever live with that. I think that's enough punishment on top of house arrest until the other kids are 18 years. That will ensure he's home with his kids. Everyday. He should only be able to go to work, come home & be a dad.

Reply
17
 

