FOXBORO -- Around Gillette Stadium, you don't often hear about any time other than the present. The past is the past, the future is the future, and all that matters is this week.That philosophy hasn't exactly changed, per se, but the team did reveal after Sunday's 26-3 thumping of the visiting Colts that a certain game from last season was fresh on their mind as they prepared for work this week."Good win for our team, certainly a lot better than the last time we played the Colts," head coach Bill Belichick said in his opening remarks at the podium.That last...

