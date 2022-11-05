ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shine My Crown

New York Woman Shot in Head After Inviting Suspect to Her Home

By Xara Aziz. Eleven years after losing her son to gun violence, a New York mother is also dead in a graphic turn of events that led to her being shot and killed. Early Wednesday morning late last month, Nadine Davis-Russell, 62, answered a ring at her doorbell in her Staten Island apartment shortly before being shot in the head. A 43-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting, according to the NY Daily News.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
KRMG

43-year-old woman raped while jogging in Manhattan: Police

NEW YORK — A 43-year-old woman said she was raped while jogging along Manhattan's West Side Highway Thursday morning, according to police. The woman told authorities she was jogging near Pier 45 when, at about 5:30 a.m., a man grabbed her from behind, choked her and knocked her to the ground, the New York Police Department said.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Father and daughter stabbed to death in Kohl’s parking lot

A young woman and her father were stabbed to death outside a California shopping centre as they worked on a car together.McKenna Evans, 22, and her father, Ken Evans, were attacked in the parking lot of a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles.Ms Evans was pronounced dead at the scene while her 54-year-old father died later at the hospital, according to officials.Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man, who they said may be a transient living in his car at the location, in connection with the stabbings.“The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance...
PALMDALE, CA
NBC News

Kentucky student arrested after video shows her using slur, assaulting Black students

Police arrested a University of Kentucky student who was caught on camera using a racial slur and physically attacking two Black students Sunday. Police arrested Sophia Rosing, 22, who is white, just before 4 a.m. at a campus dorm on charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to an online record from the Fayette County Detention Center, which says she is being held on $10,000 bond.
LEXINGTON, KY
Complex

Four Missing Men Found Dismembered in River, Allegedly Wanted to ‘Hit a Lick’

Four Oklahoma men who had gone missing earlier in October were found dead and dismembered in Deep Fork River, according to police. Per The New York Times, the four men, identified as Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29, of Okmulgee, Oklahoma, were last heard from on Oct. 3. Police Chief Joe Prentice said the four men had all been killed by gunshots to the head before being dismembered, and added that investigators believed the friends planned to “commit some type of criminal act” after they departed Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8 p.m. on Oct. 9.
OKMULGEE, OK
NBC News

Five found dead inside Maryland home

Five adults were found dead inside a Maryland home Friday, sheriff's officials said. Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Office and La Plata Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at the home in La Plata about 4 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted on Friday. The La...
LA PLATA, MD
People

Pennsylvania Man Accused of Burying 6-Year-Old Girl Alive: 'Barbaric Situation'

John Edward Kraft would allegedly bury a 6-year-old girl "in the yard when he believes that she is lying" Authorities arrested a Pennsylvania man accused of choking a 6-year-old girl "to the point that she had passed out," according to the district attorney, and then burying her alive in the family backyard. Court records indicate 50-year-old John Edward Kraft has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering welfare of children, as well as a single count each of strangulation and false imprisonment of a minor. Citing the criminal...
WAYNESBURG, PA
Daily Mail

Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire

A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
BROOKLYN, NY
RadarOnline

Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing

After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
BOULDER, CO
