New York Woman Shot in Head After Inviting Suspect to Her Home
By Xara Aziz. Eleven years after losing her son to gun violence, a New York mother is also dead in a graphic turn of events that led to her being shot and killed. Early Wednesday morning late last month, Nadine Davis-Russell, 62, answered a ring at her doorbell in her Staten Island apartment shortly before being shot in the head. A 43-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting, according to the NY Daily News.
43-year-old woman raped while jogging in Manhattan: Police
NEW YORK — A 43-year-old woman said she was raped while jogging along Manhattan's West Side Highway Thursday morning, according to police. The woman told authorities she was jogging near Pier 45 when, at about 5:30 a.m., a man grabbed her from behind, choked her and knocked her to the ground, the New York Police Department said.
Father and daughter stabbed to death in Kohl’s parking lot
A young woman and her father were stabbed to death outside a California shopping centre as they worked on a car together.McKenna Evans, 22, and her father, Ken Evans, were attacked in the parking lot of a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles.Ms Evans was pronounced dead at the scene while her 54-year-old father died later at the hospital, according to officials.Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man, who they said may be a transient living in his car at the location, in connection with the stabbings.“The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance...
A California school teacher arrested after she was found hiding a missing teen boy for 2 years, police say
Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, was arrested after police say she was concealing 17-year-old Micheal Ramierz from his family for two years.
A Texas healthcare worker arrested after she was caught on camera abusing a disabled child patient several times, police say
Kathy Moses was arrested after she was caught on camera abusing an 11-year-old girl who she was in charge of taking care of Valley Central reports.
Mom of 5 died after ketamine injection by a paramedic, family alleges in wrongful death suit
DENVER — The family of a woman who died four years ago shortly after a paramedic injected her with the powerful sedative ketamine have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the health care worker and the ambulance company. Jerica LaCour, 29, a Black woman who had been drinking alcohol...
Kentucky student arrested after video shows her using slur, assaulting Black students
Police arrested a University of Kentucky student who was caught on camera using a racial slur and physically attacking two Black students Sunday. Police arrested Sophia Rosing, 22, who is white, just before 4 a.m. at a campus dorm on charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to an online record from the Fayette County Detention Center, which says she is being held on $10,000 bond.
Four Missing Men Found Dismembered in River, Allegedly Wanted to ‘Hit a Lick’
Four Oklahoma men who had gone missing earlier in October were found dead and dismembered in Deep Fork River, according to police. Per The New York Times, the four men, identified as Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29, of Okmulgee, Oklahoma, were last heard from on Oct. 3. Police Chief Joe Prentice said the four men had all been killed by gunshots to the head before being dismembered, and added that investigators believed the friends planned to “commit some type of criminal act” after they departed Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Amber Alert canceled after father fatally stabs daughter, then himself: Report
Texas DPS has issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old child who was abducted in Rosenberg. Authorities said Leylani Ordonez was last seen wearing a red Whataburger onesie.
Five found dead inside Maryland home
Five adults were found dead inside a Maryland home Friday, sheriff's officials said. Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Office and La Plata Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at the home in La Plata about 4 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted on Friday. The La...
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Burying 6-Year-Old Girl Alive: 'Barbaric Situation'
John Edward Kraft would allegedly bury a 6-year-old girl "in the yard when he believes that she is lying" Authorities arrested a Pennsylvania man accused of choking a 6-year-old girl "to the point that she had passed out," according to the district attorney, and then burying her alive in the family backyard. Court records indicate 50-year-old John Edward Kraft has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering welfare of children, as well as a single count each of strangulation and false imprisonment of a minor. Citing the criminal...
Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire
A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing
After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
Five teens arrested for killing innocent woman in drive-by shooting at wrong house
Five teens have been arrested in connection with the death of a Texas woman whose home was mistakenly targeted in a drive-by shooting, authorities said. Three teens were taken into custody on Friday while two others, ages 14 and 15, were arrested earlier this week on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Bus Driver Jumps Out Window During Hijacking, Shortly Before Suspect Crashes Vehicle: Police
The driver opened the doors, freeing the other passengers first. An MTA bus driver in NYC leaped out of the driver's-side window on Thursday during a hijacking attempt that ended in the bus careening straight into a pole, per police. It all went down in Queens around 7:30am. After the...
Massachusetts man accused of killing woman dies after he ingests battery acid, DA says
A Massachusetts man who was suspected of fatally stabbing a woman has died after he told authorities he had ingested battery acid, Plymouth County authorities said Thursday. Joao Correia, 56, was taken into custody Wednesday after the woman was found stabbed to death in her driveway in Brockton around 1 p.m., the district attorney’s office said.
Jury sentences 5 MS-13 gang members to life for kidnapping, murdering two boys in 2016
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 13, 2020. Some readers may find the details below disturbing. Read with caution. A jury sentenced five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, to life in prison on Wednesday for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of two boys back in 2016.
New York Man Killed by Man Who Wouldn’t Say “Thank You”
According to a report by Mirna Alsharif of NBC News, a New York man was fatally stabbed in a smoke shop dispute that began with the attacker not thanking the man for opening the door for him. According to the report, 37-year-old Joan Nunez opened the door to the smoke...
Arizona deputies, K-9, track down suspects allegedly trafficking $1.4M worth of fentanyl, deputies say
Arizona officers and a K-9 seized $1.4 million worth of fentanyl after tracking down a fleeing suspect who allegedly tossed a duffel bag full of drugs out of his car.
Mother Charged In Death Of Son Found In Suitcase; Allegedly Said He Needed Exorcism
Indiana authorities identified the child discovered dead in a suitcase six months ago and announced the arrest of one suspect, as the search continued for a second suspect–his mother, who may have killed him in an exorcism. Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives arrested Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, in San...
