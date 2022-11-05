Read full article on original website
cbs17
Woman dies after shooting along Bragg Street in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after she was shot in Raleigh early Sunday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. along Bragg Street, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police did not say what led to the shooting or release the name of the woman...
cbs17
Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim and suspect...
Family says woman shot, killed in Raleigh was victim of domestic violence
WRAL
Driver charged with DWI led troopers on 120 mph chase on I-40 in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A driver on Sunday night led troopers on a chase along Interstate 40, reaching speeds of 120 mph before crashing into another car. Around 10:15 p.m., troopers tried to stop a car traveling at only 30 mph on I-40 West, 40 mph below the speed limit. The car was driving erratically, "all over the road," according to troopers, but the driver sped away.
Fight among 3 women leads to deadly double stabbing in North Carolina, police say
Raleigh police said they arrested a woman for stabbing two women and killing one of them during a fight Friday night.
cbs17
2 Wake County deputies suffer minor injuries after catching man armed with knife near Garner, sheriff says
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies suffered minor injuries when they caught a man who was armed with a knife Sunday night, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. at the Resco Mart gas station on the corner of Old Stage Road and Swift Creek Lane near Garner, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.
cbs17
Driver dead in wrong-way crash on I-540 early Saturday morning, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a driver is dead after driving the wrong way on I-540 and crashing into another car early Saturday morning. At about 2:39 a.m., officers said they were called to I-540 near Exit 7, Glenwood Ave. in reference to a crash. Investigators said...
Driver dies in wrong-way crash on I-540 in Raleigh
cbs17
Southern Pines woman stabbed boyfriend during an argument, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A Southern Pines woman was arrested after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing, police said. Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Shaw Avenue in response to a reported domestic disturbance, according to police. Upon arrival, officers found the male...
cbs17
Deadly shooting victim in Durham identified
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified. Demario Montez Metts, 35, of Oxford, died after being shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, police said. His identity was released by police on Monday.
Driver dead following wrong-way crash on North Carolina interstate, police say
Burlington police launch investigation over potentially ‘suspicious’ death
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found dead, and officers are investigating the case as “suspicious,” according to the Burlington Police Department. At 7:50 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of cardiac arrest on the 600 block of Broad Street. At the scene, officers found 45-year-old Andrew Daniel unresponsive. “The investigation is ongoing, […]
cbs17
Video released of 2 sought in teen’s deadly shooting at Fayetteville motel, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have released more video of two men who are linked to a deadly shooting from August. The Fayetteville Police Department posted nearly 30 seconds of video Friday from near the scene of shooting that killed a teen in early August. The shooting was...
3 adults shot at Wayne County home, possibly during robbery
DUDLEY, N.C. — Three people shot Monday at a Wayne County home may have been victims of a robbery. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the home at 101 Jake Drive in Dudley, where detectives believe a robbery occurred. Three victims were identified...
cbs17
Man shot at, followed home in Durham daytime road rage incident, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators in Durham are working to locate a suspect who is believed to be tied to a road rage call that escalated to a rolling gunfire situation on Oct. 28. On Friday, the Durham Police Department said the incident took place in the area of...
cbs17
Slow-speed chase in Johnston County ends in collision, DWI charge for Fayetteville man
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is in Johnston County Jail after the N.C. Highway Patrol said he was impaired when he collided with a vehicle during a Sunday night chase. According to the Highway Patrol, at 10:04 p.m. on Sunday, a state trooper saw a vehicle...
cbs17
Goldsboro traffic crash injures elderly woman who was chasing her dog, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly woman is in the hospital with injuries after a car crash in Goldsboro on Wednesday evening, according to the police department. On Wednesday at about 7:05 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Berkeley Boulevard for a car accident involving a pedestrian.
cbs17
Man shot, killed in Durham early Saturday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Ave. in reference to someone that had been shot. When they...
cbs17
Robbery a possible motive in shooting that injured 3 in a Wayne County home, sheriff says
DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County Sheriff’s detectives said that an early Monday morning triple shooting may have stemmed from a robbery. Deputies were called to the 100 block of Jake Drive in Dudley around 1:35 a.m. where they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.
'I feel like it saved my life': Raleigh teen explains why she jumped out of Lyft ride while it was moving
RALEIGH, N.C. — A teenager in Raleigh said she had to jump out of a moving car Tuesday after she felt unsafe as a passenger in a Lyft ride. Eziya Bowden, 16, said she got into a Lyft after work just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. She said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
