Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim and suspect...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Driver charged with DWI led troopers on 120 mph chase on I-40 in Johnston County

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A driver on Sunday night led troopers on a chase along Interstate 40, reaching speeds of 120 mph before crashing into another car. Around 10:15 p.m., troopers tried to stop a car traveling at only 30 mph on I-40 West, 40 mph below the speed limit. The car was driving erratically, "all over the road," according to troopers, but the driver sped away.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 Wake County deputies suffer minor injuries after catching man armed with knife near Garner, sheriff says

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies suffered minor injuries when they caught a man who was armed with a knife Sunday night, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. at the Resco Mart gas station on the corner of Old Stage Road and Swift Creek Lane near Garner, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Deadly shooting victim in Durham identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified. Demario Montez Metts, 35, of Oxford, died after being shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, police said. His identity was released by police on Monday.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man shot, killed in Durham early Saturday morning, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Ave. in reference to someone that had been shot. When they...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

'I feel like it saved my life': Raleigh teen explains why she jumped out of Lyft ride while it was moving

RALEIGH, N.C. — A teenager in Raleigh said she had to jump out of a moving car Tuesday after she felt unsafe as a passenger in a Lyft ride. Eziya Bowden, 16, said she got into a Lyft after work just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. She said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
RALEIGH, NC

