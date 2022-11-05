Read full article on original website
WSAV-TV
Fighting the war within: Local veterans mental health advocates work to save lives
When it comes to mental health, it can be difficult for veterans who are struggling to seek help, but local advocates are working to change that. Fighting the war within: Local veterans mental health …. When it comes to mental health, it can be difficult for veterans who are struggling...
wtoc.com
2022 Red Shoe Run underway in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A little drizzle didn’t stop dozens of runners in Bluffton Saturday morning from lacing up their shoes and hitting a 5K course for a good cause. Runners paid anywhere from $32.00 to $45.00 to join the race, depending on when they signed up. Proceeds from...
Community to honor local legend Sister Robbie Porter at Appreciation Gospel Extravaganza
The Appreciation Gospel Extravaganza will be held at 4pm on Sunday, Nov. 13 , at Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesboro. The event’s theme is built around “Give me my flowers while I yet live” and will give the community an opportunity to come together and appreciate longtime resident, Robbie Porter, on this day. This event is the first of many and will be one to remember for Porter and her family.
wtoc.com
6th annual Special Pops Charity Pickleball tournament held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday marked day two of the 6th annual Special Pops Charity Pickleball Open held at The Landings Golf and Athletic Club. This year the three-day tournament drew in more than 300 people. A bit of a rain delay kept it from starting on time, but as soon as the courts dried up the teams got underway.
Bring a hero home for the holidays with Savannah/Hilton Head Airport
Five service members will be heading home for the holidays thanks to a new initiative from Savannah/Hilton Head International (SAV). SAV, in partnership with WTOC-TV and the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, are holding a contest that will see five service members fly home to Savannah/Hilton Head over the holidays.
wtoc.com
Wreaths Across America program ensures veterans are laid to rest
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Veterans and community members alike gathered in Beaufort to learn about the Wreaths Across America program. The program helps ensure that veterans laid to rest in military cemeteries have wreaths on their headstones for the holidays. Sunday there was a mobile exhibit near the Beaufort National...
wtoc.com
Jamboree for Cockspur Island Lighthouse happening Saturday
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - When you drive out to Tybee Island, one of the beautiful things you see is the Cockspur Island Lighthouse off in the distance. “Alrighty everybody grab a seat and let’s go ahead and get on off the dock.”. Only a short ride from the...
43-Year-Old Carroll Clifton Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Shipyard Road on Friday around 11 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Carroll Clifton.
Going to church in Zero Gravity
On October 29th at Luetta Moore Park, the most extreme church sermon in Statesboro came to town in the form of Zero Gravity. The Zero Gravity event demonstrated the power of the Christian faith through the sport of motocross. “The easiest picture is if you take a Billy Graham Crusade,...
WJCL
LIST: Food, donation drives happening this Thanksgiving season in and around Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — With Thanksgiving coming soon, organizations across the Savannah area are putting together food drives to help those in need. Below are a list of drives in our area. Want to add yours? Email us at news@wjcl.com. WJCL 22 Turkey Drive: Nov. 10, Pooler Piggly Wiggly, I-80...
20-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Savannah
SAVANNAH — A 20-year-woman is dead after a fiery crash in Savannah Saturday. Police say the crash was due to racing. According to a preliminary investigation by the Savannah Police Department, a 2006 Mercedes Benz 430 was racing another vehicle at about 4 p.m. on Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.
WJCL
After 10 years, Rock 'n' Roll Marathon not taking place in Savannah this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Rock N' Roll Marathon would typically be taking place in Savannah this weekend, but this year's event was cancelled back in April. The city cancelled the race after some residents complained the event made it too difficult to get around. Some store owners also expressed concern the race route gave people the impression their businesses were closed.
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton Simon
This is an overview of the high-profile active investigation into the disappearance of 20-month-old toddler Quinton Simon, who went missing on October 5th, 2022, just three weeks ago. He was last seen at his home in Savannah, Georgia in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, Danny Youngkin. At this point in time, Quinton is presumed dead but his body has not been located. His mother, Leilani Simon, is the one who reported him missing - however, she is also the primary suspect, and she’s not cooperating with the investigation. We’re going to dig into the history, the timeline and the most current updates that have been released by the police. It’s time to put the pressure on and get people talking about little Quinton.
wtoc.com
Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
WJCL
Savannah police: 2 people hurt in overnight shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A 27-year-old Savannah man has been arrested in connection to an early morning double shooting. The shooting happened near Jefferson Street and W. St. Julian Street on Sunday at around 1:45 a.m. A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were found suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds,...
Georgia Southern food pantries serve students experiencing food insecurity
College is already expensive enough to attend. But, add in living expenses, textbooks, and other surprise payments, and students may find themselves in a financially challenging starting position for the rest of the semester. Luckily, thanks to the Georgia Southern campus’s food pantry program, these scholars will have a resource to cover some of their food and essential needs.
wtoc.com
1 dead following crash on Chatham Pkwy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a crash that shutdown all lanes of Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive. Savannah Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2006 Mercedes Benz 430 was racing another car when the driver lost control...
WTGS
Police investigating double shooting near City Market in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Over the summer, City Market implemented a new policy which came...
wfxg.com
Grandfather of missing Savannah toddler killed in Burke County hit-and-run
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Earlier this week, the Burke County Sheriff's Office reported that a man was struck and killed by a car on Hwy. 23. We now know that the victim was the grandfather of a missing toddler from Savannah, whose disappearance has made national headlines. FOX 28...
wgac.com
Grandfather of Missing Savannah Boy Presumed Victim of Hit and Run
Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing over a month ago in Savannah. Law enforcement officials said they had enough evidence to presume the toddler was dead, yet his body has not been found. Yesterday, a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham...
