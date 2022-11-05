ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

2022 Red Shoe Run underway in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A little drizzle didn’t stop dozens of runners in Bluffton Saturday morning from lacing up their shoes and hitting a 5K course for a good cause. Runners paid anywhere from $32.00 to $45.00 to join the race, depending on when they signed up. Proceeds from...
BLUFFTON, SC
Grice Connect

Community to honor local legend Sister Robbie Porter at Appreciation Gospel Extravaganza

The Appreciation Gospel Extravaganza will be held at 4pm on Sunday, Nov. 13 , at Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesboro. The event’s theme is built around “Give me my flowers while I yet live” and will give the community an opportunity to come together and appreciate longtime resident, Robbie Porter, on this day. This event is the first of many and will be one to remember for Porter and her family.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

6th annual Special Pops Charity Pickleball tournament held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday marked day two of the 6th annual Special Pops Charity Pickleball Open held at The Landings Golf and Athletic Club. This year the three-day tournament drew in more than 300 people. A bit of a rain delay kept it from starting on time, but as soon as the courts dried up the teams got underway.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Wreaths Across America program ensures veterans are laid to rest

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Veterans and community members alike gathered in Beaufort to learn about the Wreaths Across America program. The program helps ensure that veterans laid to rest in military cemeteries have wreaths on their headstones for the holidays. Sunday there was a mobile exhibit near the Beaufort National...
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Jamboree for Cockspur Island Lighthouse happening Saturday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - When you drive out to Tybee Island, one of the beautiful things you see is the Cockspur Island Lighthouse off in the distance. “Alrighty everybody grab a seat and let’s go ahead and get on off the dock.”. Only a short ride from the...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
Grice Connect

Going to church in Zero Gravity

On October 29th at Luetta Moore Park, the most extreme church sermon in Statesboro came to town in the form of Zero Gravity. The Zero Gravity event demonstrated the power of the Christian faith through the sport of motocross. “The easiest picture is if you take a Billy Graham Crusade,...
STATESBORO, GA
The Georgia Sun

20-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Savannah

SAVANNAH — A 20-year-woman is dead after a fiery crash in Savannah Saturday. Police say the crash was due to racing. According to a preliminary investigation by the Savannah Police Department, a 2006 Mercedes Benz 430 was racing another vehicle at about 4 p.m. on Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

After 10 years, Rock 'n' Roll Marathon not taking place in Savannah this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Rock N' Roll Marathon would typically be taking place in Savannah this weekend, but this year's event was cancelled back in April. The city cancelled the race after some residents complained the event made it too difficult to get around. Some store owners also expressed concern the race route gave people the impression their businesses were closed.
SAVANNAH, GA
Nik

Missing From His Playpen: Quinton Simon

This is an overview of the high-profile active investigation into the disappearance of 20-month-old toddler Quinton Simon, who went missing on October 5th, 2022, just three weeks ago. He was last seen at his home in Savannah, Georgia in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, Danny Youngkin. At this point in time, Quinton is presumed dead but his body has not been located. His mother, Leilani Simon, is the one who reported him missing - however, she is also the primary suspect, and she’s not cooperating with the investigation. We’re going to dig into the history, the timeline and the most current updates that have been released by the police. It’s time to put the pressure on and get people talking about little Quinton.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

WJCL

Savannah police: 2 people hurt in overnight shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A 27-year-old Savannah man has been arrested in connection to an early morning double shooting. The shooting happened near Jefferson Street and W. St. Julian Street on Sunday at around 1:45 a.m. A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were found suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds,...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern food pantries serve students experiencing food insecurity

College is already expensive enough to attend. But, add in living expenses, textbooks, and other surprise payments, and students may find themselves in a financially challenging starting position for the rest of the semester. Luckily, thanks to the Georgia Southern campus’s food pantry program, these scholars will have a resource to cover some of their food and essential needs.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

WTGS

wgac.com

Grandfather of Missing Savannah Boy Presumed Victim of Hit and Run

Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing over a month ago in Savannah. Law enforcement officials said they had enough evidence to presume the toddler was dead, yet his body has not been found. Yesterday, a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham...
SAVANNAH, GA

