Greensboro, NC

Here’s how the Greensboro Police Department plans to use a $2 million grant

By Alliyah Sims
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO– We are taking a deeper look at how the Greensboro Police Department will use a $2 million grant to make us safer.

The Violence Intervention and Prevention grant is geared toward addressing what triggers violent crime and uses community base strategies to deter it. The GPD interim chief told FOX8 this has nothing to do with staffing more officers.

“We all have a common goal of crime reduction,” said GPD Interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle.

“One of the first things we learned is crime is a symptom. If you really want to deal with crime, you have got to deal with housing, economic mobility and lack of employment. You’ve got to deal with reforming schools with education, healthcare. There are so many issues that drive crime,” said Regina Glapsie, the Greensboro community resource coordinator.

Since Jan. 2022, we have lost 39 people in homicides. Some of the victims were students in local high schools.

“Violence doesn’t happen overnight…it’s not going to stop overnight…we have violence interrupters in our community, and we haven’t seen a decrease, and we have people who are younger,” Manager of the Office for Community Safety Latisha McNeil said. “I will challenge that in saying we need to give it time, and we need to expand on what we’re doing.”

The grant is supposed to expand the work community connectors do across the city. The volunteer team targets areas with the highest crime and will partner with victim service providers and hospitals.

FOX8 wanted to know how this enhanced form of policing could have prevented two deaths during a large gathering on Circle Drive almost two weeks ago where a 15 and 19-year-old died.

“We don’t control people’s behavior. We don’t control what people do in the moment. We’re not capable of doing that, ” said  Karen T. Jackson PH.D,  NCA&T assistant professor of leadership studies and adult education. “We are capable of…creating an environment where community can come together with police to collaborate where people don’t have to get to the point of escalation.

Interim Chief Biffle believes there is always an opportunity to build a relationship whether it is a bad experience or not

“It’s not an us vs. them. It’s an us. Period,” McNeil said.

A majority of the grant money the police department is getting over the next three years will go toward consulting services. These are justice department funds.

City leaders say one of the unique parts of this project will be working with health professionals and trauma teams in hospitals to do interventions there.

