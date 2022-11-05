Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
List of early voters who received incorrect ballot published by election commission
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- The Davidson County Election Commission released a list of eligible provisional ballot voters on Sunday after early voters received the wrong ballot earlier in the week. Mid-term election leaders said 438 voters were impacted by this mistake, all because of a district misassignment, and that it...
fox17.com
ACLU reaches agreement with TN officials, Davidson Co. Election Commission after lawsuit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Friday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Tennessee reached an agreement with state officials and the Davidson County Election Commission to protect Davidson County voters who may have voted for the wrong Nashville races due to a ballot error. This comes after a...
fox17.com
Looking for work? Davidson County Sheriff hiring correctional officers
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Davidson County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is currently hiring for correctional officer positions. The office is now accepting correctional officer trainee applications which pays $52,574 after training and a 6-month probationary period. To start, new hires will receive a $43,646 salary which jumps to $47,597 after completion of the...
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee churches look at properties to help with affordable housing situation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- On Saturday various organizations met, all calling for one action, more affordable housing in Nashville. The Workers Dignity Project told Fox 17 News faith organizations own about 18,000 acres of land, some of which can be used to help Nashville’s housing crisis. “It's going to...
fox17.com
Concerning post made against school in Lebanon Special School District
LEBANON, Tenn. -- Classes will be held in the Lebanon Special School District tomorrow despite an apparent concerning social media post. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office says they are looking into a possible threat posted Saturday on Snapchat that targeted a school in the LSSD. They cannot substantiate it at this time, however.
fox17.com
Missing 19-year-old out of Wilson County found safe, TBI confirms
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (Nov. 4 around 4 p.m.): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Friday afternoon that they found Michaelle Van Kleef who was reported missing out of Wilson County. She was found safe, TBI confirmed. Michaelle's family gave the following statement after receiving the...
fox17.com
Man found dead after suspected hit-and-run in Madison area
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An apparent hit-and-run victim is found dead this morning. The body of 38-year-old Garber Rodriguez is discovered Sunday morning after police suspect a car hit him on East Due West Avenue, according to Metro Nashville police. Family report last seeing him in the roadway. The suspect vehicle...
fox17.com
Metro Police: One person killed in shooting, ongoing investigation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A person has died in a shooting Friday, Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed. Metro dispatch reported that the victim was brought to Southern Hills Hospital. Homicide unit is on the way to the hospital to gather more information on the incident, MNPD confirms. This...
fox17.com
THP looking for suspect who fled from trooper during I-65 arrest
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is looking for a 26-year-old man they said fled from a trooper Sunday during an arrest on Interstate 65. THP says Sedric Stevenson was handcuffed on I-65 in Robertson County when he fled on foot. The trooper was attempting to put Stevenson in his patrol car at the time. The arresting officer chased after Stevenson but couldn't find him.
fox17.com
Football Frenzy Live: Nov. 4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — It’s playoff time in Tennessee. The road to the Blue Cross Bowl Championship in Chattanooga starts this week as teams open up the first round of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) postseason. Several Nashville and greater Nashville area teams will be going...
fox17.com
Metro Police search for 17-year-old suspect driver in deadly Nashville hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are searching for the suspect of a hit-and-run that killed a Nashville woman and injured others. The suspect, 17-year-old James Webster, is wanted for the June 26 two-car collision in the intersection of 40th Ave. North and Albion Street which killed 41-year-old Lasundra Rice of Nashville who was the front seat passenger in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, Metro Police report. She was being driven by her husband, 40-year-old Petrie Rice of Nashville.
fox17.com
12-year-old boy reported missing out of Hendersonville found safe
UPDATE -- Camari Dixon is found safe, according to Hendersonville Police Saturday afternoon. --------------------------------- HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. -- A search has begun for a missing 12-year-old boy out of Hendersonville. Police were called late Friday night regarding the disappearance of Camari Dixon from his home. They have reached out to his...
Comments / 0