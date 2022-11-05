Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
Above average for some time (11/6/22)
Temperatures above average are the theme of the next several hours and the next several days. More cloud cover to our southeast will keep western Kentucky and western Tennessee warmer to start the day on Monday, but mostly clear skies and calm winds will allow everyone else to see temperatures drop to the mid-40s.
kbsi23.com
Races to Look forward to in the Illinois midterm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI) – With elections in just a few days, here at KBSI, we went through Illinois races to see the ones you should keep your eye on. Governor and incumbent, democrat J.B Pritzker, is favored over, Republican Darren Bailey and Libertarian Scott Schluter. A proposed amendment...
Comments / 0