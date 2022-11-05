ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kbsi23.com

Above average for some time (11/6/22)

Temperatures above average are the theme of the next several hours and the next several days. More cloud cover to our southeast will keep western Kentucky and western Tennessee warmer to start the day on Monday, but mostly clear skies and calm winds will allow everyone else to see temperatures drop to the mid-40s.
KENTUCKY STATE
kbsi23.com

Races to Look forward to in the Illinois midterm

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI) – With elections in just a few days, here at KBSI, we went through Illinois races to see the ones you should keep your eye on. Governor and incumbent, democrat J.B Pritzker, is favored over, Republican Darren Bailey and Libertarian Scott Schluter. A proposed amendment...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy