ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

How Lincoln makes its DIY brine for keeping roads clear of ice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department has a special patented de-icing brine made with beet juice. The department makes the mixture itself, and says it saves taxpayers up to $300,000 a year. LTU applies the brine to around 1,200 lane miles of roads before a...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Uneventful weather on Monday; Becoming more eventful this week

The weather will remain fairly unexciting on Monday. A mix of sun and clouds is expected, and high temperatures will be near normal for this time of year. We expect a high near 57° in Lincoln. While we see plenty of sunshine on Monday, clouds will increase once again...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Rain on Friday, potentially transitioning to snow overnight

UPDATE – 10:15 a.m. Friday:. After reviewing some of the latest computer model guidance, there is a noticeable trend for Friday night snow totals in an eastward direction. As a result, we’ve made some adjustments to our snow forecast. The farther west you are located, the lower chance...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Popular Lincoln coffee shop expands to Omaha in December

A popular coffee and cocktail shop in Lincoln is bringing their business northeast to Omaha in December. The Mill Coffee and Tea says the time was right to expand to a new market. There might be a lot of dirt sitting around right now, but The Mill wants a 1920s...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Tourism discusses new Holiday Passport

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Tourism Commission stopped by the Channel 8 studio Friday to show off the new Nebraska Holiday Passport, showcasing all things winter across the state. There are 20 stops in all parts of Nebraska, coordinator Madison Johnson said, including boutiques, museums and light shows.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Holiday Harvest Market encourages connection between farmers and customers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Holidays near the end of the year are all very different, but one common trait among them is spending time with others. In the same way that you know the people sitting around your dinner table, one farmer’s market is encouraging customers to know where the food on your dinner table comes from.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

OPPD to move large turbine to new gas plant in Sarpy County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A large turbine is being moved to a new natural gas plant southwest of Omaha. According to Omaha Public Power District, this Sunday crews will move a large simple-cycle construction turbine from one local rail spur station to Turtle Creek Station. Turtle Creek Station is under...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
3 News Now

Latest Update from 3 News Now | November 5 | 9 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Saturday evening, November 5, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather just around the corner in Nebraska

SIDNEY - Winter is on the way across parts of western Nebraska Thursday night, with other areas affected by the weekend. An upper level disturbance moving in from Wyoming will produce snow and sharply colder temperatures. Snow chances are highest across the western Sandhills and Pine Ridge. The National Weather...
NEBRASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha

Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Ashland Mayor Richard Grauerholz dies

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The current Mayor of the City of Ashland, Richard Grauerholz, has died. According to the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department, Mayor Richard “Rick” Grauerholz passed away Friday night. The Fire Department says Grauerholz was a long-time fire member and describes him as a “face of...
ASHLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Report on state tax incentives shows costs outweigh benefits

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) -The projected tax breaks provided by a major state economic incentive program far outstrips the tax revenue benefits of the program, a new state Revenue Department report indicates. The estimated tax credits to be provided via the Nebraska Advantage Act in fiscal year 2022-23 was $93.4...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Your messy hair may be linked to your genes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Scientists say they may have figured out why some children have hair that is tough to part or keep from sticking out at funny angles. The self-explanatory situation often occurs for kids who are between 3 months to 12-years-old. The literally hair-raising condition hasn’t been...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy