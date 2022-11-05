Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nahokunews.com
The Health Fair returns to Moanalua
The Health Fair Nov. 18 is sponsored by the PTSA to encourage students to develop a healthy lifestyle and reclaim their control in their life after COVID. Community partners will set up booths with information, activities, and giveaways. This is the second health fair. The first occurred in the fall...
thisweekhawaii.com
28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival
Level 3, Mauka Wing, next to T-mobile (4th floor Mauka Ewa Parking Structure) Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10am-6pm Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am-6pm Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 9am-5pm Honolulu’s largest selection of Hawaii made products! Featuring authentic Hawaiian products and specialties that range from natural products like cheese, butter, olive oil, garlic seasonings, sweets, jewelry, clothing, and handmade crafts by 409 local vendors! Food demonstrations by local chefs Randy Bangloy (Eating House 1849), Jason Ichiki (Roy’s Waikiki) and Jason Yamaguhi (Mugen) and entertainment will Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning artists Melveen Leed, Kawika Kahiapo, Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau & Kalae Camarillo and more will performing throughout the 3 day weekend!www.madeinhawaiifestival.com.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa parking updates include new flexible options
New flexible and affordable parking options will be available at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa in 2023, along with improved processes and a new user-friendly website. The new options include a daily parking pass that can be reserved in advance online and reduced rates for afternoon parking.
the university of hawai'i system
More than 1,000 high schoolers explore careers at UH West Oʻahu
About 1,300 ninth graders from James Campbell and Kapolei high schools had the opportunity to interview almost 70 employers and businesses and explore professions in a variety of career fields at the University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu on October 28, for the third annual Campbell-Kapolei (CK) Student Career Expo.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Hilo alumna Naleen Naupaka Andrade receives prestigious Native Hawaiian advancement award
The Ō‘ō award is one of the most prestigious awards specifically for Native Hawaiians and has become a symbol of inspiration for young Native Hawaiians. A University of Hawai‘i at Hilo biology alumna, who serves as a UH Mānoa professor of psychiatry, was honored for her significant contributions to advance the Native Hawaiian community.
the university of hawai'i system
New UH programs build nursing education capacity for Hawaiʻi
Two new nursing programs at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa have been developed to help fill the state’s need for skilled nursing educators to train future nurses. The Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing (NAWSON) is now accepting applications for the master’s of science in nursing education and leadership (MSNE&L) and the graduate certificate in nursing education. Students will begin courses in fall (August) 2023.
New Waikiki noise code allows residents to sleep easy
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waikiki residents will be sleeping a lot easier soon thanks to a Bill 43 approved by the Honolulu City Council. The ordinance puts a cap on how loud sound systems used by street performers can be during evening hours. Kathryn Henski, Waikiki Neighborhood Board member and resident said it is a miracle […]
KITV.com
Oh Baby! Family Expo happening this weekend in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 21st annual Oh Baby! Expo, toy, game and party expo is being hosted at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Nov. 5 and 6. There will be over 100 vendors at the event selling different items. Families can enjoy the Foodie Food court, The Joy Mobile, inflatables, and photo opportunities with different characters.
KITV.com
Weekend Happenings | November 4-6, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Every week Good Morning Hawai'i rounds up family friendly events happening across the islands. The new segment airs Friday & Saturday mornings in the 6 and 7 a.m. hours of Good Morning Hawai'i. By Lia Kamanā
Youth injured on Koko Head Trail, airlifted to safety
Honolulu Fire Department said they rescued an adolescent hiker from Koko Head Crater Trail on Sunday, Nov. 6.
Award-winning documentary on the “dangerous” side of Philippines makes its Hawaii debut at the Hawaii International Film Festival
their home, Palawan, an island paradise in the Philippines from the illegal destruction of its forests, fisheries, and mountains.
LIST: Best chicken katsu spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best chicken katsu spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Nov. 2022.
ourbigescape.com
The Wiliwilinui Hiking Trail: 3 Important Reasons To Visit
This post may contain affiliate links, which helps keep this content free. Please read our disclosure for more info. Lush tropical forests and mountain ridges covered in green on top of green. Breathtaking panoramas of the Pacific Ocean along the Wiliwilinui hiking trail. A journey along the spine of the Koolau Mountain range on the eastern side of Oahu, you can encounter all of these things and so much more!
Why Waikiki Beach is chronically eroding
During a study from 2018 to 2020, a research team led by Climate Resilience Collaborative, Geospatial Analyst Anna Mikkelsen, conducted weekly surveys at the beach.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Feral pigs have been going hog wild in some residential neighborhoods. And in some cases, they’re damaging property. “They’re not loud as far as vocally or running around, but they do leave a smell so that’s a nuisance,” said James Chun. of Aina Haina. Chun moved into his Mona Street home a month ago. He said he saw a wild pig just last night.
LIST: Top 5 pumpkin pie spots on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best pumpkin pie spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for November 2022.
KITV.com
Golden Goose expanding in Hawaii with 2nd store opening in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Golden Goose, an Italian luxury fashion brand that’s known for its pre-distressed shoes, is expanding in Hawaii with a new location planned for Ala Moana Center. Public documents show that Golden Goose is opening on the second level of the Honolulu shopping mall.
Slight uptick in showers to close weekend
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to locally breezy easterly trade winds will prevail during the next 7 days. Rather dry conditions will prevail tonight, followed by a return of typical trade wind weather featuring windward and mauka showers and the occasional leeward spillover Sunday through late next week. A nearby upper level low will produce areas […]
What’s open and closed on election day Nov. 8
Mayor Rick Blangiardi's office has released the County's schedule for election day, Tuesday, Nov 8; and Kaua'i County Officials have released upcoming schedules for Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.
Would you let a dog crash on your couch?
The Hawaiian Human Society has introduced a new program called Couch Crashers.
Comments / 0