Clearfield, PA

Man accused of luring teen to auto parts store in Clearfield

By Bill Shannon
 2 days ago

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after police said he was accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old boy.

Lawrence Township Police said they were called by the group 814 Pred Hunters about 42-year-old Mathew Uncles trying to meet up with what he thought was a teenager.

According to the police report, Uncles was messaging the teen, who was actually one of the members of the 814 group, about sexual activities. He and the decoy were to meet at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Haney Road.

Man accused of trying to meet ‘teen’ in Clearfield is 8th man in 5 weeks

When the 814 Pred Hunters group tried to confront Uncles, he fled the scene and was followed to his house where the group waited for police.

Uncles is the 10th man, as far as we know, that the group has accused after posing as a teen over various messaging apps.

Uncles is now facing attempted corruption of minors, attempted unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal use of a communication facility charges, according to the police report.

A preliminary hearing will reportedly be scheduled in the future.

Idkwhy Icanseeforwhatis
2d ago

see...... what if... and only what if... . some of the pred hunters are not as innocent as they act? Clearfield holds allot of secrets... do ur homework on ur ppl before supporting the right cause

Reply(1)
6
 

WTAJ

WTAJ

