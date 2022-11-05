Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Agencies Rally for Annual Flood Meeting as Rain Raises River Levels
Probably something like the National Weather Service (NWS) putting a “Flood Watch” on the Cowlitz River at Randle as emergency responders from across Lewis County gather for an annual meeting on flooding. Come early November, it’s time for residents of the Chehalis and Cowlitz river basins to shift...
Chronicle
With Arrival of Rainy Season, Office of Chehalis Basin Talks Flood Warning Systems, Non-Dam Alternatives
The Office of the Chehalis Basin (OCB) is gearing up for flood season. As the first major storm system of the season moves into the region late this week, the office held a pair of webinars — one aimed at being prepared for flooding and another geared toward potential projects to reduce chronic inundation in the basin.
q13fox.com
Powerlines, trees knocked down in Thurston County storm
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Parts of Thurston County are experiencing a double dose of severe weather: enough rain is falling to call a flood watch until Saturday evening and the area is also under a wind advisory until late Friday night. Winds gusting to 45 miles an hour were strong...
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
Rain and wind could turn dangerous Friday afternoon
That hot, smoky weather we saw in October feels like a distant memory. The wind, rain, and mountain snow have only just begun in the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service in Seattle said now that the next storm system has made its way onshore in the Pacific Northwest, we can expect more rain throughout the day Friday. There is a danger of flash flooding.
KOMO News
Residents along Highway 2 dealing with aftermath of inclement weather
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — It was a busy night for emergency crews on Highway 2 and communities near the burn scar of the Bolt Creek Wildfire. As predicted, the wind and rain loosened the fire damaged trees and debris, and sent it falling to the roadway below. James Knisley, Fire...
Thousands without power as wind and rain hits Western Washington
Heavy rain and high winds have arrived in Western Washington, leaving several areas to deal with power outages, flooding, and slick roads. Follow live updates on conditions throughout the evening below. Outage maps:. Live updates:. 4:10 pm: High wind warnings of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55...
Chronicle
National Weather Service Forecasting ‘Impactful’ Rainstorm for Western Washington This Week
It appears November is coming in like a lion and staying that way. Lewis County and all of Western Washington are forecast to receive a significant rainstorm beginning on Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service. “(It) probably will be a very impactful storm,” said Trent Davis, a meteorologist...
yaktrinews.com
‘Atmospheric river’ bringing rain, wind, snow to PNW
SEATTLE (AP) — An atmospheric river is bringing strong to damaging winds, heavy rain and below-normal temperatures for the Puget Sound region from Thursday evening through Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said. Snow in the passes is expected as is potential river flooding, The Seattle Times reported. Jeff...
q13fox.com
Tacoma crews prepared all year for severe weather storms
The silver lining to the severe weather storm heading our way is that emergency officials saw it coming. This foresight gave them time to prepare for the worst.
Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington
SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
Residents warned to brace for power outages as fall storm hits western Washington
As this atmospheric river blows into western Washington, there may be some power outages in the area. Heavy rain and high wind are forecast for the next couple of days. “I don’t like it at all,” Twyla Collins, an Everett resident, said. This combination of wind and rain could lead to major headaches from Seattle to the North Sound.
Rain, wind, and snow storms could be coming to Seattle soon
Batten down the hatches, the storms are coming. The National Weather Service in Seattle is reporting Thursday morning that storms are moving into the Pacific Northwest that will “bring strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and well-below normal temperatures.”. KIRO 7 chief meteorologist Morgan Palmer wrote in his...
Watch: Waterfall swells from trickle to rage after historic drought ends with multiple rainstorms
Popular tourist attraction Snoqualmie Falls, nestled in the Washington Cascades east of Seattle, was barely at a trickle on Oct. 18. Now it's raging with significant power.
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Driver With 14 Passengers Crashes Van Into Tree, State Patrol Says
A 24-year-old Aberdeen man faces a possible charge of negligent driving after he crashed a van with 14 passengers into a tree in Cowlitz County, according to Washington State Patrol. Several of the 14 passengers, all of whom are men from El Salvador, were hurt in the wreck. About 6:40...
Chronicle
Shelton Man Killed Friday as He Attempted to Drive Across 101 in Mason County
A 36-year-old Shelton man was killed Friday afternoon after his car was hit while he was crossing U.S. Highway 101 at Hurley Waldrip Road, according to a Washington State Patrol report. Jon P. Martin was eastbound on Hurley Waldrip just after 2 p.m. and attempting to cross 101 when a...
All lanes of southbound I-5 in south Seattle reopened after brief closure
All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 at Boeing Access Road in south Seattle have reopened after being blocked due to an incident on the Boeing Access Road overpass, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. Drivers were being diverted to a nearby exit. The freeway was closed for about 30...
5 things to know Friday
Tricky travel conditions over mountain passes and moderate to heavy rainfall are expected in areas of western Washington Friday as a series of weather events move into the region. The series of incoming weather events prompted the National Weather Service to issue several weather advisories across the Puget Sound region....
knkx.org
Capitol Lake will revert to an estuary, but it will take a decade
The City of Olympia, and now the state, have officially recommended that Capitol Lake revert to an estuary. The state says a return to tidal mudflats is the only way to meet state water quality standards. The recommendation to take down the dam and let the tides return is in...
Chronicle
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Visits Centralia Ahead of Tuesday Election
Editor's Note: For a story on Republican Joe Kent's recent campaign stop in Bucoda, visit https://bit.ly/3zLE3fM. Sitting behind her auto repair shop in early September, 3rd Congressional District candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez said she was hopeful. In the early November downpour outside Centralia Timberland Library on Saturday afternoon, she said she was “inspired.”
Comments / 0