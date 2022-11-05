ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grays Harbor County, WA

Chronicle

Agencies Rally for Annual Flood Meeting as Rain Raises River Levels

Probably something like the National Weather Service (NWS) putting a “Flood Watch” on the Cowlitz River at Randle as emergency responders from across Lewis County gather for an annual meeting on flooding. Come early November, it’s time for residents of the Chehalis and Cowlitz river basins to shift...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Powerlines, trees knocked down in Thurston County storm

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Parts of Thurston County are experiencing a double dose of severe weather: enough rain is falling to call a flood watch until Saturday evening and the area is also under a wind advisory until late Friday night. Winds gusting to 45 miles an hour were strong...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Rain and wind could turn dangerous Friday afternoon

That hot, smoky weather we saw in October feels like a distant memory. The wind, rain, and mountain snow have only just begun in the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service in Seattle said now that the next storm system has made its way onshore in the Pacific Northwest, we can expect more rain throughout the day Friday. There is a danger of flash flooding.
EVERETT, WA
yaktrinews.com

‘Atmospheric river’ bringing rain, wind, snow to PNW

SEATTLE (AP) — An atmospheric river is bringing strong to damaging winds, heavy rain and below-normal temperatures for the Puget Sound region from Thursday evening through Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said. Snow in the passes is expected as is potential river flooding, The Seattle Times reported. Jeff...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington

SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Rain, wind, and snow storms could be coming to Seattle soon

Batten down the hatches, the storms are coming. The National Weather Service in Seattle is reporting Thursday morning that storms are moving into the Pacific Northwest that will “bring strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and well-below normal temperatures.”. KIRO 7 chief meteorologist Morgan Palmer wrote in his...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Friday

Tricky travel conditions over mountain passes and moderate to heavy rainfall are expected in areas of western Washington Friday as a series of weather events move into the region. The series of incoming weather events prompted the National Weather Service to issue several weather advisories across the Puget Sound region....
TACOMA, WA
knkx.org

Capitol Lake will revert to an estuary, but it will take a decade

The City of Olympia, and now the state, have officially recommended that Capitol Lake revert to an estuary. The state says a return to tidal mudflats is the only way to meet state water quality standards. The recommendation to take down the dam and let the tides return is in...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Visits Centralia Ahead of Tuesday Election

Editor's Note: For a story on Republican Joe Kent's recent campaign stop in Bucoda, visit https://bit.ly/3zLE3fM. Sitting behind her auto repair shop in early September, 3rd Congressional District candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez said she was hopeful. In the early November downpour outside Centralia Timberland Library on Saturday afternoon, she said she was “inspired.”
CENTRALIA, WA

