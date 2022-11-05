Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Overwatch 2's Newest Hero, Ramattra, Is An Omnic Anti-Hero And A Key Part Of The Game's Next Chapter
As a part of the Overwatch League Grand Finals, Activision Blizzard has revealed the next hero coming to Overwatch 2. Ramattra is an omnic radicalized by the Omnic Crisis--the war that directly led to Overwatch's formation--and humanity's mistreatment of his people. However, rather than join the Agents of Overwatch in their attempts to bring peace to both sides, Ramattra is more interested in enacting his own brand of justice, putting him at odds with the organization.
Gamespot
Front Mission Remake Gets New Trailer
The beloved strategy game Front Mission is getting a remake for Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo has shown off some new footage in a gameplay trailer. Front Mission 1st: Remake, which comes out later this month, is a remake of the Square's classic mech turn-based strategy game. The trailer shows off...
Gamespot
Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties DLC Release Trailer
Check out the release trailer for Dying Light 2's upcoming Bloody Ties DLC. The DLC releases on November 10th!
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Is Releasing In Time For The World To End
After a long wait, God of War Ragnarok officially launches on PS5 and PS4 on November 9, a date which just so happens to be shortly after the world ends. According to Norse legends that is, as a total lunar eclipse has been forecast for this week. As spotted by...
Gamespot
BioWare Teases Mass Effect 5 With Mysterious Concept Art
November 7 is known as N7 Day for the Mass Effect fan community, and developer BioWare is celebrating with some updates on the next Mass Effect game currently in development. This includes an updated teaser image and some high-level commentary around the big new game. In a blog post, the...
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Spoilers Are Leaking Out In The Wild
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans might want to lock down their social media accounts, as just two weeks out from release, spoilers for the game have begun popping up online. A copy of the game has worked its way into the hands of a leaker, with several posts from that person appearing in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit.
Gamespot
Diablo 4's Release Month Has Reportedly Been Revealed
Diablo 4 will be released in April 2023 and preorders will open this December, according to multiple reports. The April 2023 release date was mentioned on the XboxEra podcast, and Windows Central's own sources "tentatively" corroborated the release month. Officially, the game is scheduled to launch during the first half of 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.
Gamespot
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Trailer Features Murder, Intrigue, And Bautista's Pecs Popping
The wait is over. A full trailer has arrived for Glass Onion, the sequel to Knives Out, and we finally have a good idea of what Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc is up against for the next murder mystery. Directed by Rian Johnson, the follow-up to the smash hit 2019 film...
Gamespot
Diablo 4's World Tiers Will Be Gatekept By Powerful World Bosses
Diablo IV's World Tier difficulty system won't allow players to increase the game's difficulty with the mere press of a button, instead requiring players defeat powerful world bosses in order to move to higher World Tiers. The new information about how Diablo IV's endgame works comes via an interview with...
Gamespot
Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Is Just $10 On Xbox
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin released earlier this year, so the current discount at GameStop is pretty wild. Right now, you can snag an Xbox copy of the game for only $10. Yes, only $10. Unsurprisingly, this is the best deal we've seen since launch. If you've been waiting to pick up the appropriately weird reimagining of the beginnings of the iconic Final Fantasy franchise, this is a great opportunity. We expect it to sell out quickly.
Gamespot
WoW Players Are Leveling Up Ridiculously Fast Thanks To An XP Boost Trifecta
For those looking to level up new characters ahead of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's release, now is the time to do it. A number of temporary in-game events have all converged in a single week, meaning it's currently possible to level extremely fast with minimal effort. Here's the breakdown: the...
Gamespot
The Sims 4 Gets Crossover Mass Effect Goodies
To celebrate N7 Day, BioWare and Maxis have joined forces to release crossover Mass Effect items in The Sims 4. These new items, sure to be your favorite in the Citadel, will be completely free to all players when they launch later this month. Beginning November 17, wearable Mass Effect...
Gamespot
Starfield Won't Be Skyrim In Space, Xbox Games Boss Says
Starfield looks set to contain a number of classic Bethesda gameplay elements, but don't expect this game to be a big-budget Skyrim in space. Speaking on the Friends Per Second vlogcast (featuring GameSpot's Lucy James), Xbox Games boss Matt Booty briefly discussed progress on the game and how Bethesda is pushing the envelope on a game that mixes "NASA-punk" designs with traditional genre elements such as ship-building, space combat, and world exploration under game director Todd Howard.
Gamespot
Nintendo Indie World Showcase November 9: Start Time And How To Watch
Another explosion of indies is coming to Nintendo Switch owners as Nintendo has announced a new Indie World presentation for this Wednesday, November 9. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET on Wednesday, and it will run "approximately 25 minutes" according to the official announcement. No specific games were mentioned to be part of the presentation, nor have any indie developers confirmed their participation as of this writing.
Gamespot
Gears Of War Movie And Animated Series Coming To Netflix
Gears of War, one of the biggest video game franchises, is heading to Netflix as not just a film, but also animated series, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The announcement comes after long months of negotiations in a competitive environment with the streamer nabbing the media rights and partnering with the Canadian gaming developer, The Coalition, who originally released the game back in 2007.
Gamespot
New Stranger Things Game Announced For VR With A Twist
Netflix has announced a new Stranger Things video game, and in this one, you play as the villain. Stranger Things VR is a new virtual reality "psychological horror/action" game coming to VR platforms in 2023. You play as Vecna, the villain from Season 4, and can use their special spooky...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0 Gets New Artwork, More Info Coming Soon
The Call of Duty series is already riding high with the recent launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and the franchise is set to continue to expand with the debut of Warzone 2.0 this month. Ahead of the battle royale game's release on November 16, Activision has released...
Gamespot
The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon Spin-Off Adds Chernobyl Star To Its Cast
Daryl Dixon's world just got a little bigger with brand-new additions to the spin-off's cast. Deadline is reporting that actors Clémence Poésy (The Essex Serpent) and Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl) are set to star opposite Norman Reedus in the upcoming spin-off aptly titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The...
Gamespot
New Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Gameplay Shows Off Frenetic Combat
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the next game from Ninja Gaiden developer Team Ninja, and it looks to be a spiritual successor to its recent Nioh series. New gameplay reveals the game's improved stealth, nuanced combat systems, and impressive array of monsters. Like the beloved Dynasty Warriors series, Wo Long...
Gamespot
Perfect Dark Reboot: Xbox Boss Gives A New Update
A new Perfect Dark game was announced in December 2020, but since then, developer The Initiative has gone through a turbulent period that saw the studio lose several of its more senior staff members. Since then, the developer has been slowly rebuilding while dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, as Xbox Studios boss Matt Booty explained in a recent episode of Friends Per Second (which also features GameSpot's Lucy James).
