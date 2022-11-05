Read full article on original website
Kojima says claims of a Death Stranding sequel cancelled by Stadia are "unfounded"
The famed horror director also says definitively he "isn't involved" with Abandoned
ComicBook
New Hideo Kojima Game Seemingly Begins Leaking Online
It looks like the next major project from creator Hideo Kojima and the team at Kojima Productions has started to leak online. In recent months, Kojima himself has started to tease more information about his next game. Not only has the Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid director confirmed that Elle Fanning and Shiori Kutsuna will be part of the title, but he's also teased that a greater announcement could be coming soon enough. Prior to that proper reveal of the game, though, it looks like Kojima's next project has now started leaking online.
Gamespot
Kojima Calls Abandoned Rumors A "Nuisance"
We already know that Hideo Kojima is working on a new game, but the beloved creator decided to sound off on some rumors that have swirled for years now. On the latest episode of his podcast, Brain Structure, Kojima confirmed that rumors of his involvement with the indie game Abandoned are false, and that he didn't even understand them at first.
aiexpress.io
Purported footage of Kojima’s horror game Overdose pops up online thanks to bare-chested leaker
Hideo Kojima’s subsequent sport could have leaked, due to somebody on the web. In a video posted on-line (thanks, ResetEra), an individual who apparently would not care that they’re half within the nip (no less than we hope it is solely half), is proven utilizing their telephone to movie a video of what appears to be one other telephone enjoying Overdose, the rumored horror sport from Hideo Kojima.
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
The numbers are in: Don't put too many attachments on your Modern Warfare 2 guns
Maxing out your gun in the newest Call of Duty may not be the best way to go.
Ryan Karazija, The Frontman Of Low Roar And A Contributor To Death Stranding, Has Recently Passed Away
Ryan Karazija, the band leader responsible for a significant amount of the music in Death Stranding, died recently at the age of 40 +for reasons that are unclear. In 2011, Karazija established the electronica project known as Low Roar, and since then, he has released a total of five albums under the moniker.
New Eerie Skins Are Just One Of The Many Surprises That Overwatch 2 Is Dishing Out To Its Legion Of Fans In Celebration Of Its Annual Seasonal Event, Halloween Terror
The new teaser for Overwatch 2’s upcoming Halloween Terror event showcases some eerie skins available to players. However, for some players, how Blizzard releases the new content reinforces their fears about how Overwatch 2 will manage future content drops. Overwatch’s annual Halloween Terror event debuted in the base game...
wegotthiscovered.com
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
IGN
Elden Ring Improved Dev Profits by Around 1100 Percent; New Datamined Leaks Reveal Potential DLC
FromSoftware's Elden Ring became the darlings of the gaming community, when it arrived earlier this year. The action-RPG title garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike, and in the eyes of many fans, FromSoftware's masterpiece is their choice for Game of the Year. The title also gained widespread popularity...
Trailers For Need For Speed: Unbound Prove You Have Lots Of Room For Personalization
In our sights is the racing video game Need for Speed Unbound. Launching on December 2 Following a ton of leaks and rumors, EA has finally put the pedal to the metal on the hype machine. The game is scheduled to be released on that date. We are aware that the street racing game will have more than 140 vehicles, and we have just been shown some of the extensive customization choices available to us so that we may personalize the appearance of these vehicles to suit our preferences.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: First Trailer vs. Final Gameplay
Check out the differences between God of War Ragnarok’s first trailer and the final gameplay!. This God of War Ragnarok trailer was the first time we saw actual gameplay, as the initial teaser was just a logo. Since the trailer was released in 4K 30 fps, I recorded the gameplay under Ragnarok’s “Favor Resolution” graphical mode in 4K, also at 30 fps. Ragnarok also includes frame rates up to 60 and even 120 fps on PS5, but we tried to match that initial trailer as much as possible. As you can see, much of the coloring and lighting has changed over the past year, often for the better! This footage is mostly from cutscenes, and I tried to keep it as spoiler-free as possible.
According To Diablo 3’s Lead Designer, Activision’s Influence On Blizzard Was Like That Of A Frog Dropped Into A Pot Of Rapidly Boiling Water
Jay Wilson, the lead creator of the role-playing video game Diablo 3, reported the merging between Activision and Blizzard, which occurred in 2008, saying that Activision’s impact on Blizzard was comparable to a frog in a boiling water pot. This alludes to the rising stress put on personnel at the newly combined firm to deliver a hit edition.
There Are Rumors That A New Deus Ex Game Is Being Developed By Eidos Montreal
There is always a bright side to every cloudy situation. Unfortunately, the cloud that hung over today was caused by a report that was published by Jason Schreier on Bloomberg. The article indicated that Onoma, formerly known as Square Enix Montreal, will be closing its doors. The employees at Onoma, who had just relaunched the studio three weeks prior, were taken completely by surprise by this news.
CD Projekt Red Made The Announcement Regarding The Witcher Remake
CD Projekt Red has announced that the game that began it all will be remade. Fool’s Theory, a Polish firm, is remaking The Witcher entirely using Unreal Engine 5 from the ground up. CD Projekt veterans who have worked on The Witcher series are assisting in this endeavor. The...
This Assassin’s Creed Origins Cosplay Is Incredible, Featuring The Gold Mask And Winged Shield That Were Integral To Bayek’s Servant Of Amun Armor
An incredible Bayek of Siwa from Assassin’s Creed Origins costume, complete with his Servant of Amun clothing, brings the character to life. In the 2017 installment of the open-world series, players traveled to Ancient Egypt to help Bayek avenge the loss of his son by eliminating members of the Order of the Ancients. Assassin’s Creed cosplay is frequent because of the franchise’s many playable heroes, but one fan went all out to become Egypt’s final Medjay.
NME
‘Stranger Things VR’ lets you “enact revenge on Eleven” as Vecna
Netflix has announced Stranger Things VR where you play as season four villain Vecna. The streaming platform revealed the title as part of Stranger Things Day 2022 (November 6), which comes from Virtual Virtual Reality developer Tender Claws. According to a description, your goal in the psychological horror action game...
The Latest Genshin Impact Teaser Shows Off The Game’s Following 3.2 Updates, Introducing The Character Nahida In A Mixed-Toned, Upbeat And Reflective Clip
The first trailer for Nahida, Genshin Impact‘s newest character, is a melancholy welcome to the Dendro Archon. HoYoVerse has begun to share information about the upcoming patch, Version 3.2, which will add new characters and the next chapter to Sumeru’s story next week. Two new bosses, reruns of popular past characters, recent events, and more were announced in last week’s Version 3.2 Special Program. The debut trailer for Nahida has finally offered players a glimpse into her tragic backstory.
The Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Alpha Test Has Been Finally Finished
In June, BioWare revealed that they would be developing Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the next flagship installment in the Dragon Age series. Since then, work has proceeded on the title, but today BioWare has announced that the game has reached a significant achievement, as the alpha milestone for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been finished.
Disney Is Looking for Independent Game Developers To Create Titles Based On Its Many Intellectual Properties
No matter how small your company may be, Disney wants independent game developers to know that it is always interested in hearing about good game concepts. So, in recent years, Disney has expanded its outlook on video games to include licensing partnerships with smaller developers such as Dlalla Studio and Bithell Games. This is in spite of the fact that Disney has collaborated on video games with industry heavyweights such as Electronic Arts, PlayStation, and Square Enix.
HappyGamer
