The Pokemon Trading Card Game's last Sword & Shield set will include one final new Charizard card. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company officially announced "Crown Zenith," a brand new special set that serves as a capstone of sorts for the Sword & Shield series of cards that have been released over the past three years. The set will contain 160 cards, which will feature a mix of cards unreleased in English and existing cards with brand new artwork. Included in the set are three new Radiant Pokemon, which are the equivalent to Shiny Pokemon in the card game. One of the cards is a Radiant Charizard, with the other two being a Radiant Charjabug and a Radiant Eternatus.

2 DAYS AGO