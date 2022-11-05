Read full article on original website
Gimmighoul and new lore revealed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet crossover with Pokémon Go
After two days of acting as Pokémon Go’s version of a cryptid, Gimmighoul has officially been revealed as the newest Pokémon players will encounter on their journeys through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, kind of like Meltan, this new Pokémon has some interlinked gameplay with Pokémon Go that will allow players to catch different forms.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leak details the game’s first legendary meeting
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. More than a week before the game’s release screengrabs from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have begun to appear online and in the most recent drop, it has been revealed how the player will come face to face with their first legendary Pokémon.
New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks give first look at Fuecoco’s evolution
Less than two weeks before the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch, even more leaks are flooding the internet, giving fans a look at some of the game’s new faces before release. In a newly released leak of an in-game screenshot, the first evolution...
Pokemon TCG Closes Sword & Shield Era With One More New Charizard Card
The Pokemon Trading Card Game's last Sword & Shield set will include one final new Charizard card. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company officially announced "Crown Zenith," a brand new special set that serves as a capstone of sorts for the Sword & Shield series of cards that have been released over the past three years. The set will contain 160 cards, which will feature a mix of cards unreleased in English and existing cards with brand new artwork. Included in the set are three new Radiant Pokemon, which are the equivalent to Shiny Pokemon in the card game. One of the cards is a Radiant Charizard, with the other two being a Radiant Charjabug and a Radiant Eternatus.
Does Modern Warfare 2 Have Zombies?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has Zombies? We've got you covered. Ever since their series debut in Call of Duty: World at War (2008), Zombies have been a staple part of COD titles, as seen most recently with both Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. As such, here's a breakdown of whether or not Modern Warfare 2 has Zombies.
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
All Pokémon Go Dratini Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards
The classic factory keeps rolling, with Niantic bringing back Community Day Classic in a big way to help close out the Season of Light in Pokémon Go. This time, players will be encountering an increased number of Dratini, giving them plenty of chances to train up the young Dragon-type into a formidable Dragonite before the event ends.
Pokemon Go player wins Community Day with museum full of PokeStops – and fans are jealous
A Pokemon Go player has shared an image of their GPS map that has left fans online green with envy, as it shows dozens of PokeStops piled on top of each other in Frankfurt, Germany. Pokemon Go fans are always on the lookout for lucrative gaming areas when playing the...
Starfield will be released after Redfall — and won’t be ‘Skyrim in Space’
Microsoft confirmed that Starfield will be released after Redfall, and will be more than just "Skyrim in space."
What does the Dendro Hypostasis drop in Genshin Impact?
The final member of Genshin Impact’s Hypostasis family finally arrived following the release of Dendro as a playable element with the Sumeru updates. This new boss resides deep within Sumeru and is an important foe to face for any players seeking to level up Nahida. Hypostases are complex beings...
Destiny 2 dev asks PS5 owners to please remember to upgrade to the new-gen version
A "notable" number of PS5 users aren't taking advantage of the free new-gen upgrade, according to Bungie
IEM Rio reaches major CS:GO viewer milestone during first day of Legends Stage
Heading into the start of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, many including the organizers in ESL were hailing the event as perhaps the biggest CS:GO Major ever. Only a day into the Legends Stage, the second of two group stages, it looks like that might be true. During round one...
The PS Vita Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
While the PlayStation Vita is largely considered a failure, it was still home to a number of excellent video games. The handheld system had highly rated games like "Persona 4 Golden," "Rogue Legacy" and "Spelunky," (via Metacritic), many of which boast impressive hour counts, asking players to use their handheld console for well over 100 hours of gameplay, pushing its battery to the limits.
K’Sante’s win rate is abysmal at League of Legends release despite early buffs
K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, is the latest League of Legends champion to hit the live servers on Nov. 3. Trying to avoid the tradition of releasing unbalanced champions like Yuumi and Zeri, Riot Games preemptively buffed K’Sante on the PBE. But this wasn’t enough for the champion to become a relevant pick, even at his release.
The cheapest ways to unlock heirlooms in Apex Legends
In Apex Legends, Heirlooms are Mythic rarity melee weapons, and these are quite rare. There are several ways to get an Heirloom, and most of them include paying real money. Heirlooms are introduced with different Collection Events in Apex Legends, and there are a total of 15 Heirlooms in Apex Legends. Each of them are designed specifically for different characters.
PlayStation Briefly Discounts One of PS5 and PS4's Biggest Games of 2022
For a limited time, PlayStation has sizably discounted one of the biggest games of 2022 that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In a general sense, many of the biggest PlayStation titles of 2022 have yet to really launch. God of War Ragnarok is slated to finally release early next month and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only just arrived a few days back. When it comes to one annualized franchise, though, the latest entry in the series has now been marked down by a considerable amount only a little more than a month after launch.
Dota 2 Diretide: All options, mechanics, and rewards to go along with it
Diretide is one of the most famous events in Dota 2, as it was an instant hit when it first came out in 2012. Though most expected the event would be a yearly occurrence, it suddenly disappeared for six years until it came back in 2020. Whenever Diretide is live,...
Riot is looking into ARAM for changes beyond balancing—including adjusting abilities in League
ARAM is a strictly fun game mode League of Legends players normally play to warm up for their solo queue games or when they simply want to have fun with their friends. Although a fun mode, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t need balancing, similar to Summoner’s Rift. After years and years of neglecting ARAM, Riot Games is finally giving it some much-needed attention.
How To Change Your Marvel Snap Avatar
Between the comic books, movie universe, and wide variety of video games, Marvel is dominating the super hero market. This is no different when it comes to mobile titles. "Marvel Snap," a deck builder/card battler that released in late October 2022, has received similar fanfare. Even major news outlets like Bloomberg and Forbes have praised the new offering for its fast pace, accessibility, and restraint from leaning too far into a micro transaction-model.
Fortnite unveils the Swarvoski crystal FNCS Invitational trophy
Fortnite’s first in-person competitive event is in less than two weeks and players from around the world are getting ready to celebrate the best of the competitive scene in Raleigh, NC. Whoever manages to prove themselves the champion will earn a large share of the $1,000,000 cash prize and, as Epic Games has just revealed, an amazing crystalline trophy created by Swarovski.
