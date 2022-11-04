Read full article on original website
Engadget
Hitting the Books: How Pokemon took over the world
The impact of Japanese RPGs on pop and gaming culture cannot be overstated. From Final Fantasy and Phantasy Star to Chrono Trigger, NieR, and Fire Emblem — JRPGs have spanned console generations, bridged the Japanese and North American markets, spawned entire universes of IP and delivered critical commercial hits for nearly four decades. Modern gaming simply wouldn't exist as it does today if not for the influence of JRPGs.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Getting Remake of 1995 SNES Game This Month
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can look forward to a remake of a classic SNES tactical role-playing game. The most nostalgic console for many, the SNES library needs no introduction. And if you were around back in 1995 you probably need no introduction to a little game called Front Mission, which didn't come west until it was released on the Nintendo DS in 2007, giving it a bit of a mystical reputation in the west among hardcore SNES fans. As you may know, a remake of the game, dubbed Front Mission 1st: Remake, was announced earlier this year. Last month, it was slated for a November release, and today we learned when exactly in November it's releasing.
ComicBook
Sonic Frontiers Producer Says the Game Will Run Well on Nintendo Switch
Sonic Frontiers is set to release on a number of different platforms, including Nintendo Switch. Nintendo's handheld hybrid isn't as powerful as some of the other systems on the market, and some fans might be concerned about how Sonic's next outing will run, by comparison. In a new interview with GameReactor, Sonic Frontiers producer Takashi Iizuka was asked specifically about the game's Switch version, and how it will perform compared to other versions. While Iizuka admitted that there will be some compromises, the producer provided hope that this version will prove an enjoyable one.
The Best Games Like Pokemon To Scratch That Monster Taming Itch
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Are you looking for the best games like Pokemon? With a new Pokemon game about to release there are going to be a lot of players bitten by the monster-taming craze. However, while Pokemon might be one of the most popular franchises about catching and raising cute little creatures, it’s not the only one, and arguably, it’s not even the best one. There’s a whole world of games out there waiting for you to find them, run around in the grass near them,...
TechSpot
Switch bundle highlights Nintendo's upcoming Black Friday sale
What just happened? Nintendo has shared a preview of its upcoming Black Friday offers. Unlike others that have jumped the shark with Black Friday events that launched a full month early, Nintendo is taking a more traditional and reserved approach with its offerings. The centerpiece of Nintendo's Black Friday sale...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Has Stated That The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Will Continue To Be Available And That The Franchise May Even Be Ported To Other Systems
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Call of Duty series will continue to be available on PlayStation systems, and there is even talk of bringing the sequel to the Nintendo Switch in the future. However, there have been rumors that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, will make the popular first-person shooter series Xbox 360-only.
It Takes Two, Critically-Acclaimed Co-Op Action Adventure Game, Launches on Nintendo Switch Today
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) released It Takes Two, winner of over 90 awards including The Game Awards and DICE’s Game of the Year, on Nintendo Switch™*. Developed by BAFTA award-winning Hazelight Studios, optimized for the Nintendo Switch by veteran studio Turn Me Up Games and published under the EA Originals label, the release allows more players to experience It Takes Two’s gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges, fantastical story and acclaimed co-op experience. The Nintendo Switch version brings new voice-overs in Japanese, French, German and Spanish, as well as subtitles in multiple languages. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005114/en/ IT TAKES TWO, Critically-Acclaimed Co-Op Action Adventure Game, Launches on Nintendo Switch™ Today (credit: Electronic Arts)
JRPG franchises we want on Xbox
Xbox is working diligently to bring more Japanese-developed games to the platform. However, there are still some glaring omissions.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED Console Is Back in Stock
Following the debut of a Splatoon 3 special edition Nintendo Switch OLED console in August, Nintendo opened up pre-orders for a new design based on the upcoming video games Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They sold out quickly, but today, November 4th, is the launch date for the console and it is now back in stock at several retailers.
Where to buy PS5: Stock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
UPDATE (FRIDAY 4 NOVEMBER 2022): God of War: Ragnarok is very nearly here and as of 5pm GMT, five retailers have listed Ragnarok PS5 bundles online for customers to pre-order. ShopTo currently has the best PS5 deal, offering up the console, game and a free £10 gift card for just £539.85 and PlayStation Direct has dropped a digital edition bundle. The PS5 is also in stock at nine other retailers, we’ve rounded up the best PS5 bundle deals below. It’s official. The PS5 is the fourth fastest selling console of all time...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Everything we know so far about the new adventures
Everything we know so far about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, from Gen 9 Pokemon to co-op support
Digital Trends
Sonic Frontiers review: Sonic’s latest adventure is one of his worst
If I had to describe Sonic Frontiers in one word, that word would be “Huh?”. While not outright broken like Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) or Sonic Boom, Sonic Frontiers is a heavily misguided game that muffles good ideas with questionable narrative, technical, and gameplay design decisions. Sonic Team continues to demonstrate that it’s not quite sure what to do with the blue blur, taking a wild swing with a game that tries to rival open-world games rather than double down on the strengths of newer titles like Sonic Generations and Sonic Mania, or older successes like the Sonic Adventure series.
On February 23rd, Blood Bowl 3 Will Be Available For Purchase On PC, Xbox One, And PS4
The long-awaited sequel Blood Bowl 3 now has a release window. The developer Cyanide Studio had planned for the game to be released in early 2021, but after seeing some early previews, they decided to go back to the drawing board. Our very own Stacey Henley stated that, with the exception of the gameplay itself, everything about Blood Bowl 3 provides a fun, laid-back experience.
Starfield: Everything we know about Bethesda's next RPG
All the details we've got about Starfield, Bethesda's space RPG coming in 2023.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: First Trailer vs. Final Gameplay
Check out the differences between God of War Ragnarok’s first trailer and the final gameplay!. This God of War Ragnarok trailer was the first time we saw actual gameplay, as the initial teaser was just a logo. Since the trailer was released in 4K 30 fps, I recorded the gameplay under Ragnarok’s “Favor Resolution” graphical mode in 4K, also at 30 fps. Ragnarok also includes frame rates up to 60 and even 120 fps on PS5, but we tried to match that initial trailer as much as possible. As you can see, much of the coloring and lighting has changed over the past year, often for the better! This footage is mostly from cutscenes, and I tried to keep it as spoiler-free as possible.
ComicBook
Mutant Year Zero Miniatures Game Launches on Kickstarter
A new miniatures skirmish game based on the popular Mutant: Year Zero game has launched on Kickstarter. Earlier this week, Free League Publishing launched the Kickstarter for Mutant: Year Zero – Zone Wars, a new miniatures skirmish game featuring factions from Mutant: Year Zero. The core boxed set comes with two factions – the Ark Mutants and the Genlab Tribe. A Robots & Psionics Expansion adds two additional factions – the Mechatron Hive and the Nova Cult. The new game is fully compatible with the Mutant: Year Zero tabletop RPG, so players can use their RPG character in the skirmishes, or spin off the skirmishes into a full-blown tabletop campaign.
The Windows Club
Fix Mortal Kombat 11 keeps crashing or freezing on Windows PC
Several users have stated that Mortal Kombat 11 keeps crashing or freezing on their PC. For some, it crashes at the startup, and for others, it keeps freezing while playing the game. In this article, we are going to talk about the issue in detail and see what can be done to resolve it.
Modern Warfare 2 Black Friday Deals 2022 Listed
The Black Friday 2022 season is finally here, which means it's the perfect time to shop for anyone who is a fan of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Here's a breakdown of the best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 deals for Black Friday 2022. Call of Duty: Modern...
