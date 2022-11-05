ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

WATCH | Supporters of term limits for city leaders rally in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Supporters of term limits for some Baltimore City elected officials rallied the day before Election Day. "Question K" would apply to the mayor, comptroller, city council president, and city council members, limiting them to two-4-year terms. During the rally, Jovani Patterson pointed to the action by...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Crime DOES pay in Baltimore

Heated interactions between squeegee kids and drivers continue to rise. A list of recommendations from Baltimore City Mayor, Brandon Scott, is expected to be released later this week. Likely in this list, squeegee kids coming up with their own code of conduct and receiving a guaranteed income. This is similar...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore city drivers share thoughts on preliminary squeegee plan

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A portion of the mayor's Squeegee Collaborative plan is revealed and FOX45 News is taking the first details of the new plan to some drivers at two of Baltimore's busiest intersections. There's a push to change a long-time issue, squeegee kids on city street, young people...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott refuses to answer questions about squeegee plan details

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After confirming some details with Mayor Brandon Scott’s Office about the recommendations stemming from the squeegee collaborative, the mayor himself Friday refused to say anything about the plan. The mayor's office released some details Thursday about Mayor Brandon Scott's "Squeegee Collaborative" plan ahead of its...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Healthy living tips for flu season

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Sneezing, coughing, and stuffy noses are all symptoms of the flu. Now that flu season is in full swing, you might want to make sure you stay on a healthy path. Dr. Felicia Scott, Pharmacist with Giant Pharmacy shares some tips.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Frederick man sentenced to 45 years for murder at Burger King

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Frederick man was sentenced to serve 45 years in prison for killing a man at Burger King last year. Darin Tyler Robey, 21, was found guilty in August of second-degree murder and weapons violations. Police said on Dec. 26, 2021, Robey went to the Burger...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

State says it was not involved in call to disqualify City, Poly from playoffs

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association said it was not involved in the decision to disqualify Polytechnic Institute and City College from the state's football playoffs. "Each local educational agency has the right to determine if their schools will participate in state tournaments," said Assistant...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Get the core without the crunches

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We all want a tight midsection and perfect abs, but getting down on the floor to do crunches isn't so enticing. Sara Keller, Group Exercise Director with Brick Bodies shows us how to get the core without the crunches.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

16-year-old girl shot in the back in Belair Edison, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 16-year-old girl was shot in the back Sunday in Northeast Baltimore's Belair Edison section, city police said. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the girl who had been shot.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Hiker gets aerial rescued from Sugarloaf Mountain

Frederick County, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland State Police performed an aerial rescue Saturday to help an injured hiker at Sugarloaf Mountain. Police said a hiker experienced a medical emergency around 2:30 p.m. near the summit of the mountain. The crew of MSP helicopter Trooper 3 were positioned themselves...

Comments / 0

Community Policy