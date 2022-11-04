ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

KEVN

One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
iheart.com

This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896

(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

November expected to be an above-average snow month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls company a scam

Matchbox Candle Co. newest business to open in downtown Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Canaries mascot “Peep” is up for two Golden Reggy awards, from the Mascot Hall of Fame. You can vote for “Peep” at www.mascothalloffame.com. The voting goes thru November 12th.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78

A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Driver arrested following pursuit in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A driver is facing several charges following a weekend pursuit that began in Lincoln County. Authorities say a Lincoln County deputy attempted to stop a pickup that was called in as a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning. The sheriff’s department says the driver...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
kiwaradio.com

Area Fire Departments Extinguish Field Fires

Hawarden, Iowa– Three fire departments were called out for a fire on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, near Hawarden. According to Hawarden Fire Chief Duane Schiefen, at about 6:05 p.m., the Hawarden Fire Department was called to the report of a manure pile fire in the field near 400th Street and Chestnut Avenue, five and a half miles northeast of Hawarden.
HAWARDEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two hurt in crash south of Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the intersection of 360th Street and Dogwood Avenue, five miles south of Rock Valley. Fifteen-year-old Gary Taylor of Rock Valley was driving south on Dogwood when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup collided with...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Thrifting goes online for Orange City side hustle

ORANGE CITY—You can often find Danielle Zuidema of Orange City loading thrifted items into the back of her car for delivery across the region — an end table, a vintage lamp, perhaps a set of dishes from the 1950s. “I love the act of going on the hunt...
ORANGE CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

3 teens arrested following Brandon break-in, crash

BRANDON, SD (KELO) — Authorities in Brandon arrested three teenagers in connection with an early morning break-in at a vape shop that led to a crash, damaging a gas line. Police say the break-in happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at High-End Glass and Tobacco. But when officers arrived at the scene the teens took off in a car that crashed into the gas line located at Holly and Sioux Boulevards.
BRANDON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The expectation of walking into a tidy Dollar General store is not what some customers are finding. Two shoppers take a photojournalist through their hometown Dollar General in Ada Minnesota, pointing out aisles that are impassible due to merchandise cluttering the floor. “This is...
BRANDON, SD

