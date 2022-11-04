Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Garza scores 30 points, Iowa Wolves win season opener 123-105 against Sioux Falls
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Hawkeyes Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon helped the Iowa Wolves win their season opener 123-105 against the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Garza scored a team-high 30 points and added 8 rebounds, while Bohannon grabbed three boards in 7 minutes of play.
All South Dakota Football HS State Championship Matchups Set
It has been a very exciting year on the football field for many South Dakota High School teams and that will culminate with some of them having a chance to win a state championship next weekend. All South Dakota High School football state championship games will be played inside the...
siouxlandnews.com
Falcons return to the UNI-Dome with huge win over Western Christian
HAWARDEN, Iowa — West Sioux defeated Western Christian 49-20 in the IHSAA Class 1A state quarterfinals. The Falcons make their way back to the UNI-Dome next week for the semifinal round.
kelo.com
The Road to the Dome has been paved for South Dakota’s high school football teams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — And then there were two… in each class. The stage is now set for South Dakota’s high school football championship games. Semi-finals were played Friday night across the state. The teams left standing will head to the Dakota Dome in Vermillion and put it all on the field in hopes of bringing home the title.
siouxlandnews.com
Elk Point-Jefferson dominates Hot Springs to earn a spot in the state title game
ELK POINT, S.D. — Elk Point-Jefferson defeated Hot Springs 47-14 in the SDHSAA Class 11B state semifinals. The Huskies advance to the state championship game next Friday where they will face Winner at the DakotaDome at 2:30 p.m.
KEVN
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
KELOLAND TV
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
iheart.com
This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896
(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
KELOLAND TV
November expected to be an above-average snow month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
dakotanewsnow.com
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls company a scam
Matchbox Candle Co. newest business to open in downtown Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Canaries mascot “Peep” is up for two Golden Reggy awards, from the Mascot Hall of Fame. You can vote for “Peep” at www.mascothalloffame.com. The voting goes thru November 12th.
Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy […]
kscj.com
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
kiwaradio.com
Cherokee Locker Among Three Meat Processing Plants Receiving Federal Funding
Iowa — A Cherokee meat processing company is among three in Iowa receiving federal funding as part of a new program. A more than half a million dollar grant will support the relocation and expansion of the Cherokee Locker, a meat processing facility in Cherokee. Meanwhile, the new owners...
KELOLAND TV
Driver arrested following pursuit in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A driver is facing several charges following a weekend pursuit that began in Lincoln County. Authorities say a Lincoln County deputy attempted to stop a pickup that was called in as a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning. The sheriff’s department says the driver...
kiwaradio.com
Area Fire Departments Extinguish Field Fires
Hawarden, Iowa– Three fire departments were called out for a fire on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, near Hawarden. According to Hawarden Fire Chief Duane Schiefen, at about 6:05 p.m., the Hawarden Fire Department was called to the report of a manure pile fire in the field near 400th Street and Chestnut Avenue, five and a half miles northeast of Hawarden.
nwestiowa.com
Two hurt in crash south of Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the intersection of 360th Street and Dogwood Avenue, five miles south of Rock Valley. Fifteen-year-old Gary Taylor of Rock Valley was driving south on Dogwood when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup collided with...
KELOLAND TV
Effort to stop mail-in ballots from being counted in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the election just days away, a bombshell has been dropped in Minnehaha County that could have huge implications on the outcome. Two people have filed court documents to stop Minnehaha County from counting mail-in absentee ballots. There are more than 100 pages. The...
nwestiowa.com
Thrifting goes online for Orange City side hustle
ORANGE CITY—You can often find Danielle Zuidema of Orange City loading thrifted items into the back of her car for delivery across the region — an end table, a vintage lamp, perhaps a set of dishes from the 1950s. “I love the act of going on the hunt...
KELOLAND TV
3 teens arrested following Brandon break-in, crash
BRANDON, SD (KELO) — Authorities in Brandon arrested three teenagers in connection with an early morning break-in at a vape shop that led to a crash, damaging a gas line. Police say the break-in happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at High-End Glass and Tobacco. But when officers arrived at the scene the teens took off in a car that crashed into the gas line located at Holly and Sioux Boulevards.
dakotanewsnow.com
OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The expectation of walking into a tidy Dollar General store is not what some customers are finding. Two shoppers take a photojournalist through their hometown Dollar General in Ada Minnesota, pointing out aisles that are impassible due to merchandise cluttering the floor. “This is...
