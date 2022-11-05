ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, MA

Comments / 22

Sean Wheeler
2d ago

Grew up with Rob and his big brother boddie in mattapan/Hyde park section. Always wondered what happened with Rob. Now I know some sucker sh!? Massachusetts stuff happened. Please don't be shocked. They convicted me of some Fake charges also. I ended up packing up and leaving behind dirty cops, judges, attorney and probation. My bet is this will get swept under rug and give him some hush money to let it go. Anyone who grew up in 80s/90s Boston knows I tell no lies about crooked Boston police back then. All retired with huge pensions, Fake overtime etc. Yeah I said it and stand by it

Reply(4)
7
changed man
2d ago

Just imagine 13 extra years and the "commonwealth" was fully aware of your innocence. This needs to be prosecuted there needs to be a law where : if prosecutors hold back evidence of your innocence they should face the time that the innocent man spent in prison. That prosecutor was aware of evidence that could have resulted in a new trial and the convicted released. 13 yrs needs to be the penalty day for day mandatory. This continues to happen here in Massachusetts and a strong message needs to be sent to prosecutors and law enforcement if you hide exculpatory evidence you will be incarcerated no deals no nothing day for day.

Reply(1)
6
Doug
2d ago

Oh yeah, he is in big trouble now. He will probably get a Letter of Reprimand and come back to work with a pay raise. The Left defunded the police but the Prosecutor and Judges is where the problem lies. Prosecutors have too much power and not enough oversight. Concealing evidence should be a crime with prison time as the punishment along with disbarment. The Man that spent 30 years in prison can’t get that time back. We need to end Lifetime appointments for Judges and we need Independent review for cases involving death. Give this job to Harvard Law School to have a Law Class and Professor review the case and evidence. Prosecutorial Misconduct is a major problem in the Legal system and is rarely prosecuted.

Reply(1)
2
Related
whdh.com

Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted after seriously injuring husband with bottle

A southeastern Massachusetts man has been convicted concerning a serious assault on his husband that caused serious injuries. According to District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, on October 28, 2022, following a five-day trial in Barnstable Superior Court, 47-year-old Joseph I. Amato of Provincetown was found guilty of Aggravated Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery on a Family/Household Member, 2 charges of Witness Intimidation, and Withholding Evidence from a Criminal Proceeding. Amato was acquitted on one related charge.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two Massachusetts men arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl to veterans being treated for addiction

BOSTON – Two Massachusetts men have been arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl and targeting veterans at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center being treated for addiction. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Deiby Bladimil Casado Ruiz and Pedro Antonio Sanchez Bernabel, both of Lawrence, were indicted on one count...
BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
WORCESTER, MA
TheDailyBeast

Massachusetts Woman Accused of Killing Her Grandma

A Massachusetts woman has been charged with murdering her grandmother, police said. Kelsie Cote, 26, also faces charges of assault with intent to murder and destruction of evidence in connection with the murder of her 74-year-old grandmother, Doris Cote. Doris was found dead in her home Tuesday by a relative. Kelsie is set to be arraigned Monday.Read it at MassLive
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, Mass.

A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
BURLINGTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on Middlesex Turnpike

BURLINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was involved in a deadly motorcycle crash on the Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, according to authorities. Burlington police Chief Thomas Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the crash happened at about 12:50 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers found that a motorcycle had collided with a sedan on the Middlesex Turnpike, near the intersection of Blue Sky Drive.
BURLINGTON, MA
NECN

5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns

A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton rollover kills one, injures another

BROCKTON, Mass. — Officials in Brockton are investigating a deadly rollover that took place Friday evening. The crash happened on 580 Centre Street at approximately 5 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. A 21-year-old man has died as a result of the rollover, and another...
BROCKTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy