Grew up with Rob and his big brother boddie in mattapan/Hyde park section. Always wondered what happened with Rob. Now I know some sucker sh!? Massachusetts stuff happened. Please don't be shocked. They convicted me of some Fake charges also. I ended up packing up and leaving behind dirty cops, judges, attorney and probation. My bet is this will get swept under rug and give him some hush money to let it go. Anyone who grew up in 80s/90s Boston knows I tell no lies about crooked Boston police back then. All retired with huge pensions, Fake overtime etc. Yeah I said it and stand by it
Just imagine 13 extra years and the "commonwealth" was fully aware of your innocence. This needs to be prosecuted there needs to be a law where : if prosecutors hold back evidence of your innocence they should face the time that the innocent man spent in prison. That prosecutor was aware of evidence that could have resulted in a new trial and the convicted released. 13 yrs needs to be the penalty day for day mandatory. This continues to happen here in Massachusetts and a strong message needs to be sent to prosecutors and law enforcement if you hide exculpatory evidence you will be incarcerated no deals no nothing day for day.
Oh yeah, he is in big trouble now. He will probably get a Letter of Reprimand and come back to work with a pay raise. The Left defunded the police but the Prosecutor and Judges is where the problem lies. Prosecutors have too much power and not enough oversight. Concealing evidence should be a crime with prison time as the punishment along with disbarment. The Man that spent 30 years in prison can’t get that time back. We need to end Lifetime appointments for Judges and we need Independent review for cases involving death. Give this job to Harvard Law School to have a Law Class and Professor review the case and evidence. Prosecutorial Misconduct is a major problem in the Legal system and is rarely prosecuted.
