Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
Lower Dauphin wins district title in OT thriller
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin field hockey was four seconds away from securing their second consecutive district championship, but then Wilson was awarded a penalty stroke. Down 2-1, Bulldog senior Emma Staron buried the penalty to send the game into overtime. But extra time didn’t last long as Avery Pollock found a cutting Katelyn […]
Konstantinos Bouboukas’ equalizer with nine seconds left leads Central Dauphin to third District 3 title in four years
A year ago, Central Dauphin was on its last legs in a District title game, only to see clutch play late and win the championship in extra time against Dallastown. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Undefeated Boiling Springs field hockey team takes its first District 3 title with victory over Oley Valley
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP – Boiling Springs senior forward Genna Bush saw the loose ball bouncing at the feet of Oley Valley goalkeeper Cenora Grim and sprang into action. Bush hustled the towards the cage, got her stick on the loose ball and drove it behind the Lynx keeper in the early stages of the fourth quarter to give the Bubblers a 2-1 lead in the District 3, Class 1A field hockey championship game Saturday at Landis Field.
Vote for Pennsylvania’s high school football player of the week for games played Nov. 4-5
The first week of the high school football postseason in Pennsylvania featured some more big-time individual performances. Check out the list below and then vote in the poll at the bottom to let us know who you think Pennsylvania’s top player was for games played Nov. 4-5, sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Central PA.
Trinity’s complete performance too much for Delone Catholic in District 3 2A football semifinal
McSHERRYSTOWN – It took one play from scrimmage Friday for the Trinity Shamrocks to announce that these District 3 football playoffs would be different from the rest. And host Delone Catholic barely got in the way.
thesportspage.blog
Trojans’ Camy Kiser places 2nd in PIAA X-C race
HERSHEY — In her three previous years of competing in the final cross country race of the season in Hershey, Camryn Kiser learned a thing or two. The Chambersburg senior put all of that knowledge to good use Saturday at the PIAA Cross Country Championships, when her experience and strategy paid off handsomely for a silver medal in the Class 3A girls race.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022
easternpafootball.com
Chester Makes History With First Playoff Win, 18-15, Over Marple Newtown
CHESTER, PA — Before the Chester coaches entered the locker room at halftime, the Clippers’ senior leaders stood up. They weren’t about to let the chaos that had just ensued follow them into the two most crucial quarters of their young football lives in Saturday’s PIAA District 1 Class 5A playoff game against Marple Newtown.
How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked high school football teams fare on Friday, Nov. 4?
Below is a quick glance at the top-ranked football teams in the state and how they handled their business on Friday, Nov. 4. PennLive will continue to update results once Saturday games become final. CLASS 6A. Rank – Team – District – Record -- Result. 1. St....
Live scores from Pennsylvania’s high school football playoffs (11/4/2022)
Scores below are user generated. See one that is incorrect? Let us know at blinder@pennlive.com. CAN’T SEE THE SCOREBOARDS BELOW? CLICK HERE.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football First Round Playoffs Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania, but the playoffs have finally arrived. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Updates (10:55 PM)- Update (10:46 PM)- Update (9:40...
FOX43.com
York County native picks up first NASCAR Xfinity Championship | Fast Lane
PHOENIX, Arizona — It's championship weekend for the World of Outlaws and also for NASCAR. A local from York County ended the season raising the NASCAR Xfinity Championship trophy in victory lane. Joe Gibbs Racing has won back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Championships with Daniel Hemric in 2021 and this year,...
Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints football live stream (11/07/22): How to watch, time, channel
WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling (half off first month) Baltimore has won back-to-back games— its last two wins were against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns— and seems to be making some moves in the right direction. Against the Buccaneers, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was...
Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers football live stream (11/06/22): How to watch, time, channel
WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling (half off first month) But both teams haven’t lived up to the expectations football fans across the world would have liked to see, particularly the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has lost its last three in a row— the team came up short to...
baltimorepositive.com
The new sports wagering place and the old bowling alley in Hampstead
How did a guy from Dundalk have a bowling alley next to a restaurant that has become an OTB and now a sports wagering facility in Hampstead? Let David Richardson of Greenmount Bowl and Chris Richards of Greenmount Station tell you about the new betPARX sports wagering option in Carroll County.
abc27.com
Ninja warrior & free running gym opens in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ninja warrior facility in Harrisburg called Urban Playground has classes, events, and parties available to the surrounding community. In 2019, two locals named Thomas Alquist and Zac Gordon decided to partner up and use both of their experiences as instructors to open a ninja warrior facility of their own.
local21news.com
Sky View 21 | I-83 South reopens as I-83 North remains shut down for construction
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT has officially announced that I-83 South is now open. According to the organization, I-83 South detours are no longer in place but I-83 North detours are still in place. I-83 North is still set to be closed until 6 a.m. tomorrow. PennDOT says...
Opening of 2nd mountain bike trail in Mechanicsburg set for Nov. 12
The Mechanicsburg Area School District has partnered with the Susquehanna Area Mountain Bike Association (SAMBA) to build a mountain biking trail at the Environmental Center Trails and Trees property in Mechanicsburg. The trail, located at 1731 S. York St., will be unveiled during an event from 11 a.m. to 3...
Thanksgiving takeout 2022 at Cracker Barrel, Iron Hill, Whole Foods and more
Let’s be honest, not everyone likes to cook Thanksgiving dinner. Given that, plenty of restaurants and grocery stores are advertising takeout roasted turkeys with all the trimmings. It’s a great alternative to spending the holiday in the kitchen. But it comes at a cost. Expect to shell out...
Missing 16-year-old in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy reported missing from Dauphin County. Giovanni Reyes-Colon was last seen at Lower Paxton Township home on Oct. 31, 2022. He is described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, and 255 pounds. Police say Reyes-Colon was last seen entering an...
