Mcsherrystown, PA

PennLive.com

‘It was a swagger thing’: Steel-High doesn’t back down from expectation in 62-6 District 3 title win over Fairfield

There was no hiding the expectation heading into Saturday’s District 3 Class A title game between Steel-High and Fairfield. The Rollers were 7-1, averaging 59 points, with a roster checkered with guys who will play in college. Fairfield had two wins, was averaging just 12 points, and had been outscored 256-108 on the season. It brought just 16 players to Steelton.
FAIRFIELD, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojans’ Camy Kiser places 2nd in PIAA X-C race

HERSHEY — In her three previous years of competing in the final cross country race of the season in Hershey, Camryn Kiser learned a thing or two. The Chambersburg senior put all of that knowledge to good use Saturday at the PIAA Cross Country Championships, when her experience and strategy paid off handsomely for a silver medal in the Class 3A girls race.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
baltimorepositive.com

The new sports wagering place and the old bowling alley in Hampstead

How did a guy from Dundalk have a bowling alley next to a restaurant that has become an OTB and now a sports wagering facility in Hampstead? Let David Richardson of Greenmount Bowl and Chris Richards of Greenmount Station tell you about the new betPARX sports wagering option in Carroll County.
HAMPSTEAD, MD
local21news.com

Hersheypark introduces Wildcat Revenge rollercoaster for summer of 2023

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark amusement park just announced 100 years after the debut of the Wildcat rollercoaster, the park is planning it's all-new Wildcat Revenge, a hybrid coaster. The coaster is planned to join the other 14 coasters in the summer of 2023. Wildcat Revenge which will be manufactured...
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

JCPenney store at Lancaster's Park City Center closes after visit from wayward deer

LANCASTER, Pa. — Shopping at a JCPenney in Lancaster's Park City Center was briefly interrupted Thursday afternoon when a wayward deer wandered into the store. According to LNP | LancasterOnline, employees at a Qdoba restaurant adjacent to the store reported that the deer made its way into the mall through an entrance near the eatery and proceeded into the JCPenney, where it wandered into a dressing area.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX43.com

First snow of the season | Weather Rewind

CALIFORNIA, USA — It's Friday, and that means it's time for another Weather Rewind, where we take a look at some of the best weather video from the past week—with a twist. This week we're looking at another area in the U.S. that got its first snow of the season!
CALIFORNIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Nearly 40 students, staff become ill at Pennsylvania school

Hanover, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 40 students and staffers at a charter school complex in eastern Pennsylvania were taken to hospitals Friday for evaluation after several people reported not feeling well, but authorities said it was not immediately clear what may have caused the issue. Emergency responders went to the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Hanover around noon, after school officials reported nearly a dozen people inside one of three buildings there were ailing. The building, which houses seventh through twelfth grade students, was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” but normal operations continued at the other buildings, where younger students are taught. Authorities did not disclose details on the symptoms the ill people were dealing with, and it wasn't immediately clear if anyone had suffered serious injuries. The charter school has 1,825 students who come from 16 school districts in the area.
HANOVER, PA
