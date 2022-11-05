Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Konstantinos Bouboukas’ equalizer with nine seconds left leads Central Dauphin to third District 3 title in four years
A year ago, Central Dauphin was on its last legs in a District title game, only to see clutch play late and win the championship in extra time against Dallastown. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
‘It was a swagger thing’: Steel-High doesn’t back down from expectation in 62-6 District 3 title win over Fairfield
There was no hiding the expectation heading into Saturday’s District 3 Class A title game between Steel-High and Fairfield. The Rollers were 7-1, averaging 59 points, with a roster checkered with guys who will play in college. Fairfield had two wins, was averaging just 12 points, and had been outscored 256-108 on the season. It brought just 16 players to Steelton.
Ian Goodling sets program record as West Perry routs Schuylkill Valley in district playoff opener
ELLIOTTSBURG — A week ago, it was a slow start for them and a fast start for their opponent that doomed the West Perry Mustangs, who suffered their first loss of the year in its regular season finale to Steel-High. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports...
Chambersburg’s Camryn Kiser, Greencastle’s Claire Paci shine at PIAA cross country state championships
With 1,000 meters to go in the 2022 PIAA 3A girls state championship cross country race, nothing had been decided. A dozen runners ran at the front, looking around, waiting for a decisive move that normally would have come by this point. Among them, a face of calm—that of Chambersburg...
thesportspage.blog
Trojans’ Camy Kiser places 2nd in PIAA X-C race
HERSHEY — In her three previous years of competing in the final cross country race of the season in Hershey, Camryn Kiser learned a thing or two. The Chambersburg senior put all of that knowledge to good use Saturday at the PIAA Cross Country Championships, when her experience and strategy paid off handsomely for a silver medal in the Class 3A girls race.
‘The connection we developed is great’: Tucker Chamberlin 3 TDs, Trae Kater 233 yards carry Shippensburg past Cedar Cliff
SHIPPENSBURG— The first two quarters of Friday night’s District 3 5A game between Shippensburg and Cedar Cliff was a back-and-forth battle that any football fan would pay to watch. Shippensburg had a 20-14 lead going into the half, but as soon as both teams returned to the field...
baltimorepositive.com
The new sports wagering place and the old bowling alley in Hampstead
How did a guy from Dundalk have a bowling alley next to a restaurant that has become an OTB and now a sports wagering facility in Hampstead? Let David Richardson of Greenmount Bowl and Chris Richards of Greenmount Station tell you about the new betPARX sports wagering option in Carroll County.
FOX43.com
York County native picks up first NASCAR Xfinity Championship | Fast Lane
PHOENIX, Arizona — It's championship weekend for the World of Outlaws and also for NASCAR. A local from York County ended the season raising the NASCAR Xfinity Championship trophy in victory lane. Joe Gibbs Racing has won back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Championships with Daniel Hemric in 2021 and this year,...
Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints football live stream (11/07/22): How to watch, time, channel
WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling (half off first month) Baltimore has won back-to-back games— its last two wins were against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns— and seems to be making some moves in the right direction. Against the Buccaneers, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was...
local21news.com
Sky View 21 | I-83 South reopens as I-83 North remains shut down for construction
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT has officially announced that I-83 South is now open. According to the organization, I-83 South detours are no longer in place but I-83 North detours are still in place. I-83 North is still set to be closed until 6 a.m. tomorrow. PennDOT says...
Comedian Jeff Dunham will bring ‘Still Not Canceled’ tour to Hershey
Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham announced he will be bringing his “Still Not Canceled Tour” to the Giant Center in Hershey at 7 p.m. April 13. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 14 and can be purchased online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.
Opening of 2nd mountain bike trail in Mechanicsburg set for Nov. 12
The Mechanicsburg Area School District has partnered with the Susquehanna Area Mountain Bike Association (SAMBA) to build a mountain biking trail at the Environmental Center Trails and Trees property in Mechanicsburg. The trail, located at 1731 S. York St., will be unveiled during an event from 11 a.m. to 3...
local21news.com
Hersheypark introduces Wildcat Revenge rollercoaster for summer of 2023
HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark amusement park just announced 100 years after the debut of the Wildcat rollercoaster, the park is planning it's all-new Wildcat Revenge, a hybrid coaster. The coaster is planned to join the other 14 coasters in the summer of 2023. Wildcat Revenge which will be manufactured...
JCPenney store at Lancaster's Park City Center closes after visit from wayward deer
LANCASTER, Pa. — Shopping at a JCPenney in Lancaster's Park City Center was briefly interrupted Thursday afternoon when a wayward deer wandered into the store. According to LNP | LancasterOnline, employees at a Qdoba restaurant adjacent to the store reported that the deer made its way into the mall through an entrance near the eatery and proceeded into the JCPenney, where it wandered into a dressing area.
FOX43.com
First snow of the season | Weather Rewind
CALIFORNIA, USA — It's Friday, and that means it's time for another Weather Rewind, where we take a look at some of the best weather video from the past week—with a twist. This week we're looking at another area in the U.S. that got its first snow of the season!
Sickness affecting 48 at eastern Pa. charter school still unexplained
HANOVER, Pa. — Authorities say they still don’t know what caused several dozen children and adults to fall ill at an eastern Pennsylvania school last week, prompting an evacuation. Chief Scott Van Why of the Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department told The (Allentown) Morning Call on Sunday that...
Multi-vehicle crash sends car through wall of central Pa. Wendy’s restaurant
A crash involving three cars sent one vehicle into the wall of a Wendy’s restaurant in Hummelstown—and its driver to a local hospital, according to abc27. Three cars collided with one another in the 600 block of East Main Street, Derry Township said according to abc27. One of those cars then collided into the Wendy’s restaurant on 625 E. Main St.
VIDEO: 'Oh No, Stop!' Watch This Unstoppable Train Collision In Strasburg
A locomotive near a train museum made some history of its own, smashing into an excavator on Wednesday, Nov. 2 around 11:30 a.m., authorities say. The Norfolk & Western 475— a low-speed locomotive hit the excavator which had been left on the track at 301 Gap Road, Leaman Place Yard in Paradise, according to a spokesperson with the railroad.
abc27.com
Pa. State Police looking for missing Cumberland County man
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police out of Carlisle is looking for a missing man who may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused. According to a release, officials are looking for 79-year-old Gary Alexander Johnston. Johnston is 5 feet 6...
Nearly 40 students, staff become ill at Pennsylvania school
Hanover, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 40 students and staffers at a charter school complex in eastern Pennsylvania were taken to hospitals Friday for evaluation after several people reported not feeling well, but authorities said it was not immediately clear what may have caused the issue. Emergency responders went to the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Hanover around noon, after school officials reported nearly a dozen people inside one of three buildings there were ailing. The building, which houses seventh through twelfth grade students, was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” but normal operations continued at the other buildings, where younger students are taught. Authorities did not disclose details on the symptoms the ill people were dealing with, and it wasn't immediately clear if anyone had suffered serious injuries. The charter school has 1,825 students who come from 16 school districts in the area.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
190K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0