Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Police: Person shot, shows up at motel on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person who had been shot showed up at an east Indianapolis motel on Sunday night. IMPD said officers were called around 8 p.m. to a report of a walk-in person shot at 3525 N. Shadeland Ave., which is the address for the Motel 6 Indianapolis located just north of East 34th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 injured after semi hits SUV on south side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hospitalized and another injured after their SUV was hit by a semi-truck Sunday on the south side of Indianapolis. Officers were called Sunday afternoon to the 5900 block of S. East Street near US-31 and Edgewood Avenue for a car crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Upon arrival, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Teen, 2 others injured in crash on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hospitalized following a crash between an SUV and a semi truck on the south side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. Officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a serious bodily injury crash in the 5900 block of South East Street, near Edgewood Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 2 south side shootings that left 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a pair of shootings Sunday morning on the south side of Indianapolis that left one man dead and another in critical condition. The first shooting occurred in the 600 block of East Hanna Avenue, which is between Madison Avenue and East Street, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police said two parties were taking place inside a business when a man was shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 shot, killed on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – One person was shot and killed early Sunday on Indy’s southwest side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street just after 6 a.m. This is near Thompson Road & Mann Road. Officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Decatur Twp. school bus involved in hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved a school bus Monday morning. An IMPD spokesperson said a Decatur Township school bus was hit by a vehicle in the vicinity of S. High School Road and Milhouse Road just before 7 a.m. It was not disclosed which school district the bus serves, but […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

One person shot to death Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, Indiana – A Saturday afternoon shooting incident on the northeast side was fatal for one person, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department informed the public. Per several reports, the deadly shooting took place at a church during a funeral in the area of 25th Street and Ralston Avenue shortly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Man shot, killed early Sunday morning in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed early Sunday on the city's southwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street around 6 a.m. and found the victim outside. He died at the scene. Police are speaking with a person of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Funeral guest killed in shooting in church's parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS — A funeral on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon ended tragically when a guest was shot and killed in the church's parking lot. The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of 25th Street and Ralston Avenue. IMPD officers said a fight in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Anderson Man Arrested for Indy Gas Station Shooting

ANDERSON, Ind.–There was a shooting at a gas station in Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon. Police say they have made an arrest. Bernard Stidhum, 33, of Anderson was taken into custody later. They say Stidhum walked into the gas station and started shooting at Maine Diamond. Diamond was hit by bullets and seriously injured.
ANDERSON, IN
wrtv.com

IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan, others honored at IMPD ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS — February 27, 2022 is a day that forever changed the life of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Thomas Mangan. Mangan was shot in the neck while responding to a call in Fountain Square. After shots were fired, his partner, Officer Dan Majors and four other officers rushed to help their wounded colleague.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police likely looking for additional suspects in the Delphi murders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has been the face of the Delphi murder investigation from day one. I-Team 8’s Richard Essex talked to Carter twice this week about the investigation, suspect Richard Allen and releasing the probable cause affidavit to the public. Essex: Who’s...
DELPHI, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman hit by car on E. Michigan overnight, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle overnight on the east side of Indianapolis, police confirmed. According to IMPD, police were alerted of a person hit by a car on E. Michigan Street just before 1 a.m. It happened close to N. Colorado Avenue. A woman was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

