Police: Person shot, shows up at motel on east side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person who had been shot showed up at an east Indianapolis motel on Sunday night. IMPD said officers were called around 8 p.m. to a report of a walk-in person shot at 3525 N. Shadeland Ave., which is the address for the Motel 6 Indianapolis located just north of East 34th Street.
3 injured after semi hits SUV on south side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hospitalized and another injured after their SUV was hit by a semi-truck Sunday on the south side of Indianapolis. Officers were called Sunday afternoon to the 5900 block of S. East Street near US-31 and Edgewood Avenue for a car crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Upon arrival, […]
Teen, 2 others injured in crash on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hospitalized following a crash between an SUV and a semi truck on the south side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. Officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a serious bodily injury crash in the 5900 block of South East Street, near Edgewood Avenue.
IMPD investigates 2 south side shootings that left 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a pair of shootings Sunday morning on the south side of Indianapolis that left one man dead and another in critical condition. The first shooting occurred in the 600 block of East Hanna Avenue, which is between Madison Avenue and East Street, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police said two parties were taking place inside a business when a man was shot.
1 shot, killed on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – One person was shot and killed early Sunday on Indy’s southwest side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street just after 6 a.m. This is near Thompson Road & Mann Road. Officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound at […]
IMPD: Decatur Twp. school bus involved in hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved a school bus Monday morning. An IMPD spokesperson said a Decatur Township school bus was hit by a vehicle in the vicinity of S. High School Road and Milhouse Road just before 7 a.m. It was not disclosed which school district the bus serves, but […]
One person shot to death Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, Indiana – A Saturday afternoon shooting incident on the northeast side was fatal for one person, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department informed the public. Per several reports, the deadly shooting took place at a church during a funeral in the area of 25th Street and Ralston Avenue shortly...
Man shot, killed early Sunday morning in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed early Sunday on the city's southwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street around 6 a.m. and found the victim outside. He died at the scene. Police are speaking with a person of...
Funeral guest killed in shooting in church's parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS — A funeral on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon ended tragically when a guest was shot and killed in the church's parking lot. The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of 25th Street and Ralston Avenue. IMPD officers said a fight in...
Dive team finds multiple stolen vehicles while training in Indiana river
INDIANAPOLIS — Conservation officers were conducting sonar training on the White River last week when they found five vehicles hiding beneath the surface. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources called in their Conservation Officers Dive Team to help locate and remove the vehicles from the river in southwestern Indianapolis.
‘Total shock’: Father of IU student shot and killed in NYC speaks on killer’s bail
NEW YORK — The father of an Indiana University student shot and killed while visiting New York City in 2020 is now speaking out against the New York judicial system and the bail set for his son’s accused killer. 20-year-old Ethan Williams of Indianapolis was sitting on a...
Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
Anderson Man Arrested for Indy Gas Station Shooting
ANDERSON, Ind.–There was a shooting at a gas station in Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon. Police say they have made an arrest. Bernard Stidhum, 33, of Anderson was taken into custody later. They say Stidhum walked into the gas station and started shooting at Maine Diamond. Diamond was hit by bullets and seriously injured.
Family of 9 displaced by east side house fire, firefighter slightly injured
INDIANAPOLIS — A family of nine was displaced Saturday afternoon by a fire at their east Indianapolis home. Heavy fire broke out at a home in the 2000 block of Sotheby Lane, between East Raymond Street and Brookville Road, at around 1:45 p.m. The fire forced the family to...
IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan, others honored at IMPD ceremony
INDIANAPOLIS — February 27, 2022 is a day that forever changed the life of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Thomas Mangan. Mangan was shot in the neck while responding to a call in Fountain Square. After shots were fired, his partner, Officer Dan Majors and four other officers rushed to help their wounded colleague.
Family of man fatally shot by Lawrence police waits for answers: ‘I really just want to see the body cam’
Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff would not say what weapon police claimed Carlos had, which officer shot him or when the body camera video would be available, citing an ongoing investigation.
Fall Creek and Meridian intersection, IndyGo Red Line stop closing for construction Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Monday, Nov. 7, some IndyGo riders and drivers will need to adjust their route. IndyGo is adding enhancements and safety upgrades along the Red Line. In order to to do concrete pouring and other work, the Red Line station on Meridian Street at Fall Creek Parkway...
Police likely looking for additional suspects in the Delphi murders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has been the face of the Delphi murder investigation from day one. I-Team 8’s Richard Essex talked to Carter twice this week about the investigation, suspect Richard Allen and releasing the probable cause affidavit to the public. Essex: Who’s...
Woman dead after shooting on east side of Indy
A woman has died at an Indy area hospital after being shot earlier this evening, according to police.
Woman hit by car on E. Michigan overnight, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle overnight on the east side of Indianapolis, police confirmed. According to IMPD, police were alerted of a person hit by a car on E. Michigan Street just before 1 a.m. It happened close to N. Colorado Avenue. A woman was...
