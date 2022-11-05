ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike breaks with Kyrie Irving over alleged anti-Semitism controversy

By Adam Schrader
 5 days ago

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Nike has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets amid an anti-Semitism controversy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VgyCd_0izSn18r00
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for at least five games. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Irving had previously been suspended from the team for at least five games Thursday after he chose not to apologize for posting a link to a film that has been viewed as anti-Semitic.

Irving had shared a tweet last week with a link to the film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America , which some have said is anti-Semitic.

"At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of anti-Semitism," the company said in their statement, which was obtained by the New York Daily News and ESPN .

"To that end, we've made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone."

Irving's relationship with Nike was suspended even after the guard apologized in an Instagram post late Thursday night, according to ESPN.

"To All Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain and I apologize," he said in the post.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

NEW ORLEANS, LA
