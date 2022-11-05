Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Roger Williams Park Zoo announces the passing of Johari the cheetah
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence’s Roger Williams Park Zoo announced Monday that one of its female cheetahs, Johari, has died. A release from the Zoo said that Johari suffered from gastritis, or inflammation and ulcers in the stomach, a common condition in cheetahs. She was humanely euthanized after her quality of life declined.
Southern New Englanders get tickets for their shot at largest Powerball jackpot in history
Convenience stores were busy across Southern New England on Saturday as people lined up for their chance in the $1.6 billion drawing. The Powerball numbers for Saturday were 28-45-53-56-69-20. NBC 10 News asked those in line at a gas station on Waterman Avenue in East Providence what they would do with the money.
First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opens
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Providence bakery is making history as the first minority-owned bakery in town. Syroya's Bakery on Mineral Spring Avenue held a grand opening celebration on Saturday to showcase its desserts. "I'm born and raised in Rhode Island, so it's a big thing for...
Record warmth likely to stretch into Monday, then cooler, seasonable
It looks like we're in for a 3 day stretch of 70+ degree temperatures across Southern New England through Monday! T.F. Green Airport, the reporting station for Providence to the National Weather Service, reached 75 degrees Saturday, tying the record high for November 5th going back to 1994. Hartford did it all the way, breaking the old record from the same year for the date at 78 degrees.
New Bedford to observe Veterans Day with parade, ceremony
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — New Bedford will observe Veterans Day with a parade and ceremony. The parade will start at about 11 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Rockdale Avenue and Union Street in Buttonwood Park. It will proceed down Union Street to County Street, then turn...
Third day in a row with record-breaking temperatures across Southern New England
Another record has fallen, as T.F. Green Airport (Providence's official climate site) warmed to 77F as of noon Monday. This breaks the old record of 76F set back in 2020. Use Chime In to send us your pictures of this beautiful weather+. It's been three days in a row now...
One more warm day Monday, cool midweek, potential Tropical Weather to end the week
Record High Temperatures were noted in Southern New England Saturday, Sunday, and likely Monday too. On Sunday, Providence broke the old record of 72 from 1994 with 75 degrees. Hartford tied theirs at 76 from 2015, Boston broke theirs with 76, shattering the previous 73 from 1948, and Worcester broke theirs too by 1 degree just 2 years ago in 2020 with 72.
Cranston West hosts Woonsocket in Division 2 quarterfinal
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket traveled to Cranston West for a Division 2 playoff game Friday night. The Falcons would win 21-18.
BB gun confiscated at Providence school
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence Schools said a BB gun was found Friday at E-Cubed Academy. The gun was confiscated, and no students or staff were hurt. The age of the student wasn't released. The school teaches children in 9th to 11th grade.
Hendricken football player pushes through health challenges, loss to get back in the game
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Ben Tilton is used to turning heads. “He got a lot of stares, sometimes a lot of bullying," said his mother, Sharon. Born with a facial deformity, it was rarely for a reason he was proud of. “I was treated differently," Ben said. Until he...
Lincoln battles West Warwick in postseason play
Lincoln visited West Warwick in a Division 3 quarterfinal game on Friday night. West Warwick advanced 26-14.
Rhode Island State Police arrest two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire
Two accused fugitives wanted in New Hampshire have been arraigned on multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south. Rhode Island State Police responded to the crash just north of the Connecticut state line in Hopkinton around 11 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, troopers learned that the vehicle...
1 dead, 5 injured following 3 separate shootings in Boston Sunday night
(WJAR) — Six people were shot in three separate shootings in Boston on Sunday night that resulted in a death, according to the Boston Police Department. Police say around 9:10 p.m. two people were shot at 10 Orlando Street in Mattapan. Both victims were transported to hospital care. One...
Candidates for general treasurer differ over plans for state pensions
The race for Rhode Island general treasurer pits a well-known former mayor against a long-time accountant. Experience, and plans for the state pension, are top issues in the campaign. Each candidate claims his qualifications add up best to be treasurer and manage the state's pension system. Democrat James Diossa was...
Heroux, Hodgson enter final stretch of campaign for Bristol County sheriff
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — The race for Bristol County sheriff will be one to watch in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, a Democrat, is going head-to-head with Republican incumbent Sheriff Thomas Hodgson. Both have been campaigning for months to win over voters across Bristol County. They’ve also...
Kidnapping scam reported in Tiverton, Dighton
Tiverton police are warning residents about a scam that has been reported twice. They said a woman received a call Friday claiming that drug dealers had kidnapped her child from a store parking lot on Main Road. The caller demanded money for the child's safe return. "Thanks to the quick...
Coast Guard suspends search after empty kayak found near Newport Bridge
The U.S. Coast Guard searched the area of the Newport Bridge for hours on Saturday after an empty kayak was found. The search involved the Coast Guard station at Castle Hill and air station at Cape Cod. A Coast Guard spokesperson said the search was suspended at about 6:30 p.m.
Man dies in early-morning shooting in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — An early-morning homicide in Taunton is under investigation, a spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney said on Sunday. Taunton police received a 911 call shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a man in need of an ambulance. First responders found 38-year-old Ross Copeland...
Fall River police officer struck by ATV released from hospital
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police said an officer was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Friday night while conducting a traffic stop. Police said the officer, whose name was not released, was treated at Rhode Island Hospital and released. They said the officer is a...
Day two of record warm temperatures
If you enjoyed the warm weather on Saturday, then good news because there is more in-store today as temperatures warm back into the mid to upper 70s. The main difference between the two days is slightly more cloud cover and temperatures another degree or two warmer. That being said, Providence...
