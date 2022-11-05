Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Where Nets Stand With Kyrie Irving
Stephen A. Smith came through with some interesting information this morning. Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in a peculiar situation that is not exactly beneficial for either side. The Nets took action against Kyrie last night and suspended him following a week of questioning over his beliefs. After sharing a questionable documentary, Kyrie was criticized, and he largely refused to apologize.
Lakers News: LeBron James Weighs In On Kyrie Irving's Recent Behavior
The Lakers All-Star has officially taken a stance regarding his former Cleveland teammate's bizarre recent behavior.
Report: Nets, ADL Ask Amazon to Remove Antisemetic Film Kyrie Irving Shared
Brooklyn’s guard was suspended without pay for at least five games on Thursday night.
Injury Report: Pokusevski Remains Out as Thunder Head to Detroit
Oklahoma City will remain without one of their key interior pieces as they travel to take on Detroit.
Kyrie Irving Dropped By Nike Amid Controversy Over Highlighting Antisemitic Movie – Update
UPDATED with latest: Nike on Friday night became the latest company to distance itself from Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, saying it will “suspend our relationship” with the all-star guard. The shoe brand also said it would not move forward with launching its latest line of Irving-branded shoe, the Kyrie 8. “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” Nike said in a statement this evening, per the AP. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the...
Nike Cancels Kyrie Irving's Last Signature Shoe
Nike suspended its relationship with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.
LeBron James criticizes Kyrie Irving for antisemtic post
LeBron James and Kyrie Irving once coalesced their on-court basketball genius to take the Cleveland Cavaliers to NBA glory in 2015, so there will always be love there. But King James indicated resolutely that he refuses to side with Irving regarding his antisemitic posts that caused a national uproar. After...
LeBron James Addresses Kyrie Irving Situation for First Time
Very few of the league’s players have addressed the Nets guard’s promotion of an antisemitic film this past week.
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
Nike announced that it will halt its relationship with Irving, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs."
NBPA President CJ McCollum Comments on Kyrie Irving Situation
The Pelicans guard spoke at length about the matter Saturday, two days after the Nets suspended their star point guard.
