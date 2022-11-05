ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Weekend events: Hudson Valley events Nov. 5-6

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oMwDZ_0izSlTSI00

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of events going on in the Hudson Valley on Saturday and Sunday.

Rockland Fashion week kicks off Saturday. News 12's Carol Wilkinson will take you inside the anticipated event at the Palisades Center in Nyack.

A holiday boutique will open at 10 a.m. in Yonkers on North Broadway on Saturday. There will be holiday decorations, clothes, books, toys and more.

Grab some grub at Taste Local's First ever crawl on Saturday. Take a food tour along Rivertowns Food Trolley in Dobbs Ferry, Hastings-on-Hudson and Irvington starting at 12 p.m. The event ends at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, Westchester Cars & Coffee Toy Drive is happening from 8 a.m. -10 a.m. The second annual toy is on South Water Street in Peekskill. The donated new and unwrapped toys will go to Peekskill residents.

New Rochelle is hosting its NAACP dinner on Sunday afternoon. Essential workers will be honored at the group's 54th Freedom Fund Awards Dinner.

There will be a celebration of Indian Heritage in West Nyack on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be coordinated by Rockland County Legislator Aney Paul.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

News 12

118K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy