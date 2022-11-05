Weekend events: Hudson Valley events Nov. 5-6

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of events going on in the Hudson Valley on Saturday and Sunday.

Rockland Fashion week kicks off Saturday. News 12's Carol Wilkinson will take you inside the anticipated event at the Palisades Center in Nyack.

A holiday boutique will open at 10 a.m. in Yonkers on North Broadway on Saturday. There will be holiday decorations, clothes, books, toys and more.

Grab some grub at Taste Local's First ever crawl on Saturday. Take a food tour along Rivertowns Food Trolley in Dobbs Ferry, Hastings-on-Hudson and Irvington starting at 12 p.m. The event ends at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, Westchester Cars & Coffee Toy Drive is happening from 8 a.m. -10 a.m. The second annual toy is on South Water Street in Peekskill. The donated new and unwrapped toys will go to Peekskill residents.

New Rochelle is hosting its NAACP dinner on Sunday afternoon. Essential workers will be honored at the group's 54th Freedom Fund Awards Dinner.

There will be a celebration of Indian Heritage in West Nyack on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be coordinated by Rockland County Legislator Aney Paul.