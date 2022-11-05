Hamilton police officers help brothers trick-or-treat after mom hit by car

Two Hamilton police officers came to the rescue of two brothers after they witnessed a scary situation.

The boys were trick-or-treating with their mother on Halloween night when she was struck by a car. The driver took off. Luckily, the boys were not hurt.

Once the mother was taken to the hospital, Officers Alex Zuzzio and Sean Dorney helped the brothers trick or treat.

“It was a traumatic situation that happened for the kids, really unfortunate. But we didn't want that to be the end of their night,” says Dorney.

“Crazy evening for the family, but I don't think me or Sean did anything that any other officer in the same situation wouldn’t have done. Everyone would have reacted the same way,” says Zuzzio.

The mother suffered injuries on her head and right hip but will recover. She is now home from the hospital.