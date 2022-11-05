Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Clay County Elections 2022: Garrison wins District 11 Florida House seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater ratesJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Person dies after altercation inside home, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person died Wednesday after an altercation inside a home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, just before 2 a.m., Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded to a person in need of medical assistance on University Boulevard North in Arlington and found a male who was unresponsive.
2 dead in separate Jacksonville motorcycle crashes; 33 deadly motorcycle crashes this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two separate crashes in Jacksonville late Saturday night and early Sunday morning left two motorcyclists dead, authorities said. The first crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday night on Lane Avenue. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man in his late 30s was riding a sport-bike-style...
One in critical condition after fire in Longbranch area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a fire in Jacksonville's Longbranch neighborhood, according to crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department,. JFRD says the fire happened in the 1300 block of 22nd street. At this time it's unclear how the...
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies say
A Jacksonville woman was arrested Sunday in Orange Park on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession.Getty Images. A Jacksonville woman was arrested in Orange Park on Sunday for grand theft auto and two drug-related charges, deputies said.
Man shot in his car during attempted robbery at shopping plaza, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot in a shopping plaza Monday night in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived at N. Main St. around 11:45 p.m. they found a 40-year-old man shot in the chest. Officers said the man told them that...
JSO investigates double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Monday morning. Officers were called to 22nd St W around 12:30 a.m. where they found a woman shot in her lower body, JSO said. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man found dead in Palm Coast home, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday began investigating a man’s death in Palm Coast, according to a news release. Around 2:56 a.m., deputies were called to Clermont Court where a man was found dead in a home, the release states.
Argument leads to gunfire at store in Mandarin, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in the Mandarin neighborhood. According to JSO, a man in his 30s was shot in his lower body inside a cell phone repair shop around 2 p.m. on San Jose Boulevard, just north of Loretto Road.
Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting
Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Jacksonville Fair now closed Wednesday due to Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will now be closed Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole, fair officials announced. It was previously announced Tuesday that the fair will be closed Thursday because of the storm churching toward Florida. The fair still plans to reopen at 3 p.m....
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operation
An Orange Park man was arrested Thursday for trafficking fentanyl, possession of narcotics without a prescription, resisting officers, driving under the influence and attempting to alter or conceal evidence, according to an arrest report.
Woman arrested for antisemitic graffiti at Mango’s Bar in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Carly Parker, 41, was arrested for resisting an officer and for criminal mischief after witnesses went to the police about racist graffiti on a wall at Mango’s Bar in Jacksonville Beach. According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s arrest report, a witness says they saw Parker...
2 deadly shootings, 2 hours apart in nearby Jacksonville neighborhoods
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning within two hours of each other. There have now been 136 homicides in Jacksonville so far this year, according to JSO, which is more than all of 2021 when there was a total of 128.
Duval County crash ends fatal: Charges pending
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Friday night, FHP responded to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Beach Boulevard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The collision involved two sedans and a motorcycle. Reports...
There has already been flooding in some areas of Jacksonville — and there are concerns it’s going to get worse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flooding began in some areas of Jacksonville on Wednesday as people made preparations ahead of Nicole. The parts of Jacksonville that saw flooding in the morning could see high water in the evening at high tide and Thursday as Nicole makes its way across Florida. Up...
In preparation for Nicole, Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue issues beach safety alert through weekend
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – In preparation for Nicole, Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue issued a beach safety alert through the weekend. Officials are warning people not to go into the water due to the dangerous conditions. On Tuesday evening, lifeguards and crews could be seen getting ready for the storm....
Hurricane Nicole: Northeast Florida evacuation information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders. Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as we learn more. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Clay County. Evacuation orders...
Report: Police, lifeguard take down woman accused of painting Swastika on Jacksonville Beach bar
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A newly-released police gives further details on the arrest of a woman who allegedly spray-painted a Swastika on the wall at Mango's Beach Bar (also known as Mango's 2.0) on Friday morning. A video witnesses shared with First Coast News showed the woman being tackled...
Bridge along First Coast Expressway to be replaced
Southland Holdings LLC announced Nov. 8 it has been awarded a $596 million contract to construct a new bridge along Florida 23 – the First Coast Expressway – near Jacksonville for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes building a 1.8-mile, four-lane bridge over the...
Nassau deputies release video of man believed to be connected to cold case disappearance
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an individual that may be connected to a cold case disappearance. NCSO says on December, 30, 2000, a man in black jacket and jeans went to the Lil Champ Convenience store on Lem Turner Road and the Sprint store in Callahan.
