Milford, NY

Police release identity of Milford man barricaded in home for over 60 hours

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Police have identified the man who barricaded himself inside a Milford home for over 60 hours.

Authorities say Charles Aungst, 49, surrendered to police around 2:30 p.m. Friday and has since been arrested.

On Wednesday, police say Aungst called them stating that he was locked in his apartment and fired a shot at the door to try and get out.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they looked inside the window and believe they saw a shot gun.

Aungst remained inside the home until Friday with police staked outside.

Detectives searched the home and found items including a loaded shotgun, taser and drug paraphernalia.

He faces several charges.

