FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
Bark Social Manayunk to Host Ground Breaking EventMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A food truck rental startup is helping small businesses pivot in post-pandemic worldMarilyn Johnson
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
NJ election results: 600,000 have already voted — a look at the trends
TRENTON – More than 600,000 New Jerseyans have already voted in the 2022 general election, and it’s possible that nearly one-fourth of those who ultimately cast ballots will do so without going to a polling place on Election Day itself. Democrats, who have embraced early voting in greater...
NBC Philadelphia
New Jersey: What to Expect on Election Night
Contests for the New Jersey’s 12 U.S. House seats are the top of the ticket this year. New Jersey has no statewide contests or ballot questions. It votes for the Legislature and governor in odd years. The new districts reflect a Democrat-endorsed redistricting commission map, which added Democrats to...
Everything you need to know about N.J. midterm elections Tuesday, including all House races
Get ready, New Jersey. Tuesday is Election Day in the 2022 midterm elections, with all 12 of the state’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are aiming to gain back control of Congress from Democrats two years into President Joe Biden’s first term. And New Jersey could play a key role, with at least one of its races — the 7th District showdown between Democratic incumbent Tom Malinowski and Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr. — among the most closely watched in the nation.
New Jersey Globe
NJ-11 Libertarian candidate drops out, backs DeGroot
The Libertarian candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th district has dropped out of the race and endorsed Republican challenger Paul DeGroot in his bid to unseat two-term Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) in Tuesday’s election. Joseph Biasco, a former Cliffside Park police captain who lives in Lincoln Park,...
insidernj.com
Zero Hour: Murphy Leads Chant for Sherrill
MAPLEWOOD – This Essex County town is new to CD-11 and Mikie Sherrill has to be pretty happy to have it. Back in 2018 – the last midterm election – Democrats won here by about 10-to-1. But every election is a new story, so at noon on...
New Jersey Globe
Tulis Gabbard takes sides in NJ-3 with late endorsement for Bob Healey
Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii and a 2020 presidential candidate, has endorsed Republican Bob Healey for Congress in New Jersey’s 3rd district, allowing the GOP to grab former colleague of incumbent Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) and a prominent leader of the Asian and Pacific Islander community. “Bob...
Are you surrounded by Democrats or Republicans? How N.J. breaks red and blue in all 21 counties.
The subtle trend continues. Yes, New Jersey Democrats can boast about having a million more registered voters in their party compared to Republicans (2,524,019 vs. 1,520,511), according to the October statistics from the state’s Division of Elections. But Republicans continue to add small but steady numbers of registered voters...
New Jersey Globe
MVC backs down, says they will help election officials on Election Day if needed
Facing some pressure for potentially putting some New Jersey voters at risk of being disenfranchised from voting, acting Motor Vehicles Commission Administrator Latrecia Littles-Floyd has reversed course and will now make a few employees available to work on Election Day, a state holiday. “The Motor Vehicle Commission values the importance...
echo-pilot.com
Two bellwether counties predicted the last Pa. Senate midterms. What new polling says now
Granular polling from a few of Pennsylvania's most competitive counties is hinting at some good news for Democrats. According to the final USA TODAY Network/Suffolk University poll of this midterm cycle, both Centre and Northampton counties are still feeling blue. These counties are considered bellwethers in the commonwealth because of how their results mirrored statewide margins in 2010 and 2018, the past two Pennsylvania midterms that included a contested Senate and governor's race just like Tuesday's election.
‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house
Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
Race to watch: Kim faces GOP challenger Healey in N.J.’s redrawn 3rd district
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Three days after starting his second term in Congress, Andy Kim found himself on the floor outside of the Capitol rotunda. “I just felt compelled to be able to do my part to try to get that beautiful...
New Jersey wins big in Saturday's Powerball drawing
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey has not just one but 17 winners after Saturday night's Powerball drawing. While no one matched all six numbers, one person matched five numbers, the New Jersey Lottery says.The winning ticket with five correct numbers was sold at a Quick Stop in Middlesex County. The winner receives the second-tier prize of $1 million, an official says.Additionally, 16 other lottery players in New Jersey won the third-tier prize by matching four numbers correctly. The lottery says the prize for those tickets is $50,000. And, one of the third-tier winners purchased the ticket with Power Play, earning them $150,000 in total.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
Sorry, Gov. Murphy, the cost of N.J. legal weed is too darned high | Letters
The recent article “Gov. (Phil) Murphy joins new campaign to encourage consumers to buy legal weed” lists lots of reasons to buy legal marijuana instead of the unregulated kind, but doesn’t address the primary issue with legal weed. It’s too expensive. Period!. If you purchase a...
Need to visit the MVC in NJ? Better try next week
If you need to go to a Motor Vehicle agency office in New Jersey, you may want to plan for next week. MVC agencies will be closed for two state holidays days this week: Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Friday, Nov.11. Nov. 8 is Election Day. Nov. 11 is Veterans' Day.
The Oldest Town in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
New Jersey is full of history and we have discussed many historical people, places, and things in the Garden State. New Jersey being one of the first colonies in the United States makes it easy to have a rich history. We were among the first so we are among the oldest in America.
New Jersey Globe
Some voters could be disenfranchied after N.J. motor vehicles refuses to have anyone available for Election Day challenges
Some voters face the possibility of being denied the right to vote in next week’s general election because the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission is closed on Election Day and refuses to send a skeleton crew in to handle glitches with voter registration issues they handle that cold help some avoid being disenfranchised.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Court Rescinds Carry Permit Restrictions As Gun Control Bill Makes Its Way Through The Legislature [PHOTO]
New Jersey gun holders have recently begun receiving a notice from the state notifying them that the recently imposed list of “sensitive places” where guns are banned, will now be permitted to carry, being that only the New Jersey Legislature can impose such a ban by law. “This...
Polls show Republicans more fired up about midterms in NJ
TRENTON – Republican voters are more enthusiastic than Democrats to vote in this year’s midterm election, according to results issued Wednesday of national polls and a New Jersey one conducted by Stockton University. The Stockton University Poll didn’t find that Democratic enthusiasm has collapsed but that Republicans appear...
Only one city in NJ has this job law but it should be statewide (Opinion)
I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed. It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not. This law is already in effect in some states such...
Democrats denounce ‘racist’ flyers sent to N.J. homes, Republican candidate pushes back
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Democratic leaders in New Jersey said Thursday they are “denouncing hate” after some state residents received a flyer condemning racial equity initiatives, like affirmative action. The flyer accused the Biden Administration and left-wing officials...
