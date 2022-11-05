ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsauken Township, NJ

NBC Philadelphia

New Jersey: What to Expect on Election Night

Contests for the New Jersey’s 12 U.S. House seats are the top of the ticket this year. New Jersey has no statewide contests or ballot questions. It votes for the Legislature and governor in odd years. The new districts reflect a Democrat-endorsed redistricting commission map, which added Democrats to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Everything you need to know about N.J. midterm elections Tuesday, including all House races

Get ready, New Jersey. Tuesday is Election Day in the 2022 midterm elections, with all 12 of the state’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are aiming to gain back control of Congress from Democrats two years into President Joe Biden’s first term. And New Jersey could play a key role, with at least one of its races — the 7th District showdown between Democratic incumbent Tom Malinowski and Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr. — among the most closely watched in the nation.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

NJ-11 Libertarian candidate drops out, backs DeGroot

The Libertarian candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th district has dropped out of the race and endorsed Republican challenger Paul DeGroot in his bid to unseat two-term Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) in Tuesday’s election. Joseph Biasco, a former Cliffside Park police captain who lives in Lincoln Park,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
insidernj.com

Zero Hour: Murphy Leads Chant for Sherrill

MAPLEWOOD – This Essex County town is new to CD-11 and Mikie Sherrill has to be pretty happy to have it. Back in 2018 – the last midterm election – Democrats won here by about 10-to-1. But every election is a new story, so at noon on...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Tulis Gabbard takes sides in NJ-3 with late endorsement for Bob Healey

Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii and a 2020 presidential candidate, has endorsed Republican Bob Healey for Congress in New Jersey’s 3rd district, allowing the GOP to grab former colleague of incumbent Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) and a prominent leader of the Asian and Pacific Islander community. “Bob...
GEORGIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

MVC backs down, says they will help election officials on Election Day if needed

Facing some pressure for potentially putting some New Jersey voters at risk of being disenfranchised from voting, acting Motor Vehicles Commission Administrator Latrecia Littles-Floyd has reversed course and will now make a few employees available to work on Election Day, a state holiday. “The Motor Vehicle Commission values the importance...
echo-pilot.com

Two bellwether counties predicted the last Pa. Senate midterms. What new polling says now

Granular polling from a few of Pennsylvania's most competitive counties is hinting at some good news for Democrats. According to the final USA TODAY Network/Suffolk University poll of this midterm cycle, both Centre and Northampton counties are still feeling blue. These counties are considered bellwethers in the commonwealth because of how their results mirrored statewide margins in 2010 and 2018, the past two Pennsylvania midterms that included a contested Senate and governor's race just like Tuesday's election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house

Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

New Jersey wins big in Saturday's Powerball drawing

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey has not just one but 17 winners after Saturday night's Powerball drawing. While no one matched all six numbers, one person matched five numbers, the New Jersey Lottery says.The winning ticket with five correct numbers was sold at a Quick Stop in Middlesex County. The winner receives the second-tier prize of  $1 million, an official says.Additionally, 16 other lottery players in New Jersey won the third-tier prize by matching four numbers correctly. The lottery says the prize for those tickets is $50,000. And, one of the third-tier winners purchased the ticket with Power Play, earning them $150,000 in total.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Some voters could be disenfranchied after N.J. motor vehicles refuses to have anyone available for Election Day challenges

Some voters face the possibility of being denied the right to vote in next week’s general election because the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission is closed on Election Day and refuses to send a skeleton crew in to handle glitches with voter registration issues they handle that cold help some avoid being disenfranchised.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Polls show Republicans more fired up about midterms in NJ

TRENTON – Republican voters are more enthusiastic than Democrats to vote in this year’s midterm election, according to results issued Wednesday of national polls and a New Jersey one conducted by Stockton University. The Stockton University Poll didn’t find that Democratic enthusiasm has collapsed but that Republicans appear...

