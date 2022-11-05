Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KWCH.com
WPD investigating body found in canal
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after a body was found in the canal near I-135. Around 9:45 a.m., WPD said officers were called to the area of Lincoln and I-135 where officers found an unidentified man believed to be 35 to 45 years old. WPD said the man was unresponsive and unconscious. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
KAKE TV
Motorcyclist critically hurt in Sunday accident
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital with critical injuries after a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon. The accident happened around 4:00 pm in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur in southwest Wichita. When officers arrived on scene, they found a motorcyclist seriously hurt with multiple broken bones. He was transported to a local hospital.
KWCH.com
Two critically injured in crash in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were critically injured in a crash at Broadway and English in downtown Wichita. The crash happened at around 10 a.m. Monday. One other person sustained minor injuries. 12 News has a reporter at the scene. We will provide updates as they become available. Copyright...
KWCH.com
Wichita man killed in Sunday-afternoon motorcycle crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 40-year-old Wichita man was killed Sunday afternoon in motorcycle crash in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur Road. Police say Dennis Bunker was riding a motorcycle east on MacArthur and was struck by a car attempting to turn south into a private drive. The crash...
Kansas woman, 78, dead after rollover crash involving small SUV, pickup truck: official
Both vehicles rolled and ended up in a ditch, a report said.
KWCH.com
One dead in Kingman Co. crash
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 78-year-old Mary Yahnke, of Norwich, is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Saturday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., KHP said Yahnke was driving north on 100 Ave., southeast of Kingman but failed to stop at a stop sign....
WIBW
One dead, one hospitalized after 2-car rollover in South-Central Kansas
MURDOCK, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is dead while a man was hospitalized after a rollover crash involving two vehicles over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the intersection of SE 60 St. and SE 100 Ave. about 3.5 miles south of Murdock with reports of a crash.
KAKE TV
Multiple gunshots heard early Sunday morning in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say no injuries reported after several gunshots heard near Kellogg and interstate 235. The shots were heard near the 5500 block of west Kellogg shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded and found no injuries and no suspects as of yet. The investigation is...
kmuw.org
‘Somebody should be held accountable’: Community angered at contamination in northeast Wichita
Community members questioned state and local officials at a meeting Saturday about why it took so long to alert residents of groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita. The contamination stems from a rail yard at 29th and Grove, which is owned by Union Pacific railroad. A carcinogenic chemical known as trichloroethene (TCE, also known as trichloroethylene) has been found in the site’s soil and in groundwater flowing 2.9 miles south of the site, all the way to Murdock Avenue. The groundwater is separate from the city’s public water supply.
DUI checkpoint to be held Saturday night in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Derby Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. in Sedgwick County. The checkpoint is designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Motorists suspected of intoxication will be given on-site sobriety […]
Reno County man hospitalized after he falls asleep driving
RENO COUNTY —An Arlington man was injured in an accident just after 7 a.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Chevy 1500 driven by Shannon W. Schoenecker, 54, Arlington, was northbound on Kansas 61 two and one half miles north of Arlington when Schoenecker fell asleep causing the pickup to drift over the center line and strike the guard rail.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KWCH.com
Kechi police lieutenant’s arrest puts Flock technology under scrutiny
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has revoked access to its “Flock” license plate reading camera system to the entire Kechi Police Department, WPD Interim Chief Troy Livingston confirmed. This comes after a Kechi lieutenant’s arrest for illegally using the system to stalk his estranged wife....
KWCH.com
Artic Adventure opens at Exploration Place
The Wichita Police Department's interim chief said his office is reviewing its policies and procedures, including how other departments access the Flock system. Like many rural towns, Russell, Kan. is facing a housing shortage. Instead of building new homes, city officials are looking to revitalize a 100-year-old home. RIGHT NOW:...
Homeowner hoping more is done with cost after sidewalk repair in south Wichita
For many Wichita sidewalks some may not be in the best shape, and for one Wichita south neighborhood, multiple blocks of sidewalks have been repaired, but neighbors are still not happy.
KWCH.com
Annual Wichita Toy Run kicks off
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Motorcyclists with toys rode to Hartman Arena in Park City for the 43rd annual Wichita Toy Run on Sunday. Local motorcycle enthusiasts have been gathering since 1980 to collect toy donations for children at Christmas. The event benefits the local Salvation Army, the U.S. Marine Corps,...
Smoke causes three-vehicle crash in Reno County
Smoke covering a roadway in Reno County caused a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
Southbound I-135 to close Saturday in north Wichita
Drivers heading south on Interstate 135 on Saturday will have to take a detour north of Wichita.
kfdi.com
WPD looking for missing man
Wichita police are asking for help finding a missing man. 25-year-old Bennie Key-Ward was last seen in the 500 block of S. McComas. He was wearing dark pants with white flecks on them, a dark blue shirt, and Pokemon shoes. He was also carrying a Nintendo Switch. Bennie is described...
KWCH.com
Well-known blind painter showcases artwork in Wichita
Man with 3 Kansas Lottery wins this year explains advantage ahead of $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. Daniel Tiemyer said he's won more than $230,000 this year through the Kansas Lottery. Updated: 5 hours ago. The recent moisture marks the first time since June much of Kansas has received more than...
Comments / 4